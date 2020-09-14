Home Race Track News Illinois Nichols Takes at Macon Speedway With 150+ Entries Pitside

Race Track NewsIllinoisMacon Speedway
Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Jeremy Nichols has done plenty in his career as a stock car racing driver. He’s won races; he’s won championships. He’s raced in nearly every division the track has offered. In a Sunday night special at Macon Speedway, Nichols won two races with the same car on the same night.

In the recent of years, Macon Speedway fans have seen drivers like Mike Pickering grace victory lane in the Street Stocks and the Sportsman on the same night. However, “Jimbo” had a racecar for each division. Nichols raced and won in the Archer’s Alley Street Stock feature with a car that’s engine was popping and making a variety of noises. Holding off Terry Reed, Bobby Beiler and Guy Taylor was quite difficult but Nichols managed to make it happen. After making sure the engine was corrected as good as it was going to be, Nichols took the track in the special Tim Bedinger Classic Sportsman division feature and won from the pole position.

Winning from the pole position is a common attraction to racing but when a Street Stock can outrun and stay ahead of a Sportsman car knowing the Sportsman car has more horsepower and engine power, that’s the big surprise. Most fans are aware of the speed and skills of drivers such as Dennis Vandermeersch and Wes O’Dell so for Nichols to stay ahead of them and truly dominate the 15-lap race was quite amazing. However, the night ended early for Vandermeersch. After racing on the top, the car locked towards the turn three wall and blasted into the concrete. That hit was only the beginning as two other cars came barreling towards him and smashed into his car. After taking the first five features and a consecutive streak that continued through the 2019 season, the winning ways ended for the Vandermeersch racing team on a night when the feature was dedicated to his friend and racer, Tim Bedinger–who passed away early in the 2020 calendar year.

The Hornet division was promoted as the special race of the week as the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet World Championship was featured. The race lived up to expectations as the 25-car field featured top Hornet drivers such as Mike Eskew, Brady Reed, Jeremy Reed, Joe Reed and Billy Mason. With the race starting with accidents and cautions and Hornets falling off to the pits or on the back of tow trucks, the field shrunk and that helped keep the action moving as Mike Eskew and Brady Reed battled for the full 15 laps. Reed bumped on the back bumper of Eskew for many laps trying to loosen up the Springfield native but to no avail and Eskew would be the winner of the race.

Jake Little used the top side of the 1/5th mile dirt oval to win the Pro Late Model feature race. The track was quite fast on the top and that’s where Little felt comfortable for the 20-lap race.

Tommy Sheppard, Jr. once again found victory lane in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds. Two straight weeks of feature wins and closing in on the points leader Billy Knebel has allowed Sheppard to inch closer to a chance at a third straight Modified division title. Knebel was involved in a last lap incident with the car trailing him. The points standings could have a much tighter look to them in the final weeks to come.

Devin Feger blasted away to win in the Micro Sprint feature Presented by Bailey Chassis. Trevin Littleton and Molly Day were close but not at the same speed on the night as Feger as he took his first feature win at Macon Speedway for 2020.

The Pro Modified feature can be described as a nightmare. Cautions for accidents and wrecks and spinouts slowed the 15-lap event down to a snail’s pace as the drivers couldn’t get together to complete green flag laps. But when they were able to get it going, Billy Knebel outran Kevin Crowder, Ryan Hamilton and Maxx Emerson for the checkered flag. The division’s heat races were also plagued with accidents, wrecks and spinouts. It was a tough night for the Pro Modifieds division during the night.

The Sunday night special at Macon Speedway was made possible due to Saturday rainfall that was moved to Sunday thanks in part to Macon Speedway officials for adjusting the schedule and adding Sunday as a rain date. The 75th Anniversary Celebration was sponsored by the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. 75 consecutive years of racing at the World’s Fastest 1/5th mile dirt track is a major accomplishment and Macon Speedway continues to strive to bring exciting racing to its fans and community on a week-in and week-out basis.

Macon Speedway opens the gates again this week for its usual Saturday night race event. This Saturday will be the 6th Annual KerbyStrong Event Presented by 98.1 GRIZ-FM. Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Sportsman, Archer’s Alley Street Stocks, Pro Modifieds and Hornets will make up the night’s action. 

DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODELSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 38J Jake Little Jake Little Springfield, IL 3
2 7 X Guy Taylor Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 5
3 2 32M Cody Maguire Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL -1
4 1 64 Donny Koehler Donny Koehler Macon, IL -3
5 3 10 Blake Damery Blake Damery Blue Mound, IL -2
6 8 14B Brady Lynch Brady Lynch Hillsboro, IL 2
7 5 21 Jarod Shasteen Jarod Shasteen Macon, IL -2
8 9 14 Derek Smith Derek Smith Decatur, IL 1
9 DNF 6 33B Storm Beiler Storm Beiler Decatur, IL -3
10 DNF 10 53 Curtis Hobbs Curtis Hobbs Farmer City, IL
8 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODELSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 38J Jake Little Jake Little Springfield, IL 1
2 1 32M Cody Maguire Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL -1
3 3 21 Jarod Shasteen Jarod Shasteen Macon, IL
4 4 X Guy Taylor Guy Taylor Springfield, IL
5 5 14 Derek Smith Derek Smith Decatur, IL
All transfer
8 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODELSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 10 Blake Damery Blake Damery Blue Mound, IL
2 3 64 Donny Koehler Donny Koehler Macon, IL 1
3 4 33B Storm Beiler Storm Beiler Decatur, IL 1
4 2 14B Brady Lynch Brady Lynch Hillsboro, IL -2
5 DNF 5 53 Curtis Hobbs Curtis Hobbs Farmer City, IL
All transfer
0 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODELSQUALIFYING 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown Time
1 1 32M Cody Maguire Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL 11.549
2 3 38J Jake Little Jake Little Springfield, IL 11.669
3 2 21 Jarod Shasteen Jarod Shasteen Macon, IL 11.729
4 5 X Guy Taylor Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 11.812
5 4 14 Derek Smith Derek Smith Decatur, IL 11.954
0 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODELSQUALIFYING 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown Time
1 5 10 Blake Damery Blake Damery Blue Mound, IL 11.603
2 4 14B Brady Lynch Brady Lynch Hillsboro, IL 11.696
3 1 64 Donny Koehler Donny Koehler Macon, IL 11.928
4 3 33B Storm Beiler Storm Beiler Decatur, IL 12.176
5 2 53 Curtis Hobbs Curtis Hobbs Farmer City, IL 12.348
20 Laps

BILLINGSLEYREWARDS.COM MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, IL 1
2 3 87C Alan Crowder Alan Crowder Elwin, IL 1
3 5 28 Rodney Standerfer Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 2
4 7 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Jacob Steinkoenig Highland, IL 3
5 10 10M Chris Morefield Chris Morefield Edwards, IL 5
6 1 11 Zach Rhodes Zach Rhodes Taylorville, IL -5
7 6 37 Dave Crawley Jr Dave Crawley Jr Decatur, IL -1
8 13 88Z Chris Bolyard Chris Bolyard Mulberry Grove , IL 5
9 15 77 Guy Taylor Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 6
10 8 3B Tyler Blankenship Tyler Blankenship St Elmo, IL -2
11 14 71 Jeff Graham Jeff Graham Stonington, IL 3
12 20 98 Danny Smith Danny Smith Argenta, IL 8
13 21 27X Kyle Helmick Kyle Helmick Smithton, IL 8
14 24 51 Jeremiah Hoadley Jeremiah Hoadley Decatur, IL 10
15 11 52 Billy Knebel Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL -4
16 12 3W B.J. Deal B.J. Deal Brownstown, IL -4
17 18 111 Larry Bunning Larry Bunning Decatur, IL 1
18 9 777 Trevor Neville Trevor Neville Mackinaw, IL -9
19 DNF 4 10 Curt Rhodes Curt Rhodes Taylorville, IL -15
20 DNF 19 54 Clint Martin Clint Martin Ramsey, IL -1
21 DNF 17 13J Jason Scrimpsher Jason Scrimpsher Decatur, IL -4
22 DNF 23 13 Dante Brown Dante Brown Morrisonville, IL 1
DNS 16 27 Dalton Ewing Dalton Ewing Decatur, IL
DNS 22 72 Kaleb Wood Kaleb Wood Sullivan, IL
8 Laps

