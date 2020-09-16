7th Annual Street Stocks Big Buck 50 two weeks away at Lucas Oil Speedway

– With one of the nation’s biggest races for Street Stocks just two weeks away at Lucas Oil Speedway, drivers are reminded to get registered for the 7th annual Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt.

The three-night Big Buck 50 is set for Oct. 1-3 Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model programs also on the schedule the final two nights. Once again, the Big Buck 50 winner also will receive $10,000 for winning the 50-lap, final-night feature along with a free entry, valued at more than $3,000, into the prestigious Whitetail Trophy Hunt in mid-Missouri this fall.

Download the Big Buck 50 entry form and submit before Oct. 1 for a $100 entry fee and save $25 on the entry. Payout for the race will be: 1st – $10,000; 2nd – $5,000; 3rd – $2,500; 4th – $1,500. 5th – $1,250. 6th – $1,000. 7th – $900. 8th – $850. 9th – $800. 10th – $750. 11th – $700. 12th – 650. 13th – $600. 14th – $550. 15th -24th – $500. Non-transfers $200.

Last year’s Big Buck 50 saw 107 entries with Peyton Taylor of Batesville, Arkansas, capturing the victory.

Practice is set for Oct. 1 for both Street Stocks and ULMA Late Models, plus time trials for the Street Stocks. Qualifying heat races are set for Friday, Oct. 2 along with dashes for the top two finishers in each heat to set the field for the first 16 position of Saturday’s feature. Alphabet mains on Saturday will finalize the field for the main event.

Two Lucas Oil Speedway provisionals will be added to the field, based on final 2020 track points.

The ULMA Late Models will run full programs with $1,000-to-win features on both Friday and Saturday. The Lucas Cattle Company ULMA National Champion will be crowned on Oct. 3. Lucas Oil Speedway 2020 track champion Cole Henson of Russellville has a 32-point lead over Nevada’s Larry Ferris in ULMA national points.

More about the Whitetail Trophy Hunt: The only way to now gain entry in the 2020 Whitetail Trophy Hunt is to win the Big Buck 50 as this year’s hunt has long been sold out. Visit whitetail.net for info on the 2021 hunt, which is set for Nov. 13-15 of 2021.

This fall marks the 32nd anniversary of the Whitetail Trophy Hunt at Lake of the Ozarks. Event dates will be Nov. 14-16. This tremendously popular hunt brings in participants from all over the United States and abroad. Entries are limited to a maximum of 220 hunters.

Past Street Stocks Big Buck 50 winners:

2019 – Peyton Taylor, Batesville, Arkansas

2018 – Rained out

2017 – Tony Anglin, Walnut Ridge, Arkansas

2016 – Tim Brown, Stoutland, Missouri

2015 – Jeremy Russell, Jonesboro, Arkansas

2014 – Terry Schultz, Warrensburg, Missouri

Advance tickets for any remaining event at Lucas Oil Speedway can only be purchased online. Otherwise, tickets will be available at the gate. To reserve camping spots, contact the Lucas Oil Speedway office at 417-292-5984.

