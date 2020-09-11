Wild Wing Shootout Announced for January 2021 at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (September 11, 2020) — Over the past 14 years the Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts has grown into a wildly-successful, January miniseries for Super Late Models, Modifieds, and X-Mods. During that time there’s been a rapidly-rising demand amongst both racers and fans for Sprint Cars to join the fold.

With this in mind, officials are proud to announce the inaugural Wild Wing Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts, set for January 22, 23, and 24, 2021 at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway. The brand-new event will find 410 c.i. Winged Sprint Cars competing for a $7,000 top prize in the Friday, January 22 opener, while the programs on Saturday and Sunday, January 23 – 24 will each boast a $10,000 winner’s check.

The event is a co-promotion between Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout promoter, Chris Kearns and FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway promoter, Jonah Trussel.

“This has been an idea in our minds for some time now, and with key pieces now in place, we feel that January 2021 is the perfect time to finally make it happen,” Kearns said. “I’ve been talking to insiders from inside the Sprint Car world, and they all agree that this fills a void for both fans and racers. What better way to kick the new Sprint Car season into gear than with great racing at a great track with great Arizona weather.

“Throw in the possibility of picking up three big wins, while simultaneously escaping the clutches of winter, and this becomes the ultimate racing vacation.”

IMCA Modifieds will join the action on all three programs. Additionally, An Open Practice Session is scheduled for Thursday, January 21.

Tommie Estes will oversee the 410 c.i. Winged Sprint Car competition, while Doug Lockwood will oversee the IMCA Modified action.

“Over the past several years we’ve assembled a great staff at the Wild West Shootout, and many of those same faces will be involved with the Wild Wing Shootout,” Kearns continued.” Additionally, we are excited to have Tommie (Estes) and Doug (Lockwood) leading race operations for the new event. Both are well-respected and bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table.”

Additional event details as well as online ticket sales will be released in the coming weeks.

For information on the event, please point your browser to www.WildWingShootout.com or visit us on Facebook at @WildWingShootout .