BILLINGSLEYREWARDS.COM MODIFIEDSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 10 Curt Rhodes Curt Rhodes Taylorville, IL
2 2 11 Zach Rhodes Zach Rhodes Taylorville, IL
3 4 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Jacob Steinkoenig Highland, IL 1
4 3 10M Chris Morefield Chris Morefield Edwards, IL -1
5 5 88Z Chris Bolyard Chris Bolyard Mulberry Grove , IL
6 6 27 Dalton Ewing Dalton Ewing Decatur, IL
7 DNF 7 54 Clint Martin Clint Martin Ramsey, IL
DNS 8 72 Kaleb Wood Kaleb Wood Sullivan, IL
All transfer
8 Laps

BILLINGSLEYREWARDS.COM MODIFIEDSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 87C Alan Crowder Alan Crowder Elwin, IL
2 3 28 Rodney Standerfer Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 1
3 2 3B Tyler Blankenship Tyler Blankenship St Elmo, IL -1
4 4 52 Billy Knebel Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL
5 6 71 Jeff Graham Jeff Graham Stonington, IL 1
6 7 13J Jason Scrimpsher Jason Scrimpsher Decatur, IL 1
7 5 98 Danny Smith Danny Smith Argenta, IL -2
8 8 13 Dante Brown Dante Brown Morrisonville, IL
All transfer
8 Laps

BILLINGSLEYREWARDS.COM MODIFIEDSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, IL
2 2 37 Dave Crawley Jr Dave Crawley Jr Decatur, IL
3 4 777 Trevor Neville Trevor Neville Mackinaw, IL 1
4 3 3W B.J. Deal B.J. Deal Brownstown, IL -1
5 5 77 Guy Taylor Guy Taylor Springfield, IL
6 8 111 Larry Bunning Larry Bunning Decatur, IL 2
7 7 27X Kyle Helmick Kyle Helmick Smithton, IL
8 6 51 Jeremiah Hoadley Jeremiah Hoadley Decatur, IL -2
All transfer
0 Laps

BILLINGSLEYREWARDS.COM MODIFIEDSQUALIFYING 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown Time
1 2 10 Curt Rhodes Curt Rhodes Taylorville, IL 12.110
2 5 11 Zach Rhodes Zach Rhodes Taylorville, IL 12.292
3 4 10M Chris Morefield Chris Morefield Edwards, IL 12.362
4 7 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Jacob Steinkoenig Highland, IL 12.381
5 1 88Z Chris Bolyard Chris Bolyard Mulberry Grove , IL 12.894
6 6 27 Dalton Ewing Dalton Ewing Decatur, IL 12.950
7 3 54 Clint Martin Clint Martin Ramsey, IL 13.006
8 8 72 Kaleb Wood Kaleb Wood Sullivan, IL 13.742
0 Laps

BILLINGSLEYREWARDS.COM MODIFIEDSQUALIFYING 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown Time
1 6 87C Alan Crowder Alan Crowder Elwin, IL 12.243
2 4 3B Tyler Blankenship Tyler Blankenship St Elmo, IL 12.268
3 5 28 Rodney Standerfer Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 12.284
4 2 52 Billy Knebel Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 12.367
5 1 98 Danny Smith Danny Smith Argenta, IL 12.404
6 3 71 Jeff Graham Jeff Graham Stonington, IL 12.480
7 8 13J Jason Scrimpsher Jason Scrimpsher Decatur, IL 12.557
8 7 13 Dante Brown Dante Brown Morrisonville, IL 14.733
0 Laps

BILLINGSLEYREWARDS.COM MODIFIEDSQUALIFYING 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown Time
1 3 T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, IL 11.986
2 2 37 Dave Crawley Jr Dave Crawley Jr Decatur, IL 12.180
3 5 3W B.J. Deal B.J. Deal Brownstown, IL 12.209
4 1 777 Trevor Neville Trevor Neville Mackinaw, IL 12.286
5 4 77 Guy Taylor Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 12.459
6 7 51 Jeremiah Hoadley Jeremiah Hoadley Decatur, IL 12.694
7 6 27X Kyle Helmick Kyle Helmick Smithton, IL 12.989
DNS 8 111 Larry Bunning Larry Bunning Decatur, IL 12.989
15 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO-MODSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 52 Billy Knebel Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 3
2 2 15C Kevin Crowder Kevin Crowder Argenta, IL
3 5 58R Ryan Hamilton Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 2
4 1 78 Maxx Emerson Maxx Emerson Taylorville, IL -3
5 7 23 Ryan Timmons Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 2
6 10 7B Brian Burns Brian Burns Bethany, IL 4
7 8 55 Anthony Tucker Anthony Tucker Charleston, IL 1
8 17 11 Roy Magee Roy Magee Springfield, IL 9
9 3 116 Kevin Rench Kevin Rench Hillsboro, IL -6
10 19 10 Adam Rhoades Adam Rhoades Clinton, IL 9
11 14 88Z Zayden Bolyard Zayden Bolyard Mulberry Grove , IL 3
12 20 4 William Lowe William Lowe Springfield, IL 8
13 DNF 12 43 Billy Justice Jr Billy Justice Jr Cerro Gordo, IL -1
14 DNF 6 29H Cale Hartnagel Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL -8
15 DNF 9 33 Josh Robb Josh Robb Mt.zion, IL -6
16 DNF 13 33M Kevin Medlin Kevin Medlin Aviston, IL -3
17 DNF 18 27 Dalton Ewing Dalton Ewing Decatur, IL 1
18 DNF 11 25 Jeff Wallace Jeff Wallace Decatur, IL -7
19 DNF 16 14E Evan Lynch Evan Lynch Hillsboro, IL -3
20 DNF 15 Z Zack Bunning Zack Bunning Decatur, IL -5
8 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO-MODSB FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 Z Zack Bunning Zack Bunning Decatur, IL 2
2 2 14E Evan Lynch Evan Lynch Hillsboro, IL
3 5 11 Roy Magee Roy Magee Springfield, IL 2
4 10 27 Dalton Ewing Dalton Ewing Decatur, IL 6
5 7 10 Adam Rhoades Adam Rhoades Clinton, IL 2
Top 5 transfer
6 8 4 William Lowe William Lowe Springfield, IL 2
7 1 24M Matt Milner Matt Milner Chatham, IL -6
8 6 21Z Zane Ulmer Zane Ulmer Vandalia, IL -2
9 9 3X Justin Reynolds Justin Reynolds Hillsboro, IL
DNS 11 27X Kyle Helmick Kyle Helmick Smithton, IL
DNS 12 72 John Lowe John Lowe Springfield, IL
DNS 13 121 Deece Schwartz Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL
DQ 4 00 Matt Tomazzoli Matt Tomazzoli Coffeen, IL
8 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO-MODSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 9 78 Maxx Emerson Maxx Emerson Taylorville, IL 8
2 8 116 Kevin Rench Kevin Rench Hillsboro, IL 6
3 3 33 Josh Robb Josh Robb Mt.zion, IL
4 2 25 Jeff Wallace Jeff Wallace Decatur, IL -2
5 7 88Z Zayden Bolyard Zayden Bolyard Mulberry Grove , IL 2
6 1 00 Matt Tomazzoli Matt Tomazzoli Coffeen, IL -5
7 4 11 Roy Magee Roy Magee Springfield, IL -3
8 DNF 5 27 Dalton Ewing Dalton Ewing Decatur, IL -3
9 DNF 6 121 Deece Schwartz Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL -3
8 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO-MODSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 5 15C Kevin Crowder Kevin Crowder Argenta, IL 4
2 1 23 Ryan Timmons Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL -1
3 7 29H Cale Hartnagel Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL 4
4 4 43 Billy Justice Jr Billy Justice Jr Cerro Gordo, IL
5 8 7B Brian Burns Brian Burns Bethany, IL 3
6 9 24M Matt Milner Matt Milner Chatham, IL 3
7 6 21Z Zane Ulmer Zane Ulmer Vandalia, IL -1
8 2 4 William Lowe William Lowe Springfield, IL -6
9 DNF 3 27X Kyle Helmick Kyle Helmick Smithton, IL -6
8 Laps

