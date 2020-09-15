Brandon Sheppard Records Trio of Top-10 Runs at Eldora

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (09/14/20) – Brandon Sheppard was one of 48 invitees to the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio over the weekend.

Taking the place of the 50th Annual World 100 – which was postponed to 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic – Sheppard drove to the Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis to a trio of Top-10 finishes in the Intercontinental Classic.

The weekend began on Thursday with a $10,000 preliminary program. After starting third in his heat race, Brandon slipped to sixth-place finish. Utilizing a fast time provisional to start the 30-lap feature, Sheppard charged through the field from his 18th starting spot to record a seventh-place outing.

Returning on Friday for another $10,000 preliminary event, Brandon finished second in his heat race to lock into the third starting position on the feature grid. Sheppard raced inside the Top-5 for most of the 30-lapper before falling to eighth in the closing laps.

With the total points from the two preliminary nights determining Saturday’s line-ups, Sheppard would start fourth in his heat race. Advancing one spot to finish third, Brandon locked into the tenth starting spot for the $50,000-to-win finale.

After drawing the caution for a flat right-rear tire near the halfway point of the 67-lap affair, Sheppard rallied from the tail of the field in the second half of the race to register a tenth-place finish in the final rundown.

Rocket1 Racing has a busy slate ahead this week. The team will make a stop a Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway for a $15,000-to-win program Tuesday before heading to I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. for a tripleheader with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

The I-80 Nationals – which filled the void of the Knoxville Late Model Nationals that was postponed to 2021 – includes $7,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday. The preliminary action leads up to a $30,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

To learn more about these upcoming events, please visit www.FairburySpeedway.com and www.LucasDirt.com.

