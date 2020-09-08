Blackburn, Frazon, Ebert, Billings, and Dannar Capture Central Missouri Speedway Features!

Central Missouri SpeedwaySeptember 6, 2020For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The annual Labor Day weekend of special events concluded Sunday at Central Missouri Speedway with 119 race teams singed in for competition in five divisions. Throughout the night, drivers competed in 19 preliminary races leading up to the five main events.

Drivers on hand included 23 A-Mods for $3,000-to-win, 33 Street Stocks for $2,000-to-win, plus 29 B-mods, 14 Mod-Lites, and 20 special guest POWRi Lightning Sprints competing throughout the night.

Mod Lites Recap: Justin Raffurty bested Kyle Guy and Joel Huggins for the heat one win as Donnie Dannar of Holden beat Garrett Stonum and Jeff Raffurty to the line in heat two. Stonum and Guy began the 20-lap feature from row one, but it was Stonum who led the event early and through a lap-three caution. On the restart Dannar moved to the front of the leader board as Stonum’s strong run came to an end early when he exited the track by lap five. Eventually, Dannar pulled away for the victory, his first of the season. Jeff Raffurty moved from seventh on the grid to second with Nathan Wolfe third, Kevin White from 11th to fourth, as Tyler Furrell rounded out the top five.

B-Mods Recap, Heat Races: Clint Baker collected the heat one B-Mod victory over Rick Beebe and Patrick Royalty. Cole Campbell picked up where he left off last night and took the heat two win over Jacob Ebert and Jeremy Price. Heat three went to Dakota Foster in a dominating performance over Hagen Stevenson and Matthew Clark. The B-mod B-main went to Chad Staus of Otterville. Foster and Ebert earned the most prelim passing points to take row one starting spots for the 20-lap main event. Ebert pulled away from Foster early through a lap three caution. Meanwhile, behind the lead duo Cole Campbell, Clint Baker, and Rick Beebe ran strong inside the top five. Ebert continued his reign at the top through some cautions over Campbell, Foster, high side running Royalty, and Beebe with five laps remaining. Royalty was the driver on the move late in the race as he advanced from fourth to second using a variety of race lines to move forward on a very slick and tricky track. Late in the race, while battling for a top-five run, Beebe’s night came to an end as his car went around in turn two, setting up a two-lap dash to the finish and one last shot for Royalty to continue his charge forward. However, on this night it was Ebert who once again prevailed, capturing his 47th career CMS win. Royalty settled for second with Foster third. Sturgis Streeter had an impressive run from 12th on the grid to fourth at the finish with Campbell rounding out the top five.

Lightning Sprints Recap: Tom Brown took heat one over Jeff Bard and Ken Billings. Heat two was ran by Mark Billings, Chase Fischer, and Dan Hillberg. Heat three went to David Hammons, Danny Johnson, and Alex Davis.

Danny Johnson and David Hammons came away on row one after the redraw for the start of the 20-lap main event. After a few laps of green-flag racing, Johnson led the way through lap four with Mark Billings, Chase Fischer, and Tom Brown close behind. Johnson maintained his lead over these drivers through the midway point, but not long after, Billings moved to the front ahead of Brown and Johnson by lap 15. Billings ultimately built a straightaway lead over his closest pursuers and went on to claim the victory, his fourth at CMS, ahead of Brown, Fischer, Ken Billings and Johnson.

Street Stocks Recap: The battle for passing points commenced with Toby Ott of Wheatland dominating over Aaron Poe and Reggie Jackson. James McMillin bested Cody Frazon and Berry Marshall. Ted Welschmeyer took heat three over Donnie Miloler and Nick Gibson with Marc Carter over James Flood and Larry Ferris in heat four. B-Main victories went to Nathan Vaughn and Eric Hammons. Long-time CMS competitor James McMillin captured the pole-starting position along side Ted Welschmeyer of Tebbetts, Missouri. Caution flew early in the $2,000-to-win, 25-lap special event with McMillin leading over Cody Frazon and Welschmeyer by lap five. Frazon put the pressure on McMillin after a lap-five restart and took command of the race the next time around by lap six with Welschmeyer in a close battle with James Flood for third. By lap 10, Frazon built a sizeable lead over all pursuers with McMillin in second, Marc Carter third, and Flood fourth. A lap 12 restart closed the field together once again as several mid-race cautions fell during the race. Frazon stayed in control to a lap 21 restart as McMillin and Carter gave it one more shot for the win. In the end, Frazon prevailed for his fourth career and biggest CMS event victory. McMillin was second at the line with Flood third, Carter fourth and 2020 Street Stock champion Aaron Poe completing the top five. Prior to the races, Street Stock drivers received the good news they were added to the Saturday, September 26th event weekend schedule.

