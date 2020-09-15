Home Dirt Late Model News Dennis Erb, Jr. Rallies for Fourth Place Intercontinental Classic Effort!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team made their yearly September pilgrimage to Eldora Speedway from September 10-12, but not for the annual ‘World 100’ like in year’s past. The fan-less ‘Intercontinental Classic’ was held at the Rossburg, Ohio speedplant this past weekend and 48 of the top Super Late Model drivers in the country were in attendance for the three-day extravaganza. On Thursday night in the weekend opener, Dennis placed fourth in his heat race before moving up to finish eleventh in the $10,000 to win main event. At Eldora on Friday evening in a similar $10,000 to win prelim, Dennis ran fifth in his heat race and second in his B-Main prior to blitzing past ten competitors during the 30-lapper on his way to a solid ninth place showing.

The Carpentersville, Illinois ace then vied for the whopping $50,000 top prize at the “Big E” on Saturday in the ‘Intercontinental Classic’ finale. Dennis finished fifth in his stacked heat race, but blew a lot of smoke out of his #28 machine while doing so. After receiving a high point provisional and fixing a broken oil line, Dennis rolled off from the inside of the ninth row in the 67-lap headliner. He was fast from the drop of the green flag in the contest and eventually steered past thirteen racecars en route to a sterling fourth place effort behind only race winner Jonathan Davenport, Tim McCreadie, and Shannon Babb! Complete results from each of the three races that made up the ‘Intercontinental Classic’ weekend can be viewed online at www.EldoraSpeedway.com.

The Dennis Erb Racing team will return to competition later tonight, September 15 at Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois. A special ‘One for the Road’ program will be held at #FALS and a stellar field of Super Late Models are slated to be on hand for the $15,000 to win event. Each feature starter in the 50-lapper at the 1/4-mile oval will receive at least $1,000 for their efforts. Watch all of the dirt-slinging action LIVE tonight on www.DirtOnDirt.com or www.FloRacing.com and learn more about the race by accessing www.FairburySpeedway.com.

Over the September 18-19 weekend, Dennis will compete in two more special events in the Land of Lincoln. Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois will host a make-up of their postponed DIRTcar Summer Nationals show on Friday night, as a $5,000 winner’s check will be on the line. A trip to Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park, Illinois will then be on the agenda on Saturday evening for the $10,000 to win ‘Harvest 50.’ Additional information on these weekend battles can be viewed by clicking on www.PeoriaSpeedway.com and www.SycamoreSpeedway.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

