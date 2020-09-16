Tanner English Heads to Fairbury and I-80 on Heels of Harold Hardgrove Memorial

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Defending ‘Harold Hardgrove Memorial’ winner Tanner English was back at Lake Cumberland Speedway on Saturday evening, September 12, as a $10,022 payday was on the line in the ninth annual version of the race at the Burnside, Kentucky oval. Tanner stopped the clock sixth fastest in his group during Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Series qualifying and later grabbed the third transfer spot through his heat race. After starting the 50-lap headliner from the inside of the sixth row, the young Benton, Kentucky driver was able to move past a quartet of competitors en route to a solid seventh place showing. Complete results from Lake Cumberland Speedway can be accessed by clicking on www.LCSpeedway.net.

The Riggs Motorsports team will return to competition later tonight, September 15 at Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois. A special ‘One for the Road’ program will be held at #FALS and a stellar field of Super Late Models are slated to be on hand for the $15,000 to win event. Each feature starter in the 50-lapper at the 1/4-mile oval will receive at least $1,000 for their efforts. Watch all of the dirt-slinging action LIVE tonight on www.DirtOnDirt.com or www.FloRacing.com and learn more about the race by accessing www.FairburySpeedway.com.

From there, Tanner and the #81e team will venture west to I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska for a trio of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series shootouts from September 17-19. Thursday and Friday’s preliminary shows will boast a $7,000 winner’s check, while Saturday’s ‘Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals’ grand finale will shell out $30,000 to the victor. Tanner comes into the Cornhusker State triple shot tenth in the latest LOLMDS point standings and is on top of the Rookie of the Year chase. Learn more about the ‘I-80 Nationals’ by logging onto www.lucasdirt.com and you can watch each of the three races this weekend LIVE on www.LucasOilRacing.TV.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

