Dennis Erb, Jr.’s Labor Day Holiday Weekend Headlined by Lavonia Runner-Up!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing was back on the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series trail in the Southeast on September 4-5 in a pair of $10,000 to win shootouts in the states of Georgia and South Carolina. On Friday night at Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, Georgia, Dennis Erb, Jr. posted the ninth fastest lap overall during qualifying before running second in his heat race. After drawing the pole position for the start of the 50-lap main event, Dennis raced towards the front the entire distance, officially led lap 43, and wound up a strong runner-up in the ‘Charlie Size Memorial’ behind only victor Brandon Overton!

The dirt-slinging action quickly shifted to the sprawling Lancaster Motor Speedway in Lancaster, South Carolina on Saturday evening for another single day program that boasted a $10,000 paycheck. Dennis clicked off the thirteenth fastest time during the qualifying session and later placed third in his loaded heat race. The Carpentersville, Illinois star then rolled off from the inside of the fourth row in the 50-lapper and was up to as high as fourth in the running order before settling for a solid fifth place showing behind only race winner Brandon Overton, Ricky Weiss, Ross Bailes, and Brandon Sheppard. Dennis still finds himself sixth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting the Labor Day holiday weekend. Full results from both races can be obtained by clicking on www.woolms.com.

The #28 team is in the Buckeye State of Ohio this weekend (September 10-12) for the ‘Intercontinental Classic’ at the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. Taking the place of the fabled ‘World 100,’ the invitation-only race will draw 48 entrants to the hallowed 1/2-mile, high-banked speedplant. Competition at the “Big E” will get underway later tonight with a $10,000 to win prelim, while another $10,000 top prize will be up for grabs on Friday night as well. Drivers will earn points during qualifying, heat races, and features to set the lineup for Saturday’s portion of the three-day extravaganza.

A whopping $50,000 payday will then be on the line in the 67-lap ‘Intercontinental Classic’ finale on Saturday evening at Eldora Speedway. In all, $205,075 in prize money has been posted for the three days. With coronavirus restrictions on large crowds, this show will be a fan-free event and broadcast LIVE at www.floracing.com. Additional information on the lucrative ‘Intercontinental Classic’ weekend can be accessed online at www.eldoraspeedway.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

