Mason Zeigler Enjoys Two-Win, Labor Day Weekend

CHALK HILL, Pa. (09/09/20) – Mason Zeigler registered a pair of wins with the Zimmer’s United Late Model Series (ULMS) over the weekend in his JLE Industries No. 25z Ohiopyle Vacation Rentals/ MS Shock Therapy/ Rocket Chassis/ Cornett Racing Engine Super Late Model.

Doubling down in the Keystone state, Zeigler’s weekend was headlined by a $7,055 victory on Friday night at Bedford Speedway. The Pennsylvania racer followed up with a $5,333 triumph at Port Royal Speedway Saturday.

On Friday Mason Zeigler invaded Bedford Speedway to kick off the Labor Day weekend with the ULMS. With 35 Late Models on hand for the Labor Day 55, Mason followed up the second fastest time in his qualifying group behind Bryan Bernheisel with an 8-lap heat race victory.

With the polesitter, Bernheisel, setting the pace for the first half of the 55-lap feature, Zeigler began closing in on the leader as he encountered lap traffic. After a caution on lap-44 realigned the field, Mason zipped past Bernheisel on the restart as he went down with mechanical issues.

Holding off Rick Eckert over the final 11 circuits, Zeigler soared to his second win of the season over Eckert, Matt Sponaugle, Michael Norris, and Jared Miley. He earned a $7,055 payday for his efforts.

“We were good. I really had to keep holding myself back ‘cause I didn’t want to blow a tire out obviously,” said Zeigler. “Everyone was having some tire issues. I just tried to really pace myself there and just hangout until the last 20 laps.”

The following night at Port Royal Speedway for the Butch Renninger Memorial, Zeigler locked into the pole position for the feature with a heat race win. After letting Gregg Satterlee sneak by early in the race, Mason won in late-race battle amid lapped-traffic over Satterlee and Trever Feathers to register his second win in as many nights. Finishing ahead of Feathers, Satterlee, Michael Norris, and Kyle Lee, Zeigler pocketed $5,333.

“I would’ve have liked to have been a little better earlier, but ultimately we were good when we needed to be and capitalized on clean air,” said Zeigler. “It’s been a pretty good weekend for us and hopefully this leads to even more wins.”

Later that evening in a make-up ULMS feature from August 1st, Mason posted a third-place finish behind Satterlee and Norris with Max Blair and Andy Haus completing the Top-5 finishers.

Full results from these events can be found at www.ULMSRacing.com.

The team now turns their attention to Eldora Speedway’s Intercontinental Classic in Rossburg, Ohio. The spectator-less, invitation only event opens on Thursday and Friday with twin $10,000-to-win features each night. The weekend concludes with Saturday’s $50,000-to-win finale.

To learn more about this event, please visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com.

For more information on Mason Zeigler, please visit www.MasonZeigler.com .