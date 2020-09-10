Macon Speedway To Celebrate 75 Years This Weekend

(Macon, IL) This coming Saturday, September 12, the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau of Illinois will be presenting seven exciting divisions of racing action at Macon Speedway on a night that celebrates Macon Speedway’s 75 years. While the event is scheduled for Saturday, the event does have a make-up date of Sunday if weather is an issue.

One of the special items on the docket is the Tim Bedinger Classic for the Sportsman division. Bedinger was a long-time racer at Macon Speedway in the Sportsman division and many of Tim’s family members and friends will be at the track on Saturday. The Sportsman will be running in his memory this weekend. Dennis Vander Meersch, a close friend of Tim, will look to continue his long win streak and add to his current point lead in the class.

A special event is also on tap for the DIRTcar Hornet division as the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet World Championship will be held. The race will be paying $300 to win and $35 to start as extra money has been added throughout the payout. Decatur, IL driver Brady Reed is the current point leader and will be the favorite coming in. His brother, Jeremy, might have something to say about it, however, as he has been on a recent hot streak.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, Archers Alley Street Stocks, and Micros By Bailey Chassis will also be in action.

Saturday pit gates will open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00. If the Sunday rain date is needed, all times will be one hour earlier.

Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and data rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 450 0 2 14B Brady Lynch Hillsboro IL 418 32 3 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 402 48 4 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 342 108 5 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 306 144 6 75 Chuck Mitchell Jacksonville IL 274 176 7 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 272 178 8 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 216 234 9 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 162 288 10 21 Jarod Shasteen Macon IL 158 292



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 486 0 2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 446 40 3 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 384 102 4 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 334 152 5 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 312 174 6 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 268 218 7 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 266 220 8 35 Clark Robertson Shelbyville IL 252 234 9 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 250 236 10 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 248 238



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 508 0 2 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 498 10 3 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 486 22 4 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 456 52 5 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 418 90 6 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 390 118 7 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 390 118 8 43 Billy Justice Cerro Gordo IL 328 180 9 25 Jeff Wallace Decatur IL 326 182 10 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 292 216



DIRTcar Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 300 0 2 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 276 24 3 07 Phil Moreland Assumption IL 256 44 4 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 238 62 5 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 232 68 6 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 226 74 7 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 158 142 8 2S Ethan Schnapp Springfield IL 152 148 9 21R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 148 152 10 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 140 160



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 522 0 2 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 460 62 3 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 412 110 4 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 388 134 5 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 372 150 6 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 372 150 7 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 368 154 8 80 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 364 158 9 4 Zach Clark Illiopolis IL 348 174 10 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 344 178



DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 546 0 2 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 500 46 3 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 462 84 4 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 454 92 5 3H Allan Harris Chatham IL 412 134 6 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 404 142 7 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 392 154 8 21 Mike Eskew Springfield IL 320 226 9 20 Casey Eskew Springfield IL 308 238 10 E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton IL 268 278



