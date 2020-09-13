Sanders buries USMTS foes at Boothill

GREENWOOD, La. (Sept. 12)—The path to a fourth USMTS national title for Rodney Sanders became clearer Saturday night after the 30-year-old from Happy, Texas, collected his tenth win of 2020 when the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s invaded the Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La.

Sanders, who has 24 top-five and 33 top-10 efforts in 34 starts, can seal the deal and secure his second straight crown with a top-ten finish in each of the last six races.

Terry Phillips paced the start from the pole position and led the first lap before giving way to Sanders who led the final 39 circuits en route to a $3,000 payday and his 17th career USMTS triumph.

Dereck Ramirez has trailed Sanders in the points battle since March and trailed him by 1.507 seconds at the finish line in Saturday’s feature race for the 5th Annual I-20 Showdown presented by Champ Pans.

Ninth-starting Tanner Mullens bounced back from his worst night of the season Friday to claim third Saturday and, in doing so, clinched the 2020 Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Award.

Zack VanderBeek followed up Friday’s win with a fourth-place finish and Tyler Wolff raced from 15th on the starting grid to round out the top five.

Phillips held on for sixth, Chris Henigan was seventh, Tyler Davis came from 19th to ern the eight spot and the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award, Casey Skyberg nabbed ninth and the tenth driver to see the checkered flag was New Mexico’s Jake Gallardo.

Onto Crandall Sunday: After a three-hour westbound drive on Sunday, the swing reaches the checkered flag at the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, for the 2nd Annual USMTS North Texas Nationals presented by Penske Racing Shocks.

In addition to the mud-slinging Modifieds of the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s, fans will witness Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks, USRA Limited Mods and USRA Tuners in action too.

The pits open at 3 p.m., grandstands open at 4 ,hot laps begin at 6 and racing gets underway at 6:30.

The RPM Speedway is a 1/4-mile semi-banked dirt oval located southeast of Crandall on US 175 E to CR 4106 (Bud Stoy Rd. exit) to the intersection of CR 4104. The physical address is 1267 Co Rd 4106, Crandall, TX 75114.

For more information, check out rpmdirt.com or get social on Facebook and Twitter.

Currently, the 2020 schedule for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s is highlighted by 40 nights of racing at 25 unique dirt ovals for the 22nd season of competition for the world’s Best of the Best in dirt modified racing.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

5th Annual USMTS I-20 Showdown presented by Champ Pans

Boothill Speedway, Greenwood, La.

Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder and laps completed. The top 12 in heat race passing points advanced to the Casey’s “A” Main with the top-8 drawing for starting positions 1-8.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (3) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (5) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

3. (1) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (9) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan.

5. (4) 15J Jason Webb (R), McKinney, Texas

6. (2) 56 Broc Bowen (R), Fannin, Texas

7. (8) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan.

8. (7) 55 Nathan Hagar (R), Adair, Okla.

9. (6) 31M Travis Mosley (R), Batesville, Ark.

10. (10) 81 Cody Simpson (R), Quinlan, Texas

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (4) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas

2. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (2) 28 Wendall Bolden, Greenville, Texas

4. (1) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

5. (8) 8T Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas

6. (9) 15 Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas

7. (5) 79 Randall Settle (R), Shreveport, La.

8. (3) 51 Lucas Gibbs (R), Udall, Kan.

9. (7) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (4) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

3. (5) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss.

4. (2) 8 Jeremy Vaughn, Pocola, Okla.

5. (9) 8 Wesley Summers, Wellington, Mo.

6. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

7. (3) 2¢ Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas

8. (7) 10C Tye Clampitt (R), Henderson, Texas

9. (8) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 12T Tyler Townsend, Diana, Texas

2. (5) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (4) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (7) 13J James McCreery (R), Midlothian, Texas

5. (3) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.

6. (8) 503 Jason Miles (R), Glenwood, Ark.

7. (6) 211 Chase Hatton (R), De Berry, Texas

8. (9) 20T Brent Tidwell (R), Harleton, Texas

9. (2) 3C Colby Collins (R), Waskom, Texas

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (5) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.

2. (3) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (1) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (7) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan.

5. (8) 2¢ Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas

6. (6) 56 Broc Bowen (R), Fannin, Texas, MBCustoms/Fletcher.

7. (13) 81 Cody Simpson (R), Quinlan, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield.

8. (9) 20T Brent Tidwell (R), Harleton, Texas, IRP/.

9. (11) 31M Travis Mosley (R), Batesville, Ark., Shaw/Mullins.

10. (4) 15 Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas, GRT/AMS.

DNS – 8 Wesley Summers, Wellington, Mo., GRT/Hess.

DNS – 51 Lucas Gibbs (R), Udall, Kan., MBCustoms/Bailey.

DNS – 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 8T Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas

2. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

3. (5) 503 Jason Miles (R), Glenwood, Ark.

4. (11) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

5. (3) 8 Jeremy Vaughn, Pocola, Okla.

6. (9) 55 Nathan Hagar (R), Adair, Okla., GRT/ChevPerf.

7. (10) 10C Tye Clampitt (R), Henderson, Texas

8. (12) 3C Colby Collins (R), Waskom, Texas, DirtWorks/EZ1.

9. (8) 211 Chase Hatton (R), De Berry, Texas, IRP/F-1.

10. (7) 79 Randall Settle (R), Shreveport, La., Shaw/PTS.

11. (1) 28 Wendall Bolden, Greenville, Texas, MBCustoms/Bullet.

12. (4) 15J Jason Webb (R), McKinney, Texas, VanderBuilt/Wornhor.

CASEY’S “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40.

2. (8) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 40.

3. (9) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, 40.

4. (7) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen, 40.

5. (15) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/ECE, 40.

6. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 40.

7. (6) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas, GRT/Stoen, 40.

8. (19) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, 40.

9. (13) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D., Lethal/Mullins, 40.

10. (11) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., GR2/ProPower, 40.

11. (5) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas, IRP/Shipley, 40.

12. (22) 8 Jeremy Vaughn, Pocola, Okla., Hughes/BMS, 40.

13. (21) 2¢ Chris Huckeba, Midlothian, Texas, MBCustoms/Mullins, 26.

14. (2) 12T Tyler Townsend, Diana, Texas, Lethal/ChevPerf, 15.

15. (24) 10C Tye Clampitt (R), Henderson, Texas, GRT/Sput’s, 13.

16. (18) 503 Jason Miles (R), Glenwood, Ark., Shaw/Kuntz, 13.

17. (17) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., GR2/ProPower, 11.

18. (4) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustoms/Stoen, 9.

19. (16) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/BMS, 9.

20. (12) 13J James McCreery (R), Midlothian, Texas, MBCustoms/Wells, 9.

21. (20) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., Jet/Speedway, 9.

22. (14) 8T Dustin Hyde, Texarkana, Texas, IRP/ChevPerf, 8.

23. (10) 444 Brooks Strength (R), Raymond, Miss., MBCustoms/Stoen, 7

24. (23) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 7.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Phillips 1, Sanders 2-40.

Total Laps Led: Sanders 39, Phillips 1.

Margin of Victory: 1.507 seconds.

Time of Race: 26 minutes, 54.765 seconds.

Provisional Starters: Hughes, Clampitt.

Eibach Spring Forward Award: Davis (advanced 15 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Davis (started 19th, finished 8th).

Entries: 37.

Next Race: Sunday, Sept. 13, RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: Sanders 3049, Ramirez 2862, Hughes 2673, VanderBeek 2488, Phillips 2335, Davis 2333, Mullens 2147, Skyberg 2136, Kates 1985, Hunter Marriott 1976.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Mullens 2102, Davis 1783, Calvin Iverson 1684, Skyberg 1614, Hagar 1159.

Jobbers Warehouse Supply USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 295, Hughes 274, GRT 207, VanderBuilt 191, Mullens 181.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Hatfield 256, Cornett 230, Mullins 201, Stoen 188, Mullens 170.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Wolff.

Beyea Custom Headers – VanderBeek.

BigDeal Car Care – Sanders.

Bryke Racing – Clampitt.

BSB Manufacturing – Kates.

Champ Pans – Wolff.

Deatherage Opticians – Vaughn.

Edelbrock – VanderBeek.

Eibach – Davis.

Fast Shafts – Henigan.

FK Rod Ends – Davis.

Forty9 Designs – Townsend, Duvall.

Hooker Harness – Ingalls.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Dillard.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – F. Gallardo.

K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports – Hagar.

Keyser Manufacturing – J. Gallardo.

KSE Racing Products – Skyberg.

Maxima Racing Oils – Sanders.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Hyde.

Penske Racing Shocks – Huckeba.

QA1 – Phillips.

RacerWebsite.com – Simpson.

Simpson Performance Products – Ramirez.

Spyder High Performance Filters – Phillips.

Summit Racing Equipment – Bolden, Hyde, Webb.

Super Clean – Sanders.

Swift Springs – Sanders, Miles.

Sybesma Graphics – Phillips.

Tire Demon – Hyde.

VP Racing Fuels – Sanders.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Bolden.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Henigan.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

