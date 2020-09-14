Ramirez in a landslide at RPM Speedway

CRANDALL, Texas (Sept. 13)—In their ongoing quest to make racing great again, the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s concluded a three-night 80-hour excursion Sunday at the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas, with the 2nd Annual USMTS North Texas Nationals presented by Penske Racing Shocks.

When the checkered flag waved, Dereck Ramirez of Woodward, Oklahoma, collected his sixth victory of the 2020 campaign and 14th of his career with a wire-to-wire effort in the 40-lap main event.

The 33-year-old beat polesitter Jason Ingalls to the flagstand to lead the opening lap. Except for an early caution and a handful of brief challenges by points leader Rodney Sanders, that’s as close as anybody got to spoiling Ramirez’s victory lane celebration.

With most of the back-markers sharing the race leader’s preference for the shortest way around the 1/4-mile dirt oval, Ramirez struggled from time to time with lapped traffic but always disposed of those problems before Sanders could pounce and make a move for the lead.

“I was just going to stay in my line,” Ramirez said. “I thought about going to the top and I was like ‘Man, I know it’s pretty clean down here and if I move up and get passed I’m going to be mad at myself.

“It’s just fun to be in victory lane in the land of KR,” Ramirez said, referring to the track’s co-promoter Kevin Rogers.

After thanking his family, crew members, sponsors and fans, Ramirez implored those in attendance to “vote for Donald Trump 2020, baby,” to loud applause. “When I put that (wrap) on there, I said no matter what I’m a winner. He’s a winner and he’s fighting for this country. That’s what we’ve got to have so vote for Trump.”

Ramirez first encountered lapped traffic on lap 12, and quickly disposed of the first two while Jason Ingalls and Sanders battled side-by-side for second with Jason Hughes in their rearview mirrors.

The race’s only caution occurred on lap 14 when Justin Ingalls slowed on the back-stretch. Sanders used a great restart to seize second and challenged Ramirez on several occasions throughout the rest of the contest.

After testing every inch of the RPM Speedway racing surface, Sanders eventually settled for the runner-up paycheck but his effort improved the odds of a fourth USMTS points title for ‘the Rocket.’.

Jason Ingalls, Jake Gallardo and Hughes were the next three to cross the finish line while Tanner Mullens, Joe Duvall, Terry Phillips, Zack VanderBeek and Max Eddie Thomas rounded out the top 10.

Back in November: The Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s will return to the RPM Speedway for the 2nd Annual Summit Southern Nationals presented by Super Clean on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 5-7, where the 2020 USMTS national champion will officially be crowned.

The event is also the season points finale in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series for the Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks and USRA Limited Mods which join the action all three nights. The USRA Tuners will compete Friday and Saturday in their nationwide points finale.

Jamboree in a dozen days: America’s marquee event for dirt modified racing takes place Friday and Saturday, September 25-26, when the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn., hosts the 22nd Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree.

Shortened to just two days this year thanks to COVID-19, the mega-event will be the next-to-last points races for the USMTS and will also feature the nation’s top USRA B-Mod racers both nights.

Currently, the 2020 schedule for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s is highlighted by 40 nights of racing at 25 unique dirt ovals for the 22nd season of competition for the world’s Best of the Best in dirt modified racing.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas

2nd Annual USMTS North Texas Nationals presented by Penske Racing Shocks

Sunday, September 13, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder and laps completed. The top 12 in heat race passing points advanced to the Casey’s “A” Main with the top-8 drawing for starting positions 1-8.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

3. (4) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (3) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (6) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas.

6. (8) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr.., Rockwall, Texas.

7. (7) 503 Jason Miles (R), Glenwood, Ark.

8. (5) 75W Joe Wright (R), Beggs, Okla.

9. (9) 64 Casey Fowler (R), Grand Saline, Texas.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

2. (3) 12J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas.

3. (7) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

4. (9) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.

5. (4) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas.

6. (8) 55 Nathan Hagar (R), Adair, Okla.

7. (6) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

8. (5) 52 Justin Ingalls (R), Longview, Texas.

9. (1) 8 Wesley Summers, Wellington, Mo.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (1) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan.

3. (8) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (3) 17 Jason Sartain (R), Royce City, Texas.

5. (4) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas.

6. (9) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan.

7. (6) 56 Broc Bowen (R), Fannin, Texas.