A-Mods Recap: In the lone heat race of the night, Dylan Hoover took the win over Lewis Jackson and Tim Karrick while the night two scramble was won by Hoover over Jackson and Karrick. Gunner Martin and Kevin Blackburn had earned the row starting positions through the night one scramble and began the 35-lap feature at the drop of the green. Blackburn quickly shot out to the early race lead over Martin and Darron Fuqua, who was flying around the track on the high side until he suddenly went off the track retiring from the race at lap six. By lap seven, Blackburn enjoyed a half straightaway lead but Dean Wille came into the picture as he moved to third behind Martin trying to close the gap. At lap 10, Blackburn led Martin, Wille, and Kameron Grindstaff, enjoying one of his best-ever CMS runs. Heavy lapped traffic came into play by lap 14 and remained a factor through the lap 20 marker as Wille searched for a way round Martin with Blackburn out front. The first yellow flag of the race flew at lap 25 and on the tricky race surface led to some shuffling on the late-race restarts as the inside line was the preferred way around the track, which endured over 20 events and a hot and windy day. As the field went back to green, Wille moved into second with Grindstaff third and Tim Karrick also coming alive late into fourth by lap 30. With five laps remaining, Wille was well in contention as he pressured Blackburn for the lead looking for the slightest bobble to go for the victory; however, Blackburn held on to take his third victory of the season and the $3,000 payday. Wille finished second to close out his track championship season with Grindstaff recording a best-ever finish in third. Karrick moved from 14th to fourth by race end while Martin held on to fifth in a tight battle to the finish with Chad Lyle in sixth.

Next up, after a two-week break, the season concludes at CMS with the inaugural ‘Big Bad B-Mod Blowout,’ featuring a $3,000-to-win B-Mod main event. Action begins on Friday, September 25th with three rounds of heat races for the B-Mods plus a $500-to-win Pure Stock special event. Mod-Lites also compete on night one. The weekend concludes on Saturday, September 26th with the $3,000-to-win, 35-lap, B-Mod finale, plus A-Mods, Street Stocks, and Mod-Lites. After the races on Friday, all racers, fans, and crew are invited to an after-race, BYOB party in the party barn. After the races on night two, CMS will celebrate the 2020 weekly championship race season as all drivers, crew, and family of top-ten drivers in each class are invited to an after-race bonfire party where awards and accolades will be handed out.

For businesses wishing to support the B-Mod Blowout as business partners, there are several sponsorship options available for advertisement and affiliation with the track throughout the weekend, which include social media and web presence, PA announcements, roster print-outs and comp tickets to the races!

All Special Event pricing is in effect for remaining events. All pit passes $40. Pit gates will open at 4:30, followed by grandstand admission at 5, driver pill draw cutoff at 6:15 (no passing points if driver is a late check-in), pit meeting at 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30.

Adult Admission $15, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 72 $12, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands.

Johnson County Community Health Services (JCCHS) implemented a face covering mandate for the county. The order states face coverings are required in outdoor public gatherings when social distancing is not an option. Click here to read the exact wording of the mandate so you can decide for yourself regarding masks.

Remaining Event at Central Missouri Speedway

September 25th (Friday) – Race #18 – Big Bad B-Mod Blowout Night 1, $500-to-win Pure Stocks, plus Mod-Lites

September 26th (Saturday) – Race #19 – Big Bad B-Mod Blowout Night 2 – $3,000-to-Win B-Mods, plus A-Mods, Street Stocks, and Mod-Lites

A-Main Results from 9-6-20. Full results at www.centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.

A-Mods, A Feature, 35 Laps

1. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[2]; 2. 68-Dean Wille[7]; 3. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[9]; 4. 1K-Tim Karrick[14]; 5. 75-Gunner Martin[1]; 6. 33-Chad Lyle[10]; 7. 22H-Dustin Hodges[17]; 8. 17-Rod Cordon[20]; 9. 30-Dalton Kirk[6]; 10. 90-Terry Schultz[3]; 11. 38C-Jason Pursley[18]; 12. 19-Dylan Hoover[22]; 13. 55-Colson Kirk[19]; 14. 75X-Tad Davis[16]; 15. 3J-Lewis Jackson[13]; 16. 11JR-Randal Schiffelbein Jr[8]; 17. 7-Anthony Tanner[21]; 18. 13R-John Rathgeber[23]; 19. (DNF) 7J-Justin Johnson[15]; 20. (DNF) 97K-Brian Johnson[5]; 21. (DNF) 29X-Dennis Elliott[11]; 22. (DNF) 5-Robbie Reed[12]; 23. (DNF) 87-Darron Fuqua[4].

Street Stocks, 25 Laps

1. 04-Cody Frazon[3]; 2. 68M-James McMillin[1]; 3. 42-James Flood[6]; 4. 10-Marc Carter[4]; 5. 26M-Donnie Miller[10]; 6. 45-Aaron Poe[8]; 7. 14-Larry Ferris[9]; 8. 777-Jeff Douty[20]; 9. 5H-Eric Hammons[18]; 10. 3-Allen Perryman[16]; 11. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[2]; 12. 4B-Marshall Berry[7]; 13. 27OTT-Toby Ott[5]; 14. 27-John Brooks[21]; 15. 356-Reggie Jackson[12]; 16. 09-Chad Eickleberry[22]; 17. 7-Brandon Hays[24]; 18. (DNF) M20-Michael Mullins[14]; 19. (DNF) 7W-Brett Wood[11]; 20. (DNF) 7M-Scott Johnson[15]; 21. (DNF) 28K-Chris Kircher[23]; 22. (DNF) 12V-Nathan Vaughn[17]; 23. (DNF) G1-Nick Gibson[13]; 24. (DNF) 25XXX-Jay Prevete[19].

B-Mods, A Feature, 20 Laps

1. 94-Jacob Ebert[2]; 2. 49-Patrick Royalty[7]; 3. 5-Dakota Foster[1]; 4. 61-Sturgis Streeter[12]; 5. 22C-Cole Campbell[3]; 6. 11P-Jeremy Price[8]; 7. 27D-Larry Drake[16]; 8. 17X-Clint Baker[4]; 9. C3-Chad Staus[17]; 10. 87-Justin Pike[9]; 11. 99M-Skyler Nolker[15]; 12. 14P-Josh Paul[19]; 13. 29-Bobby Cochran[21]; 14. 14S-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[18]; 15. 25-Matthew Clark[11]; 16. 55-Ryan Medeiros[23]; 17. 12JR-Olen Stephens[24]; 18. E53-Evan Cundell[22]; 19. (DNF) 7B-Rick Beebe[5]; 20. (DNF) 88-Derek Nevels[10]; 21. (DNF) 3W-Derek Williams[20]; 22. (DNF) 2-Hagen Stevenson[6]; 23. (DNF) 05-Jeremy Lile[13]; 24. (DNF) 8R-Chris Giles[14].

POWRi Lightning Sprints, 20 Laps

1. 51-Mark Billings[3]; 2. B20-Tom Brown[4]; 3. 22-Chase Fischer[5]; 4. 85-Ken Billings[7]; 5. 51X-Danny Johnson[1]; 6. 71-Jeff Bard[6]; 7. 18-Stanley Kreisel[10]; 8. 11-Brandon Smith[14]; 9. 00-David Hammons[2]; 10. 49B-Kenny Bowers[12]; 11. 10X-Nick Hillberg[11]; 12. 10-Chasity Younger[9]; 13. 99-Emma Martin[17]; 14. 42-Alex Davis[8]; 15. RJ45-Jerran Falke[15]; 16. 44-Dustin Shaner[19]; 17. 91-Mike Tindell[13]; 18. (DNF) 13J-Jeffrey Sears[18]; 19. (DNF) 7-Tyler Johnson[16].

Mod-Lites, A Feature, 20 Laps

1. 171-Donnie Dannar[4]; 2. 98-Jeff Raffurty[7]; 3. 3-Nathan Wolfe[6]; 4. 33-Kevin White[11]; 5. 34-Tyler Furrell[8]; 6. 75-Justin Raffurty[3]; 7. 33L-Dustin Dennison[9]; 8. 03-James Beebe[12]; 9. 48G-Jake Glenn[13]; 10. (DNF) 4K-Garrett Stonum[1]; 11. (DNF) X50-Joel Huggins[5]; 12. (DNF) 17-Kyle Guy[2]; 13. (DNF) 92-Michael Everhart[10]; 14. (DNF) 36-Travis Alexander[14].