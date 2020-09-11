Home Race Track News Illinois ARCA, USAC, & Sportsman Events Announced For Springfield Mile

ARCA, USAC, & Sportsman Events Announced For Springfield Mile

Originally Scheduled For State Fair, New Dates Agreed Upon

(Springfield, IL) Just when it looked like all hope was gone to see race cars at either of the Illinois mile tracks in 2020, Track Enterprises officials are thrilled to announce that auto racing will indeed take place at the Springfield Mile. The ARCA Menards Series will race on Sunday, October 4, while the USAC Silver Crown Series will compete on Sunday, October 18.

The two races were originally scheduled for their annual dates on the final weekend of the Illinois State Fair, however, with COVID-19 cancelling the fair, the races also fell off the schedule. Continued talks between Track Enterprises promoter, Bob Sargent, as well as officials from the Illinois State Fair have made the rescheduled dates a reality.

“We really feel fortunate to have events this year at one of our Illinois miles. The month of October should be really fun with these historic races,” stated Bob Sargent.

The Sunday, October 4 event will feature the ARCA Menards Series in the Illinois Truck & Equipment Allen Crowe 100 in addition to the DIRTcar Sportsman in their edition of the Fall Nationals. On Sunday, October 18, the USAC Silver Crown Series will compete in the Bettenhausen 100. Both events will be held in the early afternoon hours.

Just like the recent American Flat Track motorcycle event, grandstand ticket sales will be limited to 20% capacity in order to promote a safe atmosphere and allow for proper social distancing. In addition, face coverings will be required, temperatures will be checked upon arrival, and multiple hand washing and sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the venue.

To ensure a ticket, fans are encouraged to order online starting Tuesday, September 15th, at www.trackenterprises.com or by calling the office at 217-764-3200.

