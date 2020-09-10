Home Dirt Late Model News Mason Zeigler Enjoys Two-Win, Labor Day Weekend

Mason Zeigler Enjoys Two-Win, Labor Day Weekend

Dirt Late Model News
Mason Zeigler in Victory Lane at Bedford Speedway (Howie Balis photo)

Eldora’s Intercontinental Classic Next

CHALK HILL, Pa. (09/09/20) – Mason Zeigler registered a pair of wins with the Zimmer’s United Late Model Series (ULMS) over the weekend in his JLE Industries No. 25z Ohiopyle Vacation Rentals/ MS Shock Therapy/ Rocket Chassis/ Cornett Racing Engine Super Late Model.

Doubling down in the Keystone state, Zeigler’s weekend was headlined by a $7,055 victory on Friday night at Bedford Speedway. The Pennsylvania racer followed up with a $5,333 triumph at Port Royal Speedway Saturday.

On Friday Mason Zeigler invaded Bedford Speedway to kick off the Labor Day weekend with the ULMS. With 35 Late Models on hand for the Labor Day 55, Mason followed up the second fastest time in his qualifying group behind Bryan Bernheisel with an 8-lap heat race victory.

With the polesitter, Bernheisel, setting the pace for the first half of the 55-lap feature, Zeigler began closing in on the leader as he encountered lap traffic.  After a caution on lap-44 realigned the field, Mason zipped past Bernheisel on the restart as he went down with mechanical issues.

Holding off Rick Eckert over the final 11 circuits, Zeigler soared to his second win of the season over Eckert, Matt Sponaugle, Michael Norris, and Jared Miley. He earned a $7,055 payday for his efforts.

“We were good. I really had to keep holding myself back ‘cause I didn’t want to blow a tire out obviously,” said Zeigler. “Everyone was having some tire issues. I just tried to really pace myself there and just hangout until the last 20 laps.”

The following night at Port Royal Speedway for the Butch Renninger Memorial, Zeigler locked into the pole position for the feature with a heat race win. After letting Gregg Satterlee sneak by early in the race, Mason won in late-race battle amid lapped-traffic over Satterlee and Trever Feathers to register his second win in as many nights. Finishing ahead of Feathers, Satterlee, Michael Norris, and Kyle Lee, Zeigler pocketed $5,333.

“I would’ve have liked to have been a little better earlier, but ultimately we were good when we needed to be and capitalized on clean air,” said Zeigler. “It’s been a pretty good weekend for us and hopefully this leads to even more wins.”

Later that evening in a make-up ULMS feature from August 1st, Mason posted a third-place finish behind Satterlee and Norris with Max Blair and Andy Haus completing the Top-5 finishers.

Full results from these events can be found at www.ULMSRacing.com.

The team now turns their attention to Eldora Speedway’s Intercontinental Classic in Rossburg, Ohio. The spectator-less, invitation only event opens on Thursday and Friday with twin $10,000-to-win features each night. The weekend concludes with Saturday’s $50,000-to-win finale.

To learn more about this event, please visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com.

Mason Zeigler would like to thank his marketing partners, which include JLE Inudstries, Ohiopyle Vacation Rentals, MS Shock Therapy, Arizona Sport Shirts, Old Mill Farms, Gotta Race, Rocket Chassis, Cornett Racing Engines, Stonehouse Restaurant, Penske Racing Shocks, Dyers Top Rods, Montgomery Motorsports 21, Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic, Schaeffer’s Oil, CV Products, Five Star Shop Service, Swift Springs Strange Oval, Bell Helmets, Precise Racing Products, Midwest Sheet Metal, Dirt Wraps, Performance Bodies, Simpson, K1 RaceGear, Powers Performance, Beyea Headers, VP Race Fuels, Dynamic Drivelines, FK Rod Ends, Fragola Performance Systems, Joie of Seating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For more information on Mason Zeigler, please visit www.MasonZeigler.com .

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Mason Zeigler takes UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win at Brushcreek Motorsports Complex!
  2. Mason Zeigler reels off second straight UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win at Attica Raceway Park!
  3. Mason Zeigler takes UMP DIRTcar Fall Nationals Late Model win at Eldora Speedway
  4. Zeigler Wins at Port Royal!
  5. Zeigler Zips to Victory Lane at East Bay Finale
  6. Labor Day Weekend in the Bluegrass and Buckeye States
jdearing

Latest articles

McIntosh Cruises to Fall Nationals Win at Tazewell

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Earns $4,400 in Buddy Rogers Memorial DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (09/10/20) – Sunday night at Tennessee’s Tazewell Speedway saw Donald McIntosh dominate the $4,400-to-win event in his...
Read more

Jason Rauen Wins 43rd Annual Yankee Dirt Track Classic

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Hometown Driver Pockets $10,000 at 300 Raceway FARLEY, Iowa (09/09/20) – Jason Rauen parked his Arnie Ranta Motorsports No. 98 Rauen Precision Machining/ Capital Race...
Read more

Satterlee Back in Port Royal Speedway Winner’s Circle

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Wins United Late Model Series Make-Up Event INDIANA, Pa. (09/09/20) – Gregg Satterlee parked his Satterlee Motorsports No. 22 Keyser Manufacturing/ Valvoline/ Classic Ink/ Rocket...
Read more

Mason Zeigler Enjoys Two-Win, Labor Day Weekend

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Eldora’s Intercontinental Classic Next CHALK HILL, Pa. (09/09/20) – Mason Zeigler registered a pair of wins with the Zimmer’s United Late Model Series (ULMS) over...
Read more
Previous articleBrandon Overton Sweeps World of Outlaws Weekend
Next articleSatterlee Back in Port Royal Speedway Winner’s Circle

Related articles

McIntosh Cruises to Fall Nationals Win at Tazewell

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Earns $4,400 in Buddy Rogers Memorial DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (09/10/20) – Sunday night at Tennessee’s Tazewell Speedway saw Donald McIntosh dominate the $4,400-to-win event in his...
Read more

Jason Rauen Wins 43rd Annual Yankee Dirt Track Classic

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Hometown Driver Pockets $10,000 at 300 Raceway FARLEY, Iowa (09/09/20) – Jason Rauen parked his Arnie Ranta Motorsports No. 98 Rauen Precision Machining/ Capital Race...
Read more

Satterlee Back in Port Royal Speedway Winner’s Circle

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Wins United Late Model Series Make-Up Event INDIANA, Pa. (09/09/20) – Gregg Satterlee parked his Satterlee Motorsports No. 22 Keyser Manufacturing/ Valvoline/ Classic Ink/ Rocket...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Mason Zeigler takes UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win at Brushcreek Motorsports Complex!
  2. Mason Zeigler reels off second straight UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals win at Attica Raceway Park!
  3. Mason Zeigler takes UMP DIRTcar Fall Nationals Late Model win at Eldora Speedway
  4. Zeigler Wins at Port Royal!
  5. Zeigler Zips to Victory Lane at East Bay Finale
  6. Labor Day Weekend in the Bluegrass and Buckeye States

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Nick Hoffman takes $10,000 American Modified Series win at Fairbury Speedway!

American Modified Series jdearing - 0
On a normal Saturday night at Fairbury Speedway, the local DIRTcar UMP Modified regulars are racing for $1,500 and points in the FALS Cup...
Read more

Bobby Pierce takes Fairbury Speedway’s MARS DIRTcar Series win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
FAIRBURY, IL – Sept. 5, 2020 – Leading the FALS Super Nationals Feature with less than 10 laps remaining, Bobby Pierce had a brief flashback...
Read more

Haudenschild Overcomes Blown Tire and Dover Outlasts Cautions to Claim Wild Opening-Night Victories of Two-Day Event at Huset’s Speedway

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 5, 2020) - Attrition was the word of the night on Saturday at Huset's Speedway, which hosted...
Read more

Sheppard Makes Case for Three-Peat at Macon

Illinois jdearing - 0
By BZ (Macon, IL) Tommy Sheppard, Jr. has won the last two track championships in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds class. He came into the month of...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: