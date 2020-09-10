McIntosh Cruises to Fall Nationals Win at Tazewell



Earns $4,400 in Buddy Rogers Memorial



DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (09/10/20) – Sunday night at Tennessee’s Tazewell Speedway saw Donald McIntosh dominate the $4,400-to-win event in his Blount Motorsports No. 7m Ole Ben Franklin Motors/ Stowers Cat/ Rocket Chassis/ Vic Hill Racing Engine Super Late Model.

His triumph in the 12th Annual Buddy Rogers Memorial was his fourth overall victory of the season.

On Saturday, Donald McIntosh visited Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tenn. to take kick off a Schaeffer’s Fall Nationals Series Labor Day weekend doubleheader.

Drawing 23 cars for the Rockin’ with the Stars Hall of Fame 100, McIntosh edged his way into the opening night feature with the fifth fastest lap in his time trial group. With $5,000 on the line, Donald was an early retiree from the 40-lapper with mechanical issues.

Looking for redemption the following night at Tazewell Speedway for the 12th Annual Buddy Rogers Memorial, Donald topped the 19-car field in qualifying, which positioned him on the pole for the feature.

After jumping out to an early race lead, McIntosh began fighting throttle issues that eventually required assistance from track officials on a lap-33 caution. Hanging on over the final 11 laps with a deflating right-rear tire, Donald limped to his fourth win of the season over Ryan King, Aaron Guinn, Dakotah Knuckles, and Pierce McCarter.

“This is the best race car I’ve ever had here. I was just on cruise control and (the crew) kept telling me I had plenty of room. I thought was good,” McIntosh said. “Then with about 10 or 12 (laps) to go going into (turn) three, the throttle stuck, and I thought I was going to crash it then. I had to really start driving really different knowing the throttle was going to be stuck.”

With the first two events in the books, Donald is currently third in the Schaeffer’s Fall Nationals point standings. For full results from these events, please visit www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

Donald McIntosh plans to take this weekend off. The team is currently finalizing their upcoming schedule. As dates are locked down, they will be posted on the team website at www.DonaldMcIntoshRacing.com.



Donald McIntosh would like to thank his marketing partners, which include Stowers (CAT) Machinery Corp., Walker’s Truck Contractors, Blount Excavating, Motion Control Suspension, Massey Electric, Turner Hydraulics, Ole Ben Franklin Motors, DR Investments, Food City, The Wine and Spirits Cellar and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Donald McIntosh, please visit www.DonaldMcIntoshRacing.com.