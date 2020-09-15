Home Race Track News Illinois Tickets Now Available For Springfield Mile Racing Events

Tickets Now Available For Springfield Mile Racing Events

ARCA, Sportsman, & USAC To Race In October

(Springfield, IL) Tickets are now available online for the October 4 and October 18 racing events at the Springfield Mile, in Springfield, IL. The October 4 event features the ARCA Menards Series as well as the DIRTcar Sportsman, while the October 18 event will see the USAC Silver Crown Series in action. Both events will be held on Sunday afternoons.

At this time, the events are scheduled to be general admission grandstands only. Access to the infield has not been permitted by the fairgrounds, but if things change, the tickets on sale will be interchangeable for grandstands or infield.

Capacity will be limited to 20% so tickets are first come first serve. Cost is $25 per ticket for ages 12 and older, while tickets for kids 11 and under are $10. Remaining unsold tickets will be available at the gates on raceday.

Detailed schedule information for each day will be released soon.

To purchase, visit the website at www.trackenterprises.com.

