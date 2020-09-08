With Magnolia Win Logan Marin Completes CCSDS Weekend Sweep

With Magnolia Win Logan Martin Completes CCSDS Weekend Sweep

Make-Up at Batesville and 14th Ann. Gumbo Nationals at Greenville Up Next

Columbus, Mississippi (09/06/20) – Entering the Labor Day weekend, Logan Martin had not yet visited Victory Lane this season with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil. However, when the checkered flag dropped on Sunday night’s $3,000-to-win finale, the Missouri driver completed the weekend sweep with his second series’ win in as many nights.

For the second-straight race the current Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man swept the evening’s CCSDS action. He claimed top honors in Mark Martin Automotive qualifying, won his heat race, and then streaked to the feature win from the New Vision Graphics Pole Position.

“Weekends like this are what a person dreams of. Went down to Mississippi and swept both nights. Overall quick time both nights, won the heats, and led every lap of both features,” Martin said. “God is good. Can’t thank everyone enough who makes this possible!”

Current Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year leader, Spencer Hughes finished second with Morgan Bagley, Timothy Culp, and Chad Thrash completing the Top-5 finishers.

The CCSDS contingent now takes the remainder of September off before returning to action on October 1-3. Racing resumes on Thursday, October 1 at Mooney Starr’s Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas). The program consists solely of the feature that was postponed by Mother Nature on July 31. Neil Baggett and Timothy Culp will bring the field to the green flag for the finale, when action resumes.

The tour will then head south to Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi), where it will sanction the Gumbo Nationals on Friday and Saturday, October 2-3. The 14th edition of the mega weekend marks the first time that the CCSDS has sanctioned the event. The weekend includes a $4,000-to-win program on Friday night and a complete $8,000-to-win event on Saturday evening.

For more information on the events, please visit www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com and www.GreenvilleSpeedway.net .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – September 6, 2020

Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Mississippi)

Feature Finish

1)Logan Martin 2)Spencer Hughes 3)Morgan Bagley 4)Timothy Culp 5)Chad Thrash 6)Neil Baggett 7)B.J. Robinson 8)Michael Arnold 9)Dane Dacus 10)Brian Rickman 11)Kyle Beard 12)Justin McRee 13)Rick Rickman 14)Jamie Elam 15)Chad Mallett 16)Jon Mitchell 17)Joseph Long 18)Hunter Rasdon 19)Drew Armstrong 20)Klint Byars

DNS: Chad McCool, Bobby Jordan, Jason Michau, Terry Wilson, Mike Myers, Blake McClain, Shelby Sheedy, Dean Carpenter, Brady Walton

Entries: 29

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Logan Martin (14.611 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Logan Martin

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Timothy Culp

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Spencer Hughes

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: Neil Baggett

Dixon Road U-Pull-It B-Main Winner: Rick Rickman

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Logan Martin

COMP Cams Top Performer: Logan Martin

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Logan Marti

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Spencer Hughes

VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Chad Thrash

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Neil Baggett

Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): B.J. Robinson

Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): Michael Arnold

Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): Dane Dacus

Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Brian Rickman

Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Justin McRee

Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Rick Rickman

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Jamie Elam

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Chad Mallett

Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Jon Mitchell

Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): Joseph Long

Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): Hunter Rasdon

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com