DIRTCAR PRO-MODSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 58R Ryan Hamilton Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 1
2 7 52 Billy Knebel Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 5
3 1 55 Anthony Tucker Anthony Tucker Charleston, IL -2
4 9 33M Kevin Medlin Kevin Medlin Aviston, IL 5
5 4 14E Evan Lynch Evan Lynch Hillsboro, IL -1
6 8 Z Zack Bunning Zack Bunning Decatur, IL 2
7 6 10 Adam Rhoades Adam Rhoades Clinton, IL -1
8 3 3X Justin Reynolds Justin Reynolds Hillsboro, IL -5
9 5 72 John Lowe John Lowe Springfield, IL -4
15 Laps

SPORTSMANA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 67R Jeremy Nichols Jeremy Nichols Lovington, IL
2 3 87 Wes O&apos;Dell Wes O’Dell Springfield, IL 1
3 5 2S Ethan Schnapp Ethan Schnapp Springfield, IL 2
4 10 3J Bobby Beiler Bobby Beiler Blue Mound, IL 6
5 2 2Z Andy Zahnd Andy Zahnd White Heath, IL -3
6 4 41 Scott Landers Scott Landers Taylorville, IL -2
7 20 53R Jeff Reed, Jr Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound, IL 13
8 18 122 Timmy Dick Timmy Dick Monticello, IL 10
9 16 17 Danny O&apos;Dell Danny O’Dell Springfield, IL 7
10 12 12M Terry Myers Terry Myers Buffalo, IL 2
11 8 13 Ryan Blankenship Ryan Blankenship Harristown, IL -3
12 11 99 Rick Hamm Rick Hamm Groves City, IL -1
13 14 51 Jamie Riech Jamie Riech Riverton, IL 1
14 DNF 13 61 Stefan Bedinger Stefan Bedinger Taylorville, IL -1
15 DNF 9 07 Phil Moreland Phil Moreland Assumption, IL -6
16 DNF 6 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield, IL -10
17 DNF 19 4 Matt Reed Matt Reed Decatur, IL 2
18 DNF 15 D7 Carter Dart Carter Dart Springfield, IL -3
19 DNF 17 44 John Lewis John Lewis Cerro Gordo, IL -2
20 DNF 7 84L Jim Farley III Jim Farley III Springfield, IL -13
DNS 21 21R Dustin Reed Dustin Reed Decatur, IL
8 Laps

SPORTSMANHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 87 Wes O&apos;Dell Wes O’Dell Springfield, IL 2
2 5 41 Scott Landers Scott Landers Taylorville, IL 3
3 4 07 Phil Moreland Phil Moreland Assumption, IL 1
4 1 99 Rick Hamm Rick Hamm Groves City, IL -3
5 DNF 7 122 Timmy Dick Timmy Dick Monticello, IL 2
6 DNF 2 4 Matt Reed Matt Reed Decatur, IL -4
7 DNF 6 53R Jeff Reed, Jr Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound, IL -1
8 Laps

SPORTSMANHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 6 67R Jeremy Nichols Jeremy Nichols Lovington, IL 5
2 7 2Z Andy Zahnd Andy Zahnd White Heath, IL 5
3 4 3J Bobby Beiler Bobby Beiler Blue Mound, IL 1
4 8 13 Ryan Blankenship Ryan Blankenship Harristown, IL 4
5 5 51 Jamie Riech Jamie Riech Riverton, IL
6 3 D7 Carter Dart Carter Dart Springfield, IL -3
7 1 44 John Lewis John Lewis Cerro Gordo, IL -6
8 DNF 2 21R Dustin Reed Dustin Reed Decatur, IL -6
8 Laps

SPORTSMANHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 2S Ethan Schnapp Ethan Schnapp Springfield, IL
2 3 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield, IL 1
3 6 84L Jim Farley III Jim Farley III Springfield, IL 3
4 2 12M Terry Myers Terry Myers Buffalo, IL -2
5 4 61 Stefan Bedinger Stefan Bedinger Taylorville, IL -1
6 5 17 Danny O&apos;Dell Danny O’Dell Springfield, IL -1
15 Laps

