Home Dirt Late Model News Brandon Sheppard Records Trio of Top-10 Runs at Eldora

Brandon Sheppard Records Trio of Top-10 Runs at Eldora

Dirt Late Model NewsOhioEldora SpeedwayRace Track NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News
Brandon Sheppard – Zach Yost photo

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (09/14/20) – Brandon Sheppard was one of 48 invitees to the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio over the weekend.

Taking the place of the 50th Annual World 100 – which was postponed to 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic – Sheppard drove to the Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis to a trio of Top-10 finishes in the Intercontinental Classic.

The weekend began on Thursday with a $10,000 preliminary program. After starting third in his heat race, Brandon slipped to sixth-place finish. Utilizing a fast time provisional to start the 30-lap feature, Sheppard charged through the field from his 18th starting spot to record a seventh-place outing.

Returning on Friday for another $10,000 preliminary event, Brandon finished second in his heat race to lock into the third starting position on the feature grid. Sheppard raced inside the Top-5 for most of the 30-lapper before falling to eighth in the closing laps.

With the total points from the two preliminary nights determining Saturday’s line-ups, Sheppard would start fourth in his heat race. Advancing one spot to finish third, Brandon locked into the tenth starting spot for the $50,000-to-win finale.

After drawing the caution for a flat right-rear tire near the halfway point of the 67-lap affair, Sheppard rallied from the tail of the field in the second half of the race to register a tenth-place finish in the final rundown.

Rocket1 Racing has a busy slate ahead this week. The team will make a stop a Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway for a $15,000-to-win program Tuesday before heading to I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. for a tripleheader with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

The I-80 Nationals – which filled the void of the Knoxville Late Model Nationals that was postponed to 2021 – includes $7,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday. The preliminary action leads up to a $30,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

To learn more about these upcoming events, please visit www.FairburySpeedway.com and www.LucasDirt.com.

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, FiveStar RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing.

 

 

Thanks,

Jeremy Shields | Director of Operations

MSR Mafia Marketing Services

513.908.9881 mobile

shields@msrmafia.com

jeremyrshields@gmail.com

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Brandon Sheppard and Jared Landers steal second show at Eldora
  2. Billy Moyer & Brandon Sheppard take Eldora World 100 Saturday morning prelim feature wins!
  3. Brandon Sheppard Sweeps WoO Weekend at Davenport
  4. Brandon Sheppard Runner-Up in Port Royal Finale
  5. Brandon Sheppard Rules Firecracker 100 Preliminary
  6. Top-5 for Rocket1 Racing in Eldora’s Stream Invitational
jdearing

Latest articles

Brandon Sheppard Records Trio of Top-10 Runs at Eldora

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (09/14/20) – Brandon Sheppard was one of 48 invitees to the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio over the weekend. Taking the place...
Read more

Historic Doubleheader in Oklahoma, Texas Ahead For World of Outlaws

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Historic Doubleheader in Oklahoma, Texas Ahead Big races with big points implications and big payouts make up the weekend LAWTON, OK —...
Read more

Fayette County Speedway Results – 9/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
Late Model Division Heat 1 1. 33 Rodney Melvin 2. 11 Shannon Kuhn 3. 9T Travis Horner 4. 67 Mark Oller 5. 18 Jimmy Miller 6. 30C Louis Baker Jr 7. 16 Tony Wolf Heat 2 1. 30 Mark Voigt 2. 10J Jordan Bauer 3. 4 Jason Suhre 4. 26M Brent McKinnon 5. 11B Blake Bailey 6. 96 Matt Koch Feature 1. 30 Mark Voigt 2. 33 Rodney Melvin 3. 4 Jason Suhre 4. 26M Brent McKinnon 5. 67 Mark Oller 6. 11 Shannon...
Read more

Lucas Oil Speedway’s 10th Annual Jesse Hockett Daniel McMillin Memorial Information September 17-19

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
Belleville, IL. (09/14/2020) The wait is almost over for one of the biggest events of every year for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint...
Read more
Previous articleHistoric Doubleheader in Oklahoma, Texas Ahead For World of Outlaws

Related articles

Jonathan Davenport wins Intercontinental Classic at Eldora Speedway as Kyle Strickler suffers heartbreaking blown tire on final lap while leading!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
LAST-LAP CLASSIC: Strickler's Heartbreak is Davenport's Glory in Eldora's Intercontinental Classic Unbeliavable Final Lap as Strickler's Flat Right Rear Tire Hands Davenport a Surprising $50,000...
Read more

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s Continental Classic – 9/12/20

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Photos by Mike Ruefer
Read more

Shannon Babb takes Intercontinental Classic win at Eldora Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
BABB, BABB, BABB: "The Moweaqua Missile" Steals Eldora Preliminary Win from Josh Richards on Friday Night "T-Mac" Tim McCreadie Edges Josh Richards by One Point...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Brandon Sheppard and Jared Landers steal second show at Eldora
  2. Billy Moyer & Brandon Sheppard take Eldora World 100 Saturday morning prelim feature wins!
  3. Brandon Sheppard Sweeps WoO Weekend at Davenport
  4. Brandon Sheppard Runner-Up in Port Royal Finale
  5. Brandon Sheppard Rules Firecracker 100 Preliminary
  6. Top-5 for Rocket1 Racing in Eldora’s Stream Invitational

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Nichols Takes at Macon Speedway With 150+ Entries Pitside

Illinois jdearing - 0
By BZ (Macon, IL) Jeremy Nichols has done plenty in his career as a stock car racing driver. He's won races; he's won championships. He's...
Read more

Aaron Marrant, Will Krup, Troy Medley, Joel Ortberg & Dallas Strauch take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 1X Aaron Marrant Richmond, MO - 2 3 33M Tim Manville Highland, IL 1 3 5 44 Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon, IL 2 4 9 2J David Jumper House Springs, MO 5 5 4 16G Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO -1 6 7 23 Paul Roider Columbia, IL 1 7 10 3 Scott Henseler South Roxana, IL 3 8 8 86 Jeb Simmons Wentzville,...
Read more

Jonathan Davenport wins Intercontinental Classic at Eldora Speedway as Kyle Strickler suffers heartbreaking blown tire on final lap while leading!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
LAST-LAP CLASSIC: Strickler's Heartbreak is Davenport's Glory in Eldora's Intercontinental Classic Unbeliavable Final Lap as Strickler's Flat Right Rear Tire Hands Davenport a Surprising $50,000...
Read more

Daryn Klein, Will Krup, Clint Young, Trevor Isaak, Brandon Schneider & Dallas Strauch take Tri-City Speedway victories!

Illinois jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 3 10 Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 2 2 1 82 Billy Laycock Marine, IL -1 3 6 30 Mark Voigt Marine, IL 3 4 12 52 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 8 5 2 4 Jason Suhre Highland, IL -3 6 9 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL 3 7 10 16 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 3 8 14 118 Mike Fenton Oak Leaf, TX 6 9 16 3K Brandon...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: