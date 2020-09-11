Home Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer's photos from Eldora Speedway's Intercontinental Classic - 9/11/20
Mike Ruefer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s Intercontinental Classic – 9/11/20
Latest articles
Shannon Babb takes Intercontinental Classic win at Eldora Speedway!
Intercontinental Classic prelim feature Shannon Babb Josh Richards Jonathan Davenport Chris Ferguson Kyle Strickler Tim McCreadie Kyle Bronson Brandon Sheppard Dennis Erb Jr. Darrell...
Daryn Klein, Will Krup, Clint Young, Trevor Isaak, Brandon Schneider & Dallas Strauch take Tri-City Speedway victories!
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 3 10 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 2 2 1 82 Billy Laycock Marine, IL -1 3 6 30 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 3 4 12 52 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 8 5 2 4 Jason Suhre Highland, IL -3 6 9 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL 3 7 10 16 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 3 8 14 118 Mike Fenton Oak Leaf, TX 6 9 16 3K Brandon...
Peoria Hosts Summer Nationals Late Models Makeup Sept. 18, Modifieds Continue to Cedar Ridge
PEORIA, IL – After much discussion of the available options to reschedule the twice-postponed DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events...
Related articles
Shannon Babb takes Intercontinental Classic win at Eldora Speedway!
Intercontinental Classic prelim feature Shannon Babb Josh Richards Jonathan Davenport Chris Ferguson Kyle Strickler Tim McCreadie Kyle Bronson Brandon Sheppard Dennis Erb Jr. Darrell...
Peoria Hosts Summer Nationals Late Models Makeup Sept. 18, Modifieds Continue to Cedar Ridge
PEORIA, IL – After much discussion of the available options to reschedule the twice-postponed DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events...
Related posts:
- Mike Ruefer’s photos from The Intercontinental Classic at Eldora Speedway – 9/10/20
- World 100 canceled; replacement race announced
- Josh Richards takes Intercontinental Classic prelim win at Eldora!
- Jim DenHamer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s Baltes Classic – 9/1/19
- Jim Denhamer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s Earl Baltes Classic – 9/2/18
- Mike Ruefer’s photos from The Dream at Eldora Speedway – 6/8/19