ARCHER’S ALLEY STREET STOCKSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 67R Jeremy Nichols Jeremy Nichols Lovington, IL
2 2 T5 Terry Reed Terry Reed Cerro Gordo, IL
3 3 B26 Bobby Beiler Bobby Beiler Blue Mound, IL
4 7 X7 Guy Taylor Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 3
5 4 53R Jeff Reed, Jr Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound, IL -1
6 6 21 Jaret Duff Jaret Duff Maroa, IL
7 11 37 Lance Evans Lance Evans Westville, IL 4
8 5 199 Tommy Pickering Tommy Pickering Cerro Gordo, IL -3
9 15 3J Jonathon Hall Jonathon Hall Harristown, IL 6
10 10 X5 Gene Reed Gene Reed Hammond, IL
11 8 2Z Andy Zahnd Andy Zahnd White Heath, IL -3
12 13 22 Darrell Dick Darrell Dick Monticello, IL 1
13 14 13 Ryan Blankenship Ryan Blankenship Harristown, IL 1
14 17 36 Jerry Huffman Jerry Huffman Maroa, IL 3
15 16 80 Brian Dasenbrock Jr Brian Dasenbrock Jr Decatur, IL 1
16 18 08 Brian Dasenbrock Brian Dasenbrock Decatur, IL 2
17 19 37S Scott Schoener Scott Schoener Flanagan, IL 2
18 DNF 20 Z24 Zach Taylor Zach Taylor Springfiel, IL 2
19 DNF 12 14 Wes Biesenthal Wes Biesenthal Athens, IL -7
20 DNF 9 4 Zach Clark Zach Clark Illiopolis, IL -11
8 Laps

ARCHER’S ALLEY STREET STOCKSB FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 3J Jonathon Hall Jonathon Hall Harristown, IL 1
2 7 80 Brian Dasenbrock Jr Brian Dasenbrock Jr Decatur, IL 5
3 4 36 Jerry Huffman Jerry Huffman Maroa, IL 1
4 1 08 Brian Dasenbrock Brian Dasenbrock Decatur, IL -3
5 6 37S Scott Schoener Scott Schoener Flanagan, IL 1
Top 5 transfer
6 11 Z24 Zach Taylor Zach Taylor Springfiel, IL 5
7 8 808 John Bright Jr John Bright Jr Long Creek, IL 1
8 DNF 10 16 Nick Macklin Nick Macklin Argenta, IL 2
9 DNF 3 14D Dalton Mannin Dalton Mannin Longview, IL -6
DNS 5 P53 Javin Coleman Javin Coleman Champaign, IL
DNS 9 21R Dustin Reed Dustin Reed Decatur, IL
DQ 12 J98 Jordan Smith Jordan Smith Argenta, IL
8 Laps

ARCHER’S ALLEY STREET STOCKSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 6 67R Jeremy Nichols Jeremy Nichols Lovington, IL 5
2 1 199 Tommy Pickering Tommy Pickering Cerro Gordo, IL -1
3 3 37 Lance Evans Lance Evans Westville, IL
4 8 X7 Guy Taylor Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4
5 4 22 Darrell Dick Darrell Dick Monticello, IL -1
6 7 08 Brian Dasenbrock Brian Dasenbrock Decatur, IL 1
7 9 36 Jerry Huffman Jerry Huffman Maroa, IL 2
8 2 808 John Bright Jr John Bright Jr Long Creek, IL -6
9 DNF 5 16 Nick Macklin Nick Macklin Argenta, IL -4
8 Laps

ARCHER’S ALLEY STREET STOCKSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 T5 Terry Reed Terry Reed Cerro Gordo, IL 2
2 2 122 Timmy Dick Timmy Dick Monticello, IL
3 5 21 Jaret Duff Jaret Duff Maroa, IL 2
4 8 2Z Andy Zahnd Andy Zahnd White Heath, IL 4
5 1 14 Wes Biesenthal Wes Biesenthal Athens, IL -4
6 4 14D Dalton Mannin Dalton Mannin Longview, IL -2
7 DNF 7 37S Scott Schoener Scott Schoener Flanagan, IL
8 DNF 6 21R Dustin Reed Dustin Reed Decatur, IL -2
9 DNF 9 J98 Jordan Smith Jordan Smith Argenta, IL
8 Laps

ARCHER’S ALLEY STREET STOCKSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 B26 Bobby Beiler Bobby Beiler Blue Mound, IL 2
2 5 53R Jeff Reed, Jr Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound, IL 3
3 2 X5 Gene Reed Gene Reed Hammond, IL -1
4 7 4 Zach Clark Zach Clark Illiopolis, IL 3
5 4 13 Ryan Blankenship Ryan Blankenship Harristown, IL -1
6 1 3J Jonathon Hall Jonathon Hall Harristown, IL -5
7 8 P53 Javin Coleman Javin Coleman Champaign, IL 1
8 9 80 Brian Dasenbrock Jr Brian Dasenbrock Jr Decatur, IL 1
9 6 Z24 Zach Taylor Zach Taylor Springfiel, IL -3
15 Laps

HORNETSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 21 Mike Eskew Mike Eskew Springfield, IL 2
2 2 32B Brady Reed Brady Reed Decatur, IL
3 7 357 Billy Mason Billy Mason Brownstown, IL 4
4 6 13J Justin Deemie Justin Deemie Pekin, IL 2
5 5 28J Jeremy Hancock Jeremy Hancock Peoria, IL
6 13 3H Allan Harris Allan Harris Chatham, IL 7
7 15 31 Jacob Shanks Jacob Shanks Decatur, IL 8
8 8 66D Carson Dart Carson Dart Springfield, IL
9 19 64CK Cook Crawford Cook Crawford Lincoln, IL 10
10 17 754 Chandler Stewart Chandler Stewart Vandalia, IL 7
11 DNF 21 51 Cole Johnson Cole Johnson Assumption, IL 10
12 DNF 22 29L Markus Lahr Markus Lahr Decatur, IL 10
13 DNF 18 44 Bill Basso Bill Basso Athens, IL 5
14 DNF 4 K9 Joe Reed Joe Reed Decatur, IL -10
15 DNF 23 98 Ken Reed Ken Reed Decatur, IL 8
16 DNF 9 30J Nick Johnson Nick Johnson Bartonville, IL -7
17 DNF 11 41 Alyssa Steele Alyssa Steele Keokuk, IA -6
18 DNF 1 75 Floyd Jordan Jr Floyd Jordan Jr Pekin, IL -17
19 DNF 20 35 Jace Reed Jace Reed Moweaqua, IL 1
20 DNF 12 14 Drew Wise Drew Wise Hooppole, IL -8
21 DNF 10 14K Shane Kelley Shane Kelley Hopedale, IL -11
22 DNF 14 71C Brandon Cornwell Brandon Cornwell Hanna City, IL -8
DNS 16 2CTR Jeremy Reed Jeremy Reed Decatur, IL
DNS 24 3 Tony Reed Tony Reed Blue Mound, IL
DNS 25 MJ3 Mark Burgess Jr Mark Burgess Jr East Peoria, IL
6 Laps

HORNETSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 21 Mike Eskew Mike Eskew Springfield, IL 3
2 1 28J Jeremy Hancock Jeremy Hancock Peoria, IL -1
3 3 30J Nick Johnson Nick Johnson Bartonville, IL
4 6 14K Shane Kelley Shane Kelley Hopedale, IL 2
5 2 2CTR Jeremy Reed Jeremy Reed Decatur, IL -3
6 9 31 Jacob Shanks Jacob Shanks Decatur, IL 3
7 7 51 Cole Johnson Cole Johnson Assumption, IL
8 5 98 Ken Reed Ken Reed Decatur, IL -3
DNS 8 MJ3 Mark Burgess Jr Mark Burgess Jr East Peoria, IL
6 Laps

HORNETSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 32B Brady Reed Brady Reed Decatur, IL
2 4 75 Floyd Jordan Jr Floyd Jordan Jr Pekin, IL 2
3 2 66D Carson Dart Carson Dart Springfield, IL -1
4 5 41 Alyssa Steele Alyssa Steele Keokuk, IA 1
5 8 14 Drew Wise Drew Wise Hooppole, IL 3
6 3 754 Chandler Stewart Chandler Stewart Vandalia, IL -3
7 6 35 Jace Reed Jace Reed Moweaqua, IL -1
8 DNF 7 3 Tony Reed Tony Reed Blue Mound, IL -1
6 Laps

HORNETSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 6 K9 Joe Reed Joe Reed Decatur, IL 5
2 2 13J Justin Deemie Justin Deemie Pekin, IL
3 5 357 Billy Mason Billy Mason Brownstown, IL 2
4 1 3H Allan Harris Allan Harris Chatham, IL -3
5 7 71C Brandon Cornwell Brandon Cornwell Hanna City, IL 2
6 3 44 Bill Basso Bill Basso Athens, IL -3
7 8 64CK Cook Crawford Cook Crawford Lincoln, IL 1
8 4 29L Markus Lahr Markus Lahr Decatur, IL -4
15 Laps

MICROS BY BAILEY CHASSISA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 84 Devin Feger Devin Feger East Peoria, IL
2 3 44 Trevin Littleton Trevin Littleton Jacksonville, IL 1
3 2 17 Molly Day Molly Day Allerton, IL -1
4 5 23 Tony Clifton Tony Clifton Mt Zion, IL 1
5 4 00 Cole Tinsley Cole Tinsley Bonne Terre, MO -1
6 13 8B John Barnard John Barnard Sherman, IL 7
7 15 7A Will Armitage Will Armitage Athens, IL 8
8 11 55S Daryn Stark Daryn Stark Springfield, IL 3
9 18 2 Cody Swisher Cody Swisher Atwood, IL 9
10 12 10 Jacob Tipton Jacob Tipton Decatur, IL 2
11 16 21 Aarik Andruskevitch Aarik Andruskevitch Riverton, IL 5
12 10 00T Joe Taft Joe Taft Dawson, IL -2
13 6 27 Kyle Barker Kyle Barker Cooksville, IL -7
14 17 101 Toby Midkiff Toby Midkiff Belleville, IL 3
15 DNF 7 11 Alex Midkiff Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL -8
16 DNF 14 2F Jimmy Miller Jimmy Miller Arthur, IL -2
17 DNF 9 83 Jeff Beasley Jeff Beasley Urbana, IL -8
18 DNF 8 52 Jason Harms Jason Harms Riverton, IL -10
8 Laps

MICROS BY BAILEY CHASSISHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 17 Molly Day Molly Day Allerton, IL 3
2 8 84 Devin Feger Devin Feger East Peoria, IL 6
3 7 23 Tony Clifton Tony Clifton Mt Zion, IL 4
4 6 11 Alex Midkiff Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL 2
5 2 00T Joe Taft Joe Taft Dawson, IL -3
6 3 10 Jacob Tipton Jacob Tipton Decatur, IL -3
7 5 8B John Barnard John Barnard Sherman, IL -2
8 9 7A Will Armitage Will Armitage Athens, IL 1
9 1 101 Toby Midkiff Toby Midkiff Belleville, IL -8
8 Laps

MICROS BY BAILEY CHASSISHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 44 Trevin Littleton Trevin Littleton Jacksonville, IL 1
2 4 00 Cole Tinsley Cole Tinsley Bonne Terre, MO 2
3 1 27 Kyle Barker Kyle Barker Cooksville, IL -2
4 5 52 Jason Harms Jason Harms Riverton, IL 1
5 8 83 Jeff Beasley Jeff Beasley Urbana, IL 3
6 7 55S Daryn Stark Daryn Stark Springfield, IL 1
7 6 2F Jimmy Miller Jimmy Miller Arthur, IL -1
8 3 21 Aarik Andruskevitch Aarik Andruskevitch Riverton, IL -5
9 9 2 Cody Swisher Cody Swisher Atwood, IL
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

jdearing

Previous articleRamirez in a landslide at RPM Speedway
Next articleRicky Thornton, Jr. wins the Big Dance at IMCA Super Nationals

