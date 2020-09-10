Home Dirt Late Model News Billy Moyer Jr. Runner-Up in Lucas Oil Stop at Ponderosa

Billy Moyer Jr. (left) with winner Jonathan Davenport (center) and third-finishing Mike Marlar (right). (Heath Lawson photos)


Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series I-80 Nationals Next

BATESVILLE, Ark. (09/09/20) – Billy Moyer Jr. stood on the Lucas Oil Late Model Series podium for the fourth time this season Friday night at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Ky.

Moyer Jr. drove his Nutrien Ag Solutions No. 21jr Hass Horizontal/ Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Capital Race Car/ Clements Racing Engines Super Late Model to a runner-up finish – his second of the season – in the 16th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial.

Moyer Jr. posted the fourth fastest time in his qualifying group at Ponderosa Speedway before picking up a heat race victory to earn the third starting spot for the $12,000-to-win A-Main.

Billy stayed in contention the entire 50-lap distance, taking second from Jimmy Owens on lap-39 and going on to finish behind Jonathan Davenport at the checkers. Mike Marlar, Zack Dohm, and Tim McCreadie completed the Top-5 finishers.

“Congrats to Jonathan on the win. We have a new Capital piece that Marshall Green put together. I know I say it all the time, but those guys are great to work with. We made some changes after hot laps and it turned our night around. So all-in-all in turned out to be a good night.”

The following night at Portsmouth (Ohio) Raceway Park for the Bob Miller Memorial, Billy edged his way into the $12,000-to-win main event with the fourth and final transfer spot in his heat race.

Starting the 50-lapper in 16th, Moyer Jr. was just outside the Top-10 when his right rear wheel became packed with mud. Drawing the caution, Billy went to the attention of his crew in the work area who cleared the mud and got him back on the track.

Restarting from the tail of the field, Moyer Jr. charged his way forward and was battling for seventh on the final lap when he suffered a flat right rear tire, ending his night. He was credited with a 17th place finish in the final rundown.

Billy is currently ninth in the latest Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series standings. For more results from these events, please visit www.LucasDirt.com.

The Moyer family is currently mourning the loss of Billy’s uncle, who was a pilar throughout their racing careers. With funeral services set for Wednesday-Thursday, neither will be able to attend this weekend’s Intercontinental Classic at Eldora Speedway.

“He was a huge supporter of both my Dad and I,” Moyer Jr. stated. “He was the “Watters” that you saw on the spoiler for many years. We’re very thankful to have been invited to Eldora and hate that we can’t go but, family comes first in this case. We thank everyone for understanding.”

Billy Moyer Jr. will return to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, September 17-19 at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. Filling the void of the Knoxville Late Model Nationals, the I-80 Nationals opens with $7,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday, while Saturday will see a $30,000 top prize on the line.

To learn more about this event, please visit www.LucasDirt.com.

Billy Moyer Jr. would like to thank all of his sponsors including Nutrien Ag Solutions, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Dyna-Gro Seed, Hass Horizontal, FK Rod Ends, Capital Race Cars, Clements Racing Engines, Penske Shocks, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Jack’s Auto Parts, Eibach Springs, Willy’s Carburetor & Dyno Shop, Imperial Motors, Lucas Oil, Wehrs Machine, Outerwears, Quickcar, XS Power Batteries, Fuel Safe, Sunoco Race Fuels, Bert Transmission, New Vision Graphics, Midwest Sheet Metal, Peterson Fluid Systems, Sweet Mfg., Wiles Driveshafts, Performance Bodies, Hoosier Tire South by Pup, Oakley Deatherage Opticians, Frankland Racing Products, Hooker Harness, Kluhsman Racing Components, Beyea Custom Headers, Strange Engineering, Bell Helmets, Accu-Force Shock Service, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Stealth Carburetors and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For more information on the team please visit www.BillyMoyerJr.com .

 

