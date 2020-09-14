Lucas Oil Speedway’s 10th Annual Jesse Hockett Daniel McMillin Memorial Information September 17-19

Home Missouri Lucas Oil Speedway Lucas Oil Speedway's 10th Annual Jesse Hockett Daniel McMillin Memorial Information September...

Belleville, IL. (09/14/2020) The wait is almost over for one of the biggest events of every year for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League as the 10th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial event approaches rapidly. Featuring the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League as well as the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Series, September 17-19 top sprint car talents from all over will head to Wheatland, Missouri’s Lucas Oil Speedway in hopes of glory, bragging rights, and open-wheel supremacy.   Ticket Prices Thursday, September 17th & Friday, September 18th: Adult (16+) – $20 Senior (62+)/Military – $17 Youth (6-15) – $5 Kids (5 & under) – FREE Family Pass – $45 Pit Pass – $35 Three-Day Pit Pass – $100

Thursday, September 17th Event Order:

Pits Open All Day Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Drivers Meeting: 5:15 PM

Engine Heat: 5:30 PM

ASCS Hot Laps

WAR Hot Laps

Opening Ceremonies

ASCS Sprint Cars Heats- 8 laps

WAR Sprint Cars Heats- 8 Laps

ASCS Qualifiers- 8 laps

WAR Qualifiers – 10 laps

Intermission: 10-20 Minutes

WAR B-Mains – 12 laps

ASCS B-Mains – 12 Laps

A-Features:

WAR Sprint Cars (25 Laps) $1,500 to win

ASCS Sprint Cars (25 Laps) $3,000 to win

 

Friday, September 18th Event Order:

Pits Open All Day Driver Registration – 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Drivers Meeting -5:15 PM

Engine Heat: 5:30 PM

ASCS Hot Laps

WAR Hot Laps

Opening Ceremonies

ASCS Sprint Cars Heats- 8 laps

WAR Sprint Cars Heats – 8 Laps

ASCS Qualifiers- 8 laps

WAR Qualifiers – 10 laps

Intermission: 10-20 Minutes

WAR B-Mains – 12 laps

ASCS B-Mains – 12 Laps

A-Features:

WAR Sprint Cars (25 Laps) $1,500 to win

ASCS Sprint Cars (25 Laps) $3,000 to win

 

Ticket Prices Saturday, September 19th: Adults (16 and up): $30 Seniors (62 and up)/Military: $27 Youth (6 to 15): $10 Kids (5 and under): FREE Pit Pass: $40

 

Saturday, September 19th Event Order:

Pits Open All Day Drivers Meeting: 4:30 PM

Engine Heat: 5 PM

WAR Sprint Cars Hot Laps: 5:30 PM

ASCS Sprint Cars Hot Laps

WAR Qualifiers – 12 Laps

ASCS Qualifiers – 10 Laps

Intermission: 10-20 Minutes

WAR Sprint Cars Locked-In Hot Laps

ASCS Sprint Cars Locked-In Hot Laps

WAR B-Mains – 12 Laps

ASCS B-Mains – 12 Laps

A-Features:

WAR Sprint Cars (30 Laps) $3,077 to win

ASCS Sprint Cars (30 Laps) $10,000 to win

 

Any and all information regarding times, prices, and format are subject to change.   Drivers registered to compete at the 10th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway with the POWRi WAR Sprint League includes:

 

00 Jaden Brown Seagoville, TX

1 Paul White Waco, TX

ST1 Lane Stone Concordia, MO

2 Jason Billups Holt, MO

2H Luke Howard Overland Park, KS

2C Zach Clark Olathe, KS

4 Braydon Cromwell Lone Jack, MO

5C Colten Cottle Atlanta, IL

5D Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL

5V Jesse Vermillion Greencastle, IN

6 Mario Clouser Auburn, IL

7JR JD Black Grain Valley, MO

7S Wade Seiler Alton, IL

8D Terry Babb Decatur, IL

9W Justin Zimmerman Athens, TX

11W Wyatt Burks Topeka, KS

11X Tom Curran Kansas City, MO

12 Wesley Smith Billings, MO

15 Jeremy Jonas Denton, TX

16 Anthony Nicholson Millington, TN

16J Joey Parker Plainfield, IN

18 Terry Richards Denton, NE

24 Landon Simon Tipp City, OH

24X Casey Shuman Rattlesnake Bend, AZ

27 Steve Thomas Ludlow, IL

28 Kory Schudy Springfield, MO

31 Joe B. Miller Millersville, MO

32 Garrett Aitken Paris, IL

33M Matt Westfall Pleasant Hill, OH

37 Brian Beebe Oak Grove, MO

39 Kimberly Tyre Kiefer, OK

41 Brad Wyatt Kearney, MO

44 Jason Howell Fort Worth, TX

48 Nathan Moore Kaufman, TX

49 Brian Ruhlman Clark Lake, MI

52 J.D. Fry Arlington, TX

57 Chase Parson Abilene, TX

69 Zach Sanders Kearney, MO

73 Samuel Wagner Lone Jack, MO

73V Blake Vermillion Greencastle, IN

74 Xavier Doney Odessa, MO

77 Jack Wagner Lone Jack, MO

77K Katlynn Leer Moulton, IA

77M RJ Johnson Laveen, AZ

79X Keith Martin Burleson, TX

82 Christie Thomason Holden, MO

90 Patrick Budde Bartelso, IL

90X Mitchell Moore Peculiar, MO

91 Riley Kreisel Warsaw, MO

91K TBA93 Taylor Walton Odessa, MO

96 Taylor Peterson Tulsa, OK

97 Kevin Cummings Tulsa, OK

99 Korey Weyant Springfield, IL

118 Scott Evans Rhome, TX

311 Quinton Benson Sweet Springs, MO

 

Full Payout details can be found on the POWRi website under the Info Tab or visit http://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=602687. One additional change from previous years, POWRi WAR drivers will be competing for points in the season standings at this year’s event.

 

This is specific to the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League. Any information regarding the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network can be found at http://www.ascsracing.com.   If you can’t make it out to the track, you can watch LIVE on www.lucasoilracingtv.com. Camping for the three-day event is available, Reserved with Electric and Water- $35/Night (Limited Availability)Reserved Dry Spots- $20/Night (Limited Availability) Dry Camping- $10/Night. For camping, Family-Pass details, and further information visit www.lucasoilspeedway.com online or call (417)282-5984.

 

Follow along for more information on all POWRi Leagues such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi.

 

Links for information about the Hockett/McMillin Memorial can be found under the info tab on the POWRi website or
http://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=604121

http://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=604120

http://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=604119

http://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=604122

