Home Dirt Late Model News Sheppard Lands Top-5 in World of Outlaws Stop at Lancaster

Sheppard Lands Top-5 in World of Outlaws Stop at Lancaster

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News
Brandon Sheppard battles for position at Lavonia (Ga.) Speedway (Richard Barnes Photo)

Team Preparing for Eldora’s Intercontinental Classic

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (09/07/20) – It was an up and down weekend for Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing.

After some misfortune Friday night, Sheppard rebounded Saturday with a fourth-place finish in the Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis.

Following the World of Outlaws Late Model Series circuit to Lavonia (Ga.) Speedway Friday, Brandon set Overall QuickTime to start the night. He went on to win his heat race, sending him to the redraw where he would receive the fifth starting spot for the $10,000-to-win feature.

Sheppard had made his way into a podium spot early, but disaster would strike on a lap-25 restart. In an attempt to snare the race lead, Sheppard made an aggressive move to the outside. Bouncing through the cushion in turn two Brandon lost control and slide sideways, collecting several others in the process.

After being towed to the pit area, the Rocket1 crew made hasty repairs and Sheppard returned to finish the race. Unfortunately, with significant damage, he would finish one lap down in 18th.

On to Lancaster (S.C.) Motor Speedway Saturday, Sheppard started and finished second in his heat race to earn a spot in the redraw. He once again drew the fifth starting position for the 50-lap feature.

After battling just outside the Top-5 for most of $10,000-to-win race, Brandon worked his way forward late to place fourth behind race winner Brandon Overton, Ricky Weiss, and Ross Bailes. Dennis Erb Jr. completed the Top-5.

Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing maintain their lead in the latest World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Championship Standings. To view the latest standings, complete results, and learn more about upcoming events, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

The team now turns their attention to Eldora Speedway’s Intercontinental Classic in Rossburg, Ohio. The spectator-less, invitation only event opens on Thursday and Friday with twin $10,000-to-win features each night. The weekend concludes with Saturday’s $50,000-to-win finale.

To learn more about this event, please visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com.

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, FiveStar RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing.

Thanks,

Jeremy Shields | Director of Operations

MSR Mafia Marketing Services

513.908.9881 mobile

shields@msrmafia.com

jeremyrshields@gmail.com

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Sheppard Doubles Down in World of Outlaws PA Swing
  2. Sheppard Wins World of Outlaws Thriller at Davenport
  3. Brandon Sheppard Rules Firecracker 100 Preliminary
  4. Pair of Top-10’s for Sheppard in WoO Wisconsin Swing
  5. Brandon Sheppard Runner-Up in Port Royal Finale
  6. Brandon Overton Completes World of Outlaws Late Models Weekend Sweep at Lancaster
jdearing

Latest articles

IMCA Super Nationals Results – 9/7/20

Boone Speedway jdearing - 0
IMCA NORTHERN SPORTMODA FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 4 25C Cody Thompson Sioux City, IA 3 2 5 25! Trevor Baker Roca, NE 3 3 19 01 Brayton Carter Oskaloosa, IA 16 4 23 12 Doug Smith Lake City, IA 19 5 1 00F Colby Fett Algona, IA -4 6 8 33S Ben Stockton Kansas City, MO 2 7 7 5T Tyler Inman Altoona, IA - 8 25 95N Garrett Nelson Osceola, IA 17 9 22 14X Austin...
Read more

Thornton repeats with opening night Late Model IMCA Super Nationals crown

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
BOONE, Iowa (Sept. 7) – Ricky Thornton Jr. became a two-time champion at last year’s IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s. He became...
Read more

Blackburn, Frazon, Ebert, Billings, and Dannar Capture Central Missouri Speedway Features!

Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
Central Missouri Speedway September 6, 2020 For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) The annual Labor Day weekend of special events concluded Sunday at Central Missouri Speedway with 119...
Read more

Sheppard Lands Top-5 in World of Outlaws Stop at Lancaster

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Team Preparing for Eldora’s Intercontinental Classic SHINNSTON, W.Va. (09/07/20) – It was an up and down weekend for Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing. After some misfortune...
Read more
Previous articleWith Magnolia Win Logan Marin Completes CCSDS Weekend Sweep
Next articleBlackburn, Frazon, Ebert, Billings, and Dannar Capture Central Missouri Speedway Features!

Related articles

Thornton repeats with opening night Late Model IMCA Super Nationals crown

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
BOONE, Iowa (Sept. 7) – Ricky Thornton Jr. became a two-time champion at last year’s IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s. He became...
Read more

With Magnolia Win Logan Marin Completes CCSDS Weekend Sweep

Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series jdearing - 0
With Magnolia Win Logan Martin Completes CCSDS Weekend Sweep Make-Up at Batesville and 14th Ann. Gumbo Nationals at Greenville Up Next Columbus, Mississippi (09/06/20) – Entering...
Read more

Donald McIntosh Wires Buddy Rogers Memorial Field for $4,400 Top Prize

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(TAZEWELL, TENNESSEE) After a subpar finish by his standards in the Schaeffer's Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels opener a night...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Sheppard Doubles Down in World of Outlaws PA Swing
  2. Sheppard Wins World of Outlaws Thriller at Davenport
  3. Brandon Sheppard Rules Firecracker 100 Preliminary
  4. Pair of Top-10’s for Sheppard in WoO Wisconsin Swing
  5. Brandon Sheppard Runner-Up in Port Royal Finale
  6. Brandon Overton Completes World of Outlaws Late Models Weekend Sweep at Lancaster

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Nick Hoffman takes $10,000 American Modified Series win at Fairbury Speedway!

American Modified Series jdearing - 0
On a normal Saturday night at Fairbury Speedway, the local DIRTcar UMP Modified regulars are racing for $1,500 and points in the FALS Cup...
Read more

Bobby Pierce takes Fairbury Speedway’s MARS DIRTcar Series win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
FAIRBURY, IL – Sept. 5, 2020 – Leading the FALS Super Nationals Feature with less than 10 laps remaining, Bobby Pierce had a brief flashback...
Read more

Haudenschild Overcomes Blown Tire and Dover Outlasts Cautions to Claim Wild Opening-Night Victories of Two-Day Event at Huset’s Speedway

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 5, 2020) - Attrition was the word of the night on Saturday at Huset's Speedway, which hosted...
Read more

Sheppard Makes Case for Three-Peat at Macon

Illinois jdearing - 0
By BZ (Macon, IL) Tommy Sheppard, Jr. has won the last two track championships in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds class. He came into the month of...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: