VanderBeek turns 50 in Vivian

VIVIAN, La. (Sept. 11)—Zack VanderBeek trailed Joe Duvall for the first 200 feet of Friday’s main event at the 8th Annual USMTS Cajun Clash presented by JE Pistons, but the rest of the 40-lapper belonged to ‘The Z-Man’ and he notched his first win at the Ark-La-Tex Speedway in the series’ 16th trip to the high-banked red dirt oval.

With points leader Rodney Sanders breathing down his neck in heavy lapped traffic, a couple of late-race cautions offered nothing more than hope as VanderBeek never faltered and never relinquished the top spot en route to his second triumph of the season with the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s.

“These guys behind me—they’re tough, man. They’re on their game,” VanderBeek said about the yellow flags that slowed the pace in the late stages of the feature. “We were good a couple years ago when we built these cars and everybody kind of stepped it up and we’ve got to keep going.

“We tried some new stuff tonight and I think it’s gong to be pretty promising so hopefully we can keep building on it.”

The win was worth $3,000 to the 36-year-old from New Sharon, Iowa. It was his 50th career win. His first happened July 23, 2005, at the Upper Iowa Speedway.

While VanderBeek pulled away from the pack in the closing five laps, Sanders had his hands full with Brooks Strength who followed the three-time USMTS national champ to the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Cade Dillard—a three-time winner here—outdueled Duvall for the fourth spot.

Tyler Wolff, Dereck Ramirez, Jason Hughes, Justin Whitehead and Casey Skyberg rounded out the top ten.

Short drive to I-20 Showdown: From the Ark-La-Tex Speedway, it’s about a 40-minute commute to the Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La., for Saturday’s 5th Annual USMTS I-20 Showdown presented by Champ Pans.

In addition to the USMTS Modifieds, the show will feature Frazier Accounting Crate Late Models, Granger Equipment Factory Stocks, Limited Modifieds and FWDs.

The pits open at 4 p.m., grandstands open at 6, hot laps begin at 7 and racing gets underway at 7:30.

The Boothill Speedway is a 1/3-mile semi-banked clay oval located west of Shreveport on I-20 to Carthage-Morningsport exit #3, then 0.2 mile north, then east on McGee Rd. The physical address is 9144 Daytona Dr, Greenwood, LA 71033.

For more information check out boothilldirt.com.

After a three-hour westbound drive on Sunday, the swing reaches the checkered flag at the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, for the 2nd Annual USMTS North Texas Nationals presented by Penske Racing Shocks.

Currently, the 2020 schedule for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s is highlighted by 40 nights of racing at 25 unique dirt ovals for the 22nd season of competition for the world’s Best of the Best in dirt modified racing.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

8th Annual USMTS Cajun Clash presented by JE Pistons

Ark-La-Tex Speedway, Vivian, La.

Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder and laps completed. The top 12 in heat race passing points advanced to the Casey’s “A” Main with the top-8 drawing for starting positions 1-8.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (9) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (1) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

4. (3) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (4) 55 Nathan Hagar (R), Adair, Okla.

6. (5) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan.

7. (7) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (8) 8X Wesley Summers, Wellington, Mo.

9. (6) 20T Brent Tidwell (R), Harleton, Texas

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (8) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

2. (9) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss.

3. (2) A1 Phil Dixon, Crosby, Texas

4. (3) 8 Jeremy Vaughn, Pocola, Okla.

5. (6) 15J Jason Webb (R), McKinney, Texas

6. (4) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

7. (7) 3C Colby Collins (R), Waskom, Texas

8. (1) 503 Jason Miles (R), Glenwood, Ark.

9. (5) 13J James McCreery (R), Midlothian, Texas

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.

2. (3) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

3. (5) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas

4. (7) 211 Chase Hatton (R), Deberry, Texas

5. (4) 21W David Winslett, Bossier City, La.

6. (2) 109 Jamie Hibbs, Choctaw, Okla.

7. (6) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

8. (8) 51 Lucas Gibbs (R), Udall, Kan.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (7) 12T Tyler Townsend, Diana, Texas

3. (8) 36J Justin Whitehead (R), Texarkana, Texas

4. (6) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas

5. (5) 56 Broc Bowen (R), Fannin, Texas

6. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

7. (3) 31M Travis Mosley (R), Batesville, Ark.

8. (2) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (3) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (5) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

3. (1) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas

4. (2) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

5. (6) 10C Tye Clampitt (R), Henderson, Texas

6. (8) 8T Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas

7. (4) 2¢ Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas

8. (7) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (3) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas

2. (5) 15J Jason Webb (R), McKinney, Texas

3. (10) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (1) 211 Chase Hatton (R), Deberry, Texas

5. (8) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan.

6. (4) 8 Jeremy Vaughn, Pocola, Okla.

7. (14) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas

8. (12) 2¢ Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas, /.

9. (6) 55 Nathan Hagar (R), Adair, Okla., GRT/ChevPerf.

10. (7) 56 Broc Bowen (R), Fannin, Texas, MBCustoms/Fletcher.

11. (11) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas, MBCustoms/PTS.

12. (13) 503 Jason Miles (R), Glenwood, Ark., Shaw/.

13. (15) 20T Brent Tidwell (R), Harleton, Texas, IRP/.

14. (2) A1 Phil Dixon, Crosby, Texas, Elite/Hoffman.

15. (9) 109 Jamie Hibbs, Choctaw, Okla., MBCustoms/.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

2. (4) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

3. (3) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (9) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

5. (11) 31M Travis Mosley (R), Batesville, Ark.

6. (7) 8T Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas

7. (12) 8X Wesley Summers, Wellington, Mo., GRT/Hess.

8. (15) 13J James McCreery (R), Midlothian, Texas, MBCustoms/Wells.

9. (10) 3C Colby Collins (R), Waskom, Texas, /.

10. (5) 10C Tye Clampitt (R), Henderson, Texas, GRT/Sput’s.

11. (8) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

12. (2) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas, IRP/3D.

13. (6) 21W David Winslett, Bossier City, La., GRT/TwinCity.

14. (13) 51 Lucas Gibbs (R), Udall, Kan., MBCustoms/Bailey.

15. (14) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens.

CASEY’S “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen, 40.

2. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40.

3. (4) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss., MBCustoms/Stoen, 40.

4. (7) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustoms/Stoen, 40.

5. (1) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/BMS, 40.

6. (9) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/ECE, 40.

7. (5) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 40.

8. (18) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40.

9. (10) 36J Justin Whitehead (R), Texarkana, Texas, IRP/ChevPerf, 40.

10. (3) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D., Lethal/Mullins, 40.

11. (8) 12T Tyler Townsend, Diana, Texas, Lethal/ChevPerf, 40.

12. (15) 15J Jason Webb (R), McKinney, Texas, VanderBuilt/Wornhor, 40.

13. (12) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas, GRT/Stoen, 40.

14. (14) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, MBCustoms/PTS, 40.

15. (21) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, 40.

16. (20) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 40.

17. (24) 8T Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas, IRP/, 40.

18. (19) 211 Chase Hatton (R), Deberry, Texas, IRP/F1, 40.

19. (13) 5 Jon Mitchell, Texarkana, Texas, MBCustoms/Stoen, 33.

20. (22) 31M Travis Mosley (R), Batesville, Ark., Shaw/Mullins, 29.

21. (25) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., GR2/ProPower, 25.

22. (17) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., GR2/ProPower, 23.

23. (11) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., Jet/Speedway, 23.

24. (23) 8 Jeremy Vaughn, Pocola, Okla., Hughes/BMS, 19.

25. (16) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas, IRP/Shipley, 12.

26. (26) 14T Triston Dycus, Maypearl, Texas, GRT/Wells, 7.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leader: VanderBeek 1-40.

Total Laps Led: VanderBeek 40.

Margin of Victory: 1.483 seconds.

Time of Race: 17 minutes, 54.95 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: J. Gallardo, Dycus.

Eibach Spring Forward Award: Sanders (advanced 11 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Hughes (started 18th, finished 8th).

Entries: 42.

Next Race: Saturday, Sept. 12, Boothill Speedway, Greenwood, La.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: .

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: .

Jobbers Warehouse Supply USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: .

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: .

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Skyberg.

Beyea Custom Headers – Dillard.

BigDeal Car Care – VanderBeek, Duvall.

Bryke Racing – Davis.

BSB Manufacturing – J. Gallardo.

Champ Pans – Duvall.

Deatherage Opticians – Webb.

Edelbrock – Skyberg.

Eibach – Sanders.

Fast Shafts – Duvall.

FK Rod Ends – Hughes.

Forty9 Designs – K. Gaddis, Mitchell.

Hooker Harness – Townsend.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Hatton.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Hyde.

K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports – Vaughn.

Keyser Manufacturing – Skyberg.

KSE Racing Products – Whitehead.

Maxima Racing Oils – Strength.

Mesilla Valley Transportation – F. Gallardo.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Phillips.

Penske Racing Shocks – Henigan.

QA1 – Duvall.

RacerWebsite.com – Strength.

Simpson Performance Products – Ramirez.

Spyder High Performance Filters – Wolff.

Summit Racing Equipment – Kenny Gaddis, Sean Gaddis, Hatton.

Super Clean – VanderBeek.

Swift Springs – VanderBeek, Whitehead.

Sybesma Graphics – Duvall.

Tire Demon – F. Gallardo.

VP Racing Fuels – VanderBeek.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Winslett.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Ramirez.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

