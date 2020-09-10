Brandon Overton Sweeps World of Outlaws Weekend

Eldora’s Intercontinental Classic on Deck

EVANS, Ga. (09/09/20) – Brandon Overton continues to show why he’s among the top-ranked Dirt Late Model drivers in the country, rolling to a weekend sweep of World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series events in Georgia and South Carolina.

The driver of the Wells Motorsports No. 76 Crossfit Overton/ Allstar Concrete/ Longhorn Chassis by Wells/ Clements Racing Engine-powered Super Late Model has now won four consecutive World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series starts.

“I’m enjoying this more than ever right now,” exclaimed Overton. “This whole team gets along so well, and I’ve got the coolest car owner in the business. I know that I’ve got a lot of pressure to perform, but they don’t ever make me feel that; and I think that’s huge. My hat goes off to Longhorn by Wells; new motor package was great; and our relationship with Penske Shocks is paying dividends of late.”

Friday night saw Brandon Overton in action at Lavonia (Ga.) Speedway for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series-sanctioned Charlie Mize Memorial. In a field of 27 cars, Overton laid down the second fastest lap overall in time trials behind Brandon Sheppard before picking up a 10-lap heat race victory.

Earning the sixth-starting position for the feature via the redraw, Brandon snuck ahead of race-leader Zack Mitchell on lap 18 to assume command of the top spot. After a red flag on lap 25 slowed his momentum, Overton began spacing out his lead over the field until lapped traffic became a factor.

Outdueling Dennis Erb Jr. in the final 10 circuits, Brandon Overton streaked to his 18th win of the season over Erb, Chase Junghans, Ricky Weiss, and Zack Mitchell. He bagged a $10,000 payday for his 10th career World of Outlaws triumph.

On Saturday at Lancaster (S.C.) Speedway, Overton followed up the second fastest time in qualifying with a heat race win to earn a spot in the redraw.

Rolling off third for the main event, Overton blasted past race-leader Johnny Pursley on the 12th lap and built more than three second margin over Ricky Weiss in the remaining distance to secure his second win in as many nights and 19th overall of the season. Topping Weiss, Ross Bailes, Brandon Sheppard, and Dennis Erb Jr. in the 50-lapper, Overton pocketed $10,000.

“We’ve got one hell of a hot rod right now; this thing is a joy to drive,” Overton said in victory lane. “Everything is just going so perfect for us right now. We’re really spoiled winning like this, because then you run bad and feel so horrible. These last couple of months have been amazing though, and I hope it doesn’t end anytime soon.”

Wrapping up the weekend on Sunday, Brandon stopped at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, S.C. for the Carolina Clash Super Late Model Series-sanctioned Hall of Fame 50. Laying down the fastest lap overall in a field of 22 cars, Overton locked into the pole position for the $7,500-to-win A-Main.

Loosing one spot in the 50-lap affair, Brandon Overton notched a runner-up finish behind Austin Kirkpatrick. Ross Bailes, John Henderson, and Chris Madden completed the Top-5 finishers.

To learn more about these events, please visit www.WoOLMS.com and www.CarolinaClash.com.

The team now turns their attention to the Intercontinental Classic at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. Taking the place of the 50th Annual World 100, which was postponed to 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the weekend opens on Thursday and Friday with twin $10,000-to-win features each night. On Saturday, the weekend concludes with a $50,000-to-win finale.

To learn more about this event, please visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com.

Brandon Overton would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Crossfit Overton, Wells Motorsports, Allstar Concrete, Longhorn Chassis by Wells, Big Dog Stump and Tree, RW Powell Construction, Convenient Lube, Big Blue Smoke House, Doug Campbell Body Shop, Clements Racing Engines, Penske Shocks, Hoosier by Brian, Top Notch Kustom Koncepts, Steering Buddy, Impact Race Gear, Swift Springs, Penn Grade Oil, Quarter Master, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Wilwood, All-Star Performance, Wehrs Machine, Schoenfeld, Winters Performance, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Sunoco Race Fuels, Fast Shafts, AFCO Racing Products, COMP Cams, Quickcar Products, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information concerning Brandon Overton, please visit www.BrandonOverton76.com. To learn more about Wells Motorsports, visit www.WellsAndSonsMotorsports.com.