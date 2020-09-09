Dirt Pro Best in Show Announced for 2021 Wild West Shootout



$1,000 To Super Late Model with Best Appearing Western Themed Graphics



QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (September 9, 2020) — Officials with the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts are pleased to announce a new promotion for the 2021 edition of the mega event.

Arizona-based, Dirt Pro Inc. has come on board to sponsor the Dirt Pro Best in Show. The competition offers a $1,000 bonus to the Super Late Model driver with the best appearing, western-themed graphics scheme during the 15th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway.

“This is a new promotion that I’m really excited to have for our event. The Dirt Pro Best in Show competition rewards creativity with a cash prize, and it also adds yet another fun dimension for our great fans to enjoy,” Wild West Shootout promoter, Chris Kearns shared. “Steve Stultz, who owns Dirt Pro Inc., is a loyal supporter of our event as a competitor in the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Model division. Throughout his career, he’s had some unique wraps on his racecars, including some really cool western-themed designs. He recently contacted me and said that he’d like to sponsor a best appearing, western-themed contest for the Super Late Model class, so here we are.

“To have him step up to provide a cash sponsorship to our event means a lot, and I know the winning driver will no doubt be thankful as well.”

The winner of the $1,000 contest will be announced on the final day of the miniseries on January 17, 2021.

Dirt Pro Inc. has been in business moving the earth since 1998. The Peoria, Arizona located company is licensed, bonded, and insured for site preparation, grading, demo and material hauling. They can be reached at (623) 780-1771 or dirtproinc@aol.com

When Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars teams assemble at the third-mile oval outside Phoenix for six nights of racing Jan. 9-17, 2021, a checkered-flag sweep of the miniseries by one driver will for the fifth consecutive year be worth a blockbuster $250,000 bonus. In addition, winning five of six features will earn a racer an extra $100,000; capturing four A-mains offers a $25,000 prize; and being the first driver to top three headliners will provide a $10,000 check.

With the Wild West Shootout offering five features paying $5,000 to win and a $15,000-to-win finale, a driver able to pull off the feat of sweeping the miniseries would depart Arizona with $293,000 in earnings including the Keyser Quarter-Million Challenge bonus as well the $3,000 champion’s check.

Event officials recently announced that online sales of single and multi-day tickets have begun for the Southwest’s popular miniseries, which features six nights of racing from January 9 – 17 for Super Late Models, Modifieds and X-Mods at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway.

Tickets are priced at $25 per night for adults and $10 for kids ages 6-12 with children 5-and-under admitted free of charge.

A six-day general admission combo ticket is also available for $150 and includes a pit-pass upgrade for one night as chosen by the purchaser as well as a free Wild West Shootout seat cushion. Six-day passes can be purchased in advance at www.wildwestshootout.net/schedule/ or at the track on January 9’s opening night of the Wild West Shootout.

The 2021 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts will pay out over $235,000 in purses over six nights of Super Late Model, Modified and X-Mod racing. Tripleheaders are set for Jan. 9, 10, 13, 15, 16 and 17 at the 3/8-mile oval located just outside of Phoenix.

Each night finds the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars, Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Border Tire Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential, and RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley Davidson contesting complete programs.

Additionally, an open practice session is slated for both January 8 and January 12.

Last but not least, each division will compete for a miniseries point’s championship and accompanying point fund.

For more information on the 15th Annual Wild West Shootout, please visit www.WildWestShootout.net.

The Wild West Shootout is made possible by Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, SportTruck RV, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, Arizona Differential, RHR Racing Swag, Barnett Harley Davidson, Dirt Pro Grading & Padwork, Contractors & Developers (C&D) Bonding, Shocks by Hammer, Hoker Trucking, Premier Waste Services, Midwest Sheet Metal, Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, VP Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Engines, Penske Racing Shocks, Five Star Graphix, Beaver Stripes, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Toste Construction, Sipes Tractor & Transport Service, Screven Motor Speedway and DirtonDirt.com.

