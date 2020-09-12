Home Race Track News Illinois Macon Speedway To Race SUNDAY After Saturday Postponement

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway’s 75th Season Celebration, featuring seven divisions of racing action, will have to wait one extra day as Saturday rainfall plagues Central Illinois. Sunday’s action, presented by the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau of Illinois will start one hour earlier than regular times.

With the Saturday forecast looking questionable earlier this week, Macon Speedway announced online Thursday that Sunday would be used as a rain date, if needed. With an already shortened season, Macon Speedway officials wanted to give drivers every opportunity to get on track and race in addition to gathering points toward their DIRTcar national championship race.

All Sunday, September 13th times will be one hour earlier than Saturday scheduling. Pit gates will open at 2:00, grandstands at 4:00, driver pill draw will end at 4:50, hotlaps will begin at 5:00, and racing will begin at 6:00 PM.

On track action will include the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, DIRTcar Sportsman, Archers Alley Street Stocks, DIRTcar Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis. The Sportsman will be racing to honor former competitor Tim Bedinger, while the Hornets will be running in the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet World Championship.

Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free. Tickets and pit passes will be available at the track on raceday.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and data rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

jdearing

