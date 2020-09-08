Home Dirt Late Model News Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series With Magnolia Win Logan Marin Completes CCSDS Weekend Sweep

With Magnolia Win Logan Marin Completes CCSDS Weekend Sweep

Dirt Late Model NewsComp Cams Super Dirt Car Series
Logan Martin

With Magnolia Win Logan Martin Completes CCSDS Weekend Sweep
Make-Up at Batesville and 14th Ann. Gumbo Nationals at Greenville Up Next

Columbus, Mississippi (09/06/20) – Entering the Labor Day weekend, Logan Martin had not yet visited Victory Lane this season with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil. However, when the checkered flag dropped on Sunday night’s $3,000-to-win finale, the Missouri driver completed the weekend sweep with his second series’ win in as many nights.

For the second-straight race the current Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man swept the evening’s CCSDS action. He claimed top honors in Mark Martin Automotive qualifying, won his heat race, and then streaked to the feature win from the New Vision Graphics Pole Position.

“Weekends like this are what a person dreams of. Went down to Mississippi and swept both nights. Overall quick time both nights, won the heats, and led every lap of both features,” Martin said. “God is good. Can’t thank everyone enough who makes this possible!”

Current Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year leader, Spencer Hughes finished second with Morgan Bagley, Timothy Culp, and Chad Thrash completing the Top-5 finishers.

The CCSDS contingent now takes the remainder of September off before returning to action on October 1-3. Racing resumes on Thursday, October 1 at Mooney Starr’s Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas). The program consists solely of the feature that was postponed by Mother Nature on July 31. Neil Baggett and Timothy Culp will bring the field to the green flag for the finale, when action resumes.

The tour will then head south to Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi), where it will sanction the Gumbo Nationals on Friday and Saturday, October 2-3. The 14th edition of the mega weekend marks the first time that the CCSDS has sanctioned the event. The weekend includes a $4,000-to-win program on Friday night and a complete $8,000-to-win event on Saturday evening.

For more information on the events, please visit www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com and www.GreenvilleSpeedway.net .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

 

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

 

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – September 6, 2020
Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Mississippi)

Feature Finish
1)Logan Martin 2)Spencer Hughes 3)Morgan Bagley 4)Timothy Culp 5)Chad Thrash 6)Neil Baggett 7)B.J. Robinson 8)Michael Arnold 9)Dane Dacus 10)Brian Rickman 11)Kyle Beard 12)Justin McRee 13)Rick Rickman 14)Jamie Elam 15)Chad Mallett 16)Jon Mitchell 17)Joseph Long 18)Hunter Rasdon 19)Drew Armstrong 20)Klint Byars

DNS: Chad McCool, Bobby Jordan, Jason Michau, Terry Wilson, Mike Myers, Blake McClain, Shelby Sheedy, Dean Carpenter, Brady Walton

 

Entries: 29
Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Logan Martin (14.611 seconds)
Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Logan Martin
P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Timothy Culp
VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Spencer Hughes
Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Neil Baggett
Dixon Road U-Pull-It B-Main Winner: Rick Rickman
New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Logan Martin
COMP Cams Top Performer: Logan Martin

Contingency Awards
Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Logan Marti
Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin
Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Spencer Hughes
VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Chad Thrash
Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Neil Baggett
Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): B.J. Robinson
Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): Michael Arnold
Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): Dane Dacus
Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Brian Rickman
Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard
ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Justin McRee
Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Rick Rickman
P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Jamie Elam
Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Chad Mallett
Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Jon Mitchell
Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): Joseph Long
Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): Hunter Rasdon

 

 

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Terry Phillips Wraps Up CCSDS Firecracker Nationals with Boothill Victory
  2. Payton Looney Claims Larry Phillips Memorial Win with CCSDS
  3. Tony Jackson Jr. Completes Sweep of 3rd Annual Rockabilly with CCSDS
  4. CCSDS Opens 2020 with Ronny Adams Memorial this Weekend
  5. Logan Martin Masters Batesville for First CCSDS Victory
  6. Logan Martin Victorious in CCSDS Action at Jackson Motor Speedway
jdearing

Latest articles

IMCA Super Nationals Results – 9/7/20

Boone Speedway jdearing - 0
IMCA NORTHERN SPORTMODA FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 4 25C Cody Thompson Sioux City, IA 3 2 5 25! Trevor Baker Roca, NE 3 3 19 01 Brayton Carter Oskaloosa, IA 16 4 23 12 Doug Smith Lake City, IA 19 5 1 00F Colby Fett Algona, IA -4 6 8 33S Ben Stockton Kansas City, MO 2 7 7 5T Tyler Inman Altoona, IA - 8 25 95N Garrett Nelson Osceola, IA 17 9 22 14X Austin...
Read more

Thornton repeats with opening night Late Model IMCA Super Nationals crown

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
BOONE, Iowa (Sept. 7) – Ricky Thornton Jr. became a two-time champion at last year’s IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s. He became...
Read more

Blackburn, Frazon, Ebert, Billings, and Dannar Capture Central Missouri Speedway Features!

Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
Central Missouri Speedway September 6, 2020 For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) The annual Labor Day weekend of special events concluded Sunday at Central Missouri Speedway with 119...
Read more

Sheppard Lands Top-5 in World of Outlaws Stop at Lancaster

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Team Preparing for Eldora’s Intercontinental Classic SHINNSTON, W.Va. (09/07/20) – It was an up and down weekend for Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing. After some misfortune...
Read more
Previous articleSpringfield Raceway Results – 9/6/20
Next articleSheppard Lands Top-5 in World of Outlaws Stop at Lancaster

Related articles

Thornton repeats with opening night Late Model IMCA Super Nationals crown

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
BOONE, Iowa (Sept. 7) – Ricky Thornton Jr. became a two-time champion at last year’s IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s. He became...
Read more

Sheppard Lands Top-5 in World of Outlaws Stop at Lancaster

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Team Preparing for Eldora’s Intercontinental Classic SHINNSTON, W.Va. (09/07/20) – It was an up and down weekend for Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing. After some misfortune...
Read more

Donald McIntosh Wires Buddy Rogers Memorial Field for $4,400 Top Prize

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
(TAZEWELL, TENNESSEE) After a subpar finish by his standards in the Schaeffer's Oil Fall Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels opener a night...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Terry Phillips Wraps Up CCSDS Firecracker Nationals with Boothill Victory
  2. Payton Looney Claims Larry Phillips Memorial Win with CCSDS
  3. Tony Jackson Jr. Completes Sweep of 3rd Annual Rockabilly with CCSDS
  4. CCSDS Opens 2020 with Ronny Adams Memorial this Weekend
  5. Logan Martin Masters Batesville for First CCSDS Victory
  6. Logan Martin Victorious in CCSDS Action at Jackson Motor Speedway

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Nick Hoffman takes $10,000 American Modified Series win at Fairbury Speedway!

American Modified Series jdearing - 0
On a normal Saturday night at Fairbury Speedway, the local DIRTcar UMP Modified regulars are racing for $1,500 and points in the FALS Cup...
Read more

Bobby Pierce takes Fairbury Speedway’s MARS DIRTcar Series win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
FAIRBURY, IL – Sept. 5, 2020 – Leading the FALS Super Nationals Feature with less than 10 laps remaining, Bobby Pierce had a brief flashback...
Read more

Haudenschild Overcomes Blown Tire and Dover Outlasts Cautions to Claim Wild Opening-Night Victories of Two-Day Event at Huset’s Speedway

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 5, 2020) - Attrition was the word of the night on Saturday at Huset's Speedway, which hosted...
Read more

Sheppard Makes Case for Three-Peat at Macon

Illinois jdearing - 0
By BZ (Macon, IL) Tommy Sheppard, Jr. has won the last two track championships in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds class. He came into the month of...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: