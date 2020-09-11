Home Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer's photos from Eldora Speedway's Intercontinental Classic - 9/11/20

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s Intercontinental Classic – 9/11/20

Dirt Late Model NewsOhioEldora SpeedwayRace Track NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model News
Photos by Mike Ruefer

43 photos

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Mike Ruefer’s photos from The Intercontinental Classic at Eldora Speedway – 9/10/20
  2. World 100 canceled; replacement race announced
  3. Josh Richards takes Intercontinental Classic prelim win at Eldora!
  4. Jim DenHamer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s Baltes Classic – 9/1/19
  5. Jim Denhamer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s Earl Baltes Classic – 9/2/18
  6. Mike Ruefer’s photos from The Dream at Eldora Speedway – 6/8/19
jdearing

Latest articles

Shannon Babb takes Intercontinental Classic win at Eldora Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Intercontinental Classic prelim feature Shannon Babb Josh Richards Jonathan Davenport Chris Ferguson Kyle Strickler Tim McCreadie Kyle Bronson Brandon Sheppard Dennis Erb Jr. Darrell...
Read more

Daryn Klein, Will Krup, Clint Young, Trevor Isaak, Brandon Schneider & Dallas Strauch take Tri-City Speedway victories!

Illinois jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 3 10 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 2 2 1 82 Billy Laycock Marine, IL -1 3 6 30 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 3 4 12 52 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 8 5 2 4 Jason Suhre Highland, IL -3 6 9 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL 3 7 10 16 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 3 8 14 118 Mike Fenton Oak Leaf, TX 6 9 16 3K Brandon...
Read more

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s Intercontinental Classic – 9/11/20

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Photos by Mike Ruefer
Read more

Peoria Hosts Summer Nationals Late Models Makeup Sept. 18, Modifieds Continue to Cedar Ridge

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
PEORIA, IL – After much discussion of the available options to reschedule the twice-postponed DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events...
Read more
Previous articlePeoria Hosts Summer Nationals Late Models Makeup Sept. 18, Modifieds Continue to Cedar Ridge
Next articleDaryn Klein, Will Krup, Clint Young, Trevor Isaak, Brandon Schneider & Dallas Strauch take Tri-City Speedway victories!

Related articles

Shannon Babb takes Intercontinental Classic win at Eldora Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Intercontinental Classic prelim feature Shannon Babb Josh Richards Jonathan Davenport Chris Ferguson Kyle Strickler Tim McCreadie Kyle Bronson Brandon Sheppard Dennis Erb Jr. Darrell...
Read more

Peoria Hosts Summer Nationals Late Models Makeup Sept. 18, Modifieds Continue to Cedar Ridge

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
PEORIA, IL – After much discussion of the available options to reschedule the twice-postponed DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events...
Read more

Mike Ruefer’s photos from The Intercontinental Classic at Eldora Speedway – 9/10/20

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Photos by Mike Ruefer
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Mike Ruefer’s photos from The Intercontinental Classic at Eldora Speedway – 9/10/20
  2. World 100 canceled; replacement race announced
  3. Josh Richards takes Intercontinental Classic prelim win at Eldora!
  4. Jim DenHamer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s Baltes Classic – 9/1/19
  5. Jim Denhamer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s Earl Baltes Classic – 9/2/18
  6. Mike Ruefer’s photos from The Dream at Eldora Speedway – 6/8/19

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Daryn Klein, Will Krup, Clint Young, Trevor Isaak, Brandon Schneider & Dallas Strauch take Tri-City Speedway victories!

Illinois jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 3 10 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 2 2 1 82 Billy Laycock Marine, IL -1 3 6 30 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 3 4 12 52 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 8 5 2 4 Jason Suhre Highland, IL -3 6 9 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL 3 7 10 16 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 3 8 14 118 Mike Fenton Oak Leaf, TX 6 9 16 3K Brandon...
Read more

Josh Richards takes Intercontinental Classic prelim win at Eldora!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
ROCKET MAN RETURNS: Josh Richards Rules Eldora Speedway's Intercontinental Classic Opener Brandon Overton Holds High Point Man Honors After First of Two Preliminary Shows ROSSBURG, OH...
Read more

Nick Hoffman takes $10,000 American Modified Series win at Fairbury Speedway!

American Modified Series jdearing - 0
On a normal Saturday night at Fairbury Speedway, the local DIRTcar UMP Modified regulars are racing for $1,500 and points in the FALS Cup...
Read more

Bobby Pierce takes Fairbury Speedway’s MARS DIRTcar Series win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
FAIRBURY, IL – Sept. 5, 2020 – Leading the FALS Super Nationals Feature with less than 10 laps remaining, Bobby Pierce had a brief flashback...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: