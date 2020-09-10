Jason Rauen Wins 43rd Annual Yankee Dirt Track Classic



Hometown Driver Pockets $10,000 at 300 Raceway



FARLEY, Iowa (09/09/20) – Jason Rauen parked his Arnie Ranta Motorsports No. 98 Rauen Precision Machining/ Capital Race Car/ Clements Racing Engines Late Model in Victory Lane for the second time this season on Saturday.

Rauen earned $10,000 for his triumph in the 43rd Annual Yankee Dirt Track Classic, held at his home track in Farley, Iowa.

“Any win is special but to win one here at my home track, means a lot to me,” Rauen noted. “Thanks to all the fans for who stayed with us through that delay when the lights went out. Hopefully that race was worth it. Also, thanks to all of my great sponsors for their continued support.”

Jason Rauen made the short trip to 300 Raceway Friday to kickstart the weekend. Drawing 50 Late Models for the event co-sanctioned by the Malvern Bank and Hoker Trucking Series’, Rauen laid down the third fastest lap overall in time trials before passing five cars in his heat race to pick up the win.

Starting the $3,000-to-win A-Main in sixth, Jason marched forward four spots in the 35-lapper to place second behind Justin Zeitner. Joel Callahan, Charlie McKenna, and Ben Schaller completing the Top-5 finishers.

During the same night in the Modiified ranks, Jason came in fifth in his heat race before scratching from his 10-lap consolation event.

On Saturday for the Yankee Dirt Track Classic finale, Rauen secured his spot into the main event with a runner-up finish in his heat behind Cory Dumpert.

Starting on the pole, Jason kept fellow front-row starter Bill Leighton Jr. at bay in the closing circuits of the 50-lapper to capture his second win of the season and a $10,000 payday. Leading the entire distance, Rauen topped Leighton Jr., Jeff Tharp, Cory Dumpert, and Justin Zeitner at the line.

For more information on these events, please visit www.SLMRSeries.com.

Jason is currently finalizing his upcoming schedule. As dates are locked down, they will be posted on the team website to www.RauenRacing.com.