8. (7) 9 Kevin Rutherford, Flower Mound, Texas.

9. (2) 1H Bradley Bracey (R), Mabank, Texas.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (2) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas

2. (3) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr.., Rockwall, Texas.

3. (1) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas.

4. (6) 52 Justin Ingalls (R), Longview, Texas.

5. (4) 503 Jason Miles (R), Glenwood, Ark.

6. (8) 1H Bradley Bracey (R), Mabank, Texas.

7. (5) 56 Broc Bowen (R), Fannin, Texas, MBCustoms/Fletcher.

DNS – 64 Casey Fowler (R), Grand Saline, Texas, Shaw/Kraft.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (10 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan.

2. (2) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas.

3. (4) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

4. (3) 55 Nathan Hagar (R), Adair, Okla.

5. (6) 9 Kevin Rutherford, Flower Mound, Texas.

6. (5) 75W Joe Wright (R), Beggs, Okla.

7. (7) 8 Wesley Summers, Wellington, Mo., GRT/Hess.

CASEY’S “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (2) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 40.

2. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40.

3. (1) 12 Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas, IRP/Shipley, 40.

4. (4) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., GR2/ProPower, 40.

5. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40.

6. (6) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens, 40.

7. (10) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/BMS, 40.

8. (7) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 40.

9. (8) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen, 40.

10. (13) 82 Max Eddie Thomas, Quinlan, Texas, IRP/ChevPerf, 40.

11. (14) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, 40.

12. (11) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., GR2/ProPower, 40.

13. (9) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D., Lethal/Mullins, 40.

14. (15) 88XXX Clyde Dunn Jr.., Rockwall, Texas, MBCustoms/Mullins, 40.

15. (18) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., Jet/Speedway, 40.

16. (16) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas, IRP/Sartain, 40.

17. (17) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas, Rocket/Wells, 40.

18. (20) 55 Nathan Hagar (R), Adair, Okla., GRT/ChevPerf, 39.

19. (21) 503 Jason Miles (R), Glenwood, Ark., Shaw/Kuntz, 39.

20. (24) 75W Joe Wright (R), Beggs, Okla., RaceCraft/Wright, 39.

21. (23) 1H Bradley Bracey (R), Mabank, Texas, GRT/Shoulders, 38.

22. (12) 17 Jason Sartain (R), Royce City, Texas, IRP/Sartain, 25.

23. (19) 52 Justin Ingalls (R), Longview, Texas, IRP/, 14.

24. (22) 9 Kevin Rutherford, Flower Mound, Texas, MBCustoms/Wells, 0.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leader: Ramirez 1-40.

Total Laps Led: Ramirez 40.

Margin of Victory: 0.232 second.

Time of Race: minutes, seconds (1 caution).

Provisional Starters: Bracey (track), Wright (track).

Eibach Spring Forward Award: Davis (advanced 6 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Duvall (started 10th, finished 7th).

Entries: 27.

Next Race: Friday-Saturday, Sept. 25-26, Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: .

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: .

Jobbers Warehouse Supply USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: .

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: .

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Phillips.

Beyea Custom Headers – J. Gallardo.

BigDeal Car Care – Ramirez, Hughes.

Bryke Racing – Kates.

BSB Manufacturing – Bracey.

Champ Pans – Hughes.

Deatherage Opticians – F. Gallardo.

Edelbrock – Hughes.

Eibach – Davis.

Fast Shafts – Sanders.

FK Rod Ends – Duvall.

Forty9 Designs – Dunn, Miles.

Hooker Harness – Davis.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Hagar.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Malchus.

K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports – Bowen.

Keyser Manufacturing – Thomas.

KSE Racing Products – VanderBeek.

Maxima Racing Oils – Ramirez.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Malchus.

Penske Racing Shocks – Skyberg.

QA1 – J. Gallardo.

RacerWebsite.com – Davis.

Simpson Performance Products – Ramirez.

Spyder High Performance Filters – Mullens.

Summit Racing Equipment – Bowen, F. Gallardo, J. Gallardo.

Super Clean – Ramirez.

Swift Springs – Ramirez, Dunn.

Sybesma Graphics – Ingalls.

Tire Demon – Jason Sartain.

VP Racing Fuels – Ramirez.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Fowler.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Duvall.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

##

