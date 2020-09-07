Home Dirt Late Model News Donald McIntosh Wires Buddy Rogers Memorial Field for $4,400 Top Prize

Donald McIntosh Wires Buddy Rogers Memorial Field for $4,400 Top Prize

Dirt Late Model News
Donald McIntosh

(TAZEWELL, TENNESSEE) After a subpar finish by his standards in the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels opener a night prior, Donald McIntosh turned up the wick on the competition on Sunday evening, September 6 at the bad-fast Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee to win the 12th Annual ‘Buddy Rogers Memorial!’ In the event co-sanctioned with the Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Series, Donald clicked off the fastest lap overall during the qualifying session with a time of 11.653 seconds and later set sail in the 44-lap headliner from the pole position. The Dawsonville, Georgia standout led each and every circuit of the caution-plagued contest to record the $4,400 payday ahead of fellow front row starter Ryan King, twelfth starting Aaron Guinn, defending race winner Dakotah Knuckles, and Pierce McCarter, who battled back from a mid-race tangle to grab the fifth spot.

The win for McIntosh, who is the defending Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series Champion, was his third career victory with the tour and his first in the annual ‘Buddy Rogers Memorial.’ Donald steered a #7m XR1 Rocket Chassis powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine out of the Blount Motorsports stable with sponsorship from Stowers CAT Machinery, Massey Electric Company, Ole Ben Franklin Motors, Blount Excavating, and Walker’s Truck Contractors.

A total of nineteen (19) Super Late Model teams passed through the pit gate at Tazewell Speedway to compete in this year’s version of the ‘Buddy Rogers Memorial.’ Donald McIntosh laid down the quickest time in Group A and overall, while Ryan King paced the Group B field during qualifying. The lone heat race was won by David Payne, who was seeking his third career race title.

Next up for the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels will be a Saturday, September 19 visit to North Georgia Speedway in Chatsworth, Georgia. A $10,000 winner’s check will be on the line at the Peach State oval and Donald McIntosh comes into the event as the defending race winner with the series. He was able to beat Casey Roberts, Michael Page, Kyle Hardy, and Jason Hiett to the checkered flag last year to bag the five-figure top prize.

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Fall Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2020 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Race Summary

12th Annual Buddy Rogers Memorial

Sunday, September 6, 2020

Tazewell Speedway – Tazewell, Tennessee

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (44 Laps):
1. (1) Donald McIntosh $4,400

  1. (2) Ryan King $2,000
  2. (12) Aaron Guinn $1,400
  3. (6) Dakotah Knuckles $1,000
  4. (7) Pierce McCarter $800
  5. (5) Michael Chilton $700
  6. (11) David Payne $600
  7. (3) Vic Hill $550
  8. (9) Brian Shockley $525
  9. (4) Brian Smith $500
  10. (16) Joey Standridge $480
  11. (10) Jason Trammell $470
  12. (14) Lynn Leach $460
  13. (13) Steve Smith $450
  14. (8) Greg Estes $440
  15. (17) Clyde Overholt $430
  16. (18) Jimmy Johnson $420
  17. (15) Wade Howerton $410
  18. (19) Stacy Boles $400

 

Entries: 19
Lap Leaders: Donald McIntosh (1-44)
Margin of Victory: 0.598 seconds

Cautions: 8 (Laps 8, 9, 11, 11r, 21, 21r, 33, 41)

 

FK Rod Ends Time Trials (Top Five Transfer):

Fast Time Overall: Donald McIntosh 11.653 seconds

Group A: 1. Donald McIntosh, 2. Vic Hill, 3. Michael Chilton, 4. Pierce McCarter, 5. Brian Shockley

Group B: 1. Ryan King, 2. Brian Smith, 3. Dakotah Knuckles, 4. Greg Estes, 5. Jason Trammell

 

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. David Payne, 2. Aaron Guinn, 3. Steve Smith, 4. Lynn Leach, 5. Wade Howerton, 6. Joey Standridge, 7. Clyde Overholt, 8. Jimmy Johnson, DNS. Stacy Boles

 

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series Point Standings (after September 6, 2020):

  1. Vic Hill – 376
  2. David Payne – 376
  3. Donald McIntosh – 370
  4. Pierce McCarter – 368
  5. Michael Chilton – 352
  6. Stacy Boles – 346
  7. Joey Standridge – 278
  8. Mike Marlar – 200
  9. Austin Kirkpatrick – 196
  10. Ryan King – 196

 

Upcoming Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series Schedule Dates:

Saturday, September 19 – North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, Georgia)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Donald McIntosh Claims First Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Victory of the Season at Tri-County
  2. Donald McIntosh takes Ultimate Late Model Series win at North Georgia Speedway!
  3. Donald McIntosh Goes Back-to-Back in Schaeffer’s Spring Nationals Action at Crossville Speedway
  4. Donald McIntosh claims Hangover 40 win at 411 Motor Speedway!
  5. Donald McIntosh wins Hangover 40 at 411 Motor Speedway
  6. Donald McIntosh Dominates Hangover at 411 Motor Speedway
jdearing

Latest articles

Springfield Raceway Results – 9/6/20

Missouri jdearing - 0
DirtTrack Bank Cash Money SuperDirt Series Late Models A-Feature Finish 1) 7w Cole Wells 2) 83 Chuck Comer 3) 15e Shane Essary 4) 71B Jim Body 5) USA1 Chris Hawkins 6)...
Read more

Nick Hoffman Wins $10,000 in Plowboy Nationals at Spoon River Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
CASHIN’ OUT: Hoffman Scores Third UMP Modified Win in Three Days for $22,500 in Winner’s Shares AMS Wins at FCR, FALS propel national champion’s run...
Read more

Donald McIntosh Wires Buddy Rogers Memorial Field for $4,400 Top Prize

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(TAZEWELL, TENNESSEE) After a subpar finish by his standards in the Schaeffer's Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels opener a night...
Read more

Derek Hagar Perfect In Lake Ozark ASCS 360 Nationals Finale

American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News jdearing - 0
Bryan Hulbert – ELDON, Mo. (September 6, 2020) Leading 40-laps start to finish at Lake Ozark Speedway, Arkansas shoe Derek Hagar picked up the...
Read more
Previous articleDerek Hagar Perfect In Lake Ozark ASCS 360 Nationals Finale
Next articleNick Hoffman Wins $10,000 in Plowboy Nationals at Spoon River Speedway

Related articles

Gustin Grabs MLRA Checkers in Scottie 46 at RCR

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Media Contact: Billy Rock Moberly, MO (September 6, 2020) - Sunday night proved to be a fight to the finish at the Randolph County Raceway...
Read more

Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s Super Nationals – 9/5/20

American Modified Series jdearing - 0
Photos by Rocky Ragusa
Read more

Mike Marlar Moves to the Front to Claim First Fall Nationals Win at Smoky Mountain

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE) Mike Marlar secured his first career Schaeffer's Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels feature victory on Saturday evening, September...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Donald McIntosh Claims First Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Victory of the Season at Tri-County
  2. Donald McIntosh takes Ultimate Late Model Series win at North Georgia Speedway!
  3. Donald McIntosh Goes Back-to-Back in Schaeffer’s Spring Nationals Action at Crossville Speedway
  4. Donald McIntosh claims Hangover 40 win at 411 Motor Speedway!
  5. Donald McIntosh wins Hangover 40 at 411 Motor Speedway
  6. Donald McIntosh Dominates Hangover at 411 Motor Speedway

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Nick Hoffman takes $10,000 American Modified Series win at Fairbury Speedway!

American Modified Series jdearing - 0
On a normal Saturday night at Fairbury Speedway, the local DIRTcar UMP Modified regulars are racing for $1,500 and points in the FALS Cup...
Read more

Bobby Pierce takes Fairbury Speedway’s MARS DIRTcar Series win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
FAIRBURY, IL – Sept. 5, 2020 – Leading the FALS Super Nationals Feature with less than 10 laps remaining, Bobby Pierce had a brief flashback...
Read more

Haudenschild Overcomes Blown Tire and Dover Outlasts Cautions to Claim Wild Opening-Night Victories of Two-Day Event at Huset’s Speedway

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 5, 2020) - Attrition was the word of the night on Saturday at Huset's Speedway, which hosted...
Read more

Sheppard Makes Case for Three-Peat at Macon

Illinois jdearing - 0
By BZ (Macon, IL) Tommy Sheppard, Jr. has won the last two track championships in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds class. He came into the month of...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: