Donald McIntosh Wires Buddy Rogers Memorial Field for $4,400 Top Prize

(TAZEWELL, TENNESSEE) After a subpar finish by his standards in the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels opener a night prior, Donald McIntosh turned up the wick on the competition on Sunday evening, September 6 at the bad-fast Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee to win the 12th Annual ‘Buddy Rogers Memorial!’ In the event co-sanctioned with the Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Series, Donald clicked off the fastest lap overall during the qualifying session with a time of 11.653 seconds and later set sail in the 44-lap headliner from the pole position. The Dawsonville, Georgia standout led each and every circuit of the caution-plagued contest to record the $4,400 payday ahead of fellow front row starter Ryan King, twelfth starting Aaron Guinn, defending race winner Dakotah Knuckles, and Pierce McCarter, who battled back from a mid-race tangle to grab the fifth spot.

The win for McIntosh, who is the defending Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series Champion, was his third career victory with the tour and his first in the annual ‘Buddy Rogers Memorial.’ Donald steered a #7m XR1 Rocket Chassis powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine out of the Blount Motorsports stable with sponsorship from Stowers CAT Machinery, Massey Electric Company, Ole Ben Franklin Motors, Blount Excavating, and Walker’s Truck Contractors.

A total of nineteen (19) Super Late Model teams passed through the pit gate at Tazewell Speedway to compete in this year’s version of the ‘Buddy Rogers Memorial.’ Donald McIntosh laid down the quickest time in Group A and overall, while Ryan King paced the Group B field during qualifying. The lone heat race was won by David Payne, who was seeking his third career race title.

Next up for the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels will be a Saturday, September 19 visit to North Georgia Speedway in Chatsworth, Georgia. A $10,000 winner’s check will be on the line at the Peach State oval and Donald McIntosh comes into the event as the defending race winner with the series. He was able to beat Casey Roberts, Michael Page, Kyle Hardy, and Jason Hiett to the checkered flag last year to bag the five-figure top prize.

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Fall Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2020 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Race Summary

12th Annual Buddy Rogers Memorial

Sunday, September 6, 2020

Tazewell Speedway – Tazewell, Tennessee

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (44 Laps):

1. (1) Donald McIntosh $4,400

(2) Ryan King $2,000 (12) Aaron Guinn $1,400 (6) Dakotah Knuckles $1,000 (7) Pierce McCarter $800 (5) Michael Chilton $700 (11) David Payne $600 (3) Vic Hill $550 (9) Brian Shockley $525 (4) Brian Smith $500 (16) Joey Standridge $480 (10) Jason Trammell $470 (14) Lynn Leach $460 (13) Steve Smith $450 (8) Greg Estes $440 (17) Clyde Overholt $430 (18) Jimmy Johnson $420 (15) Wade Howerton $410 (19) Stacy Boles $400

Entries: 19

Lap Leaders: Donald McIntosh (1-44)

Margin of Victory: 0.598 seconds

Cautions: 8 (Laps 8, 9, 11, 11r, 21, 21r, 33, 41)

FK Rod Ends Time Trials (Top Five Transfer):

Fast Time Overall: Donald McIntosh 11.653 seconds

Group A: 1. Donald McIntosh, 2. Vic Hill, 3. Michael Chilton, 4. Pierce McCarter, 5. Brian Shockley

Group B: 1. Ryan King, 2. Brian Smith, 3. Dakotah Knuckles, 4. Greg Estes, 5. Jason Trammell

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. David Payne, 2. Aaron Guinn, 3. Steve Smith, 4. Lynn Leach, 5. Wade Howerton, 6. Joey Standridge, 7. Clyde Overholt, 8. Jimmy Johnson, DNS. Stacy Boles

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series Point Standings (after September 6, 2020):

Vic Hill – 376 David Payne – 376 Donald McIntosh – 370 Pierce McCarter – 368 Michael Chilton – 352 Stacy Boles – 346 Joey Standridge – 278 Mike Marlar – 200 Austin Kirkpatrick – 196 Ryan King – 196

Upcoming Schaeffer’s Oil Fall Nationals Series Schedule Dates:

Saturday, September 19 – North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, Georgia)