Sheppard Lands Top-5 in World of Outlaws Stop at Lancaster

Team Preparing for Eldora’s Intercontinental Classic

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (09/07/20) – It was an up and down weekend for Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing.

After some misfortune Friday night, Sheppard rebounded Saturday with a fourth-place finish in the Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis.

Following the World of Outlaws Late Model Series circuit to Lavonia (Ga.) Speedway Friday, Brandon set Overall QuickTime to start the night. He went on to win his heat race, sending him to the redraw where he would receive the fifth starting spot for the $10,000-to-win feature.

Sheppard had made his way into a podium spot early, but disaster would strike on a lap-25 restart. In an attempt to snare the race lead, Sheppard made an aggressive move to the outside. Bouncing through the cushion in turn two Brandon lost control and slide sideways, collecting several others in the process.

After being towed to the pit area, the Rocket1 crew made hasty repairs and Sheppard returned to finish the race. Unfortunately, with significant damage, he would finish one lap down in 18th.

On to Lancaster (S.C.) Motor Speedway Saturday, Sheppard started and finished second in his heat race to earn a spot in the redraw. He once again drew the fifth starting position for the 50-lap feature.

After battling just outside the Top-5 for most of $10,000-to-win race, Brandon worked his way forward late to place fourth behind race winner Brandon Overton, Ricky Weiss, and Ross Bailes. Dennis Erb Jr. completed the Top-5.

Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing maintain their lead in the latest World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Championship Standings. To view the latest standings, complete results, and learn more about upcoming events, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

The team now turns their attention to Eldora Speedway’s Intercontinental Classic in Rossburg, Ohio. The spectator-less, invitation only event opens on Thursday and Friday with twin $10,000-to-win features each night. The weekend concludes with Saturday’s $50,000-to-win finale.

To learn more about this event, please visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com.

