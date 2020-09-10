Satterlee Back in Port Royal Speedway Winner’s Circle



Wins United Late Model Series Make-Up Event



INDIANA, Pa. (09/09/20) – Gregg Satterlee parked his Satterlee Motorsports No. 22 Keyser Manufacturing/ Valvoline/ Classic Ink/ Rocket Chassis in Port Royal Speedway Victory Lane for the fifth time this season Saturday.

Winning a Zimmer’s United Late Model Series (ULMS) make-up feature from August 1, Satterlee pocketed $3,000 for his triumph at the half-mile oval better known as “The Speed Palace.”

Kicking off the Labor Day weekend with the ULMS, Gregg Satterlee invaded Bedford (Pa.) Speedway on Friday for the Labor Day 55. Drawing 35 cars for the $7,055 top prize, Satterlee came in 10th fastest in his time trial group before placing fourth in his heat race. Earning the 16th-starting position for the A-Main, Gregg marched forward seven spots in the 55-lapper to register a ninth place outing.

The following night at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway for the Butch Renninger Memorial, Gregg secured his spot into the main event with an 8-lap heat race victory. Taking the lead early in the race, Satterlee ultimately finished third behind Mason Zeigler and Trever Feathers after a battle in lapped traffic. Michael Norris and Kyle Lee completed the Top-5 finishers.

Later that evening in a ULMS make-up feature from August 1st, Satterlee led flag-to-flag from the pole in the 25-lap affair to record his seventh overall win of the season. Finishing 1.102 seconds ahead of Norris, Gregg earned a $3,000 payday. Zeigler, Max Blair, and Andy Haus rounded out the Top-5.

“I knew after that first feature that I’d need to be really aggressive in lap traffic as I felt being patient cost us a bit in the first one,” said Satterlee. “It’s always great to be in victory lane and two podiums on one night is pretty good.”

On Sunday at Selinsgrove (Pa.) Speedway, Gregg edged his way into the main event with a sixth-place finish in his heat. With $4,000 on the line, Satterlee advanced forward 12 spots in the 30-lapper to register a fourth-place finish behind Jeff Rine, Blair, and Jared Miley with Jim Bernheisel coming in fifth.

For full results from these events, please visit www.ULMSRacing.com.

The team now turns their attention to the Intercontinental Classic at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. Taking the place of the 50th Annual World 100, which was postponed to 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the weekend opens on Thursday and Friday with twin $10,000-to-win features each night. On Saturday, the weekend concludes with a $50,000-to-win finale.

To learn more about this event, please visit www.EldoraSpeedway.com.

Gregg Satterlee would like to thank his marketing partners including Keyser Manufacturing, Valvoline, Classic Ink, Integra Shocks and Springs, Rocket Chassis, All About Wraps, Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic, Hooker Harness, Simpson Racing Products, Diversified Machine Inc/ Bulldog Rear Ends, Keizer Wheels, Wiles Driveshafts, VP Racing Fuels, AFCO, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For the latest news, updates, and other information regarding Gregg Satterlee, please visit www.GreggSatterlee.com .

