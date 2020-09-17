Lucas Oil Late Model Teams Return to Nebraska for Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals

Home Dirt Late Model News Lucas Oil Late Model Teams Return to Nebraska for Al Belt Custom...

Batavia, OH (September 17, 2020) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be back in action at I-80 Speedway, in Greenwood, NE for 3 full events, with the Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals on September 17th – 19th.

Thursday, September 17th and Friday, September 18th will feature two complete shows – paying $7,000-to-win. Thursday will also feature a full show for the Malvern Bank Stock Cars. Friday, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be joined by the Malvern Bank Modifieds with a full show.

On Saturday, September 19th, there will be B-Mains, a 20-lap, $2,000-to-win Non-Qualifiers race and the 80-lap, $30,000-to-win Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals. Saturday’s Lucas Dirt events will be lined up from the best points night from Thursday or Friday, with the top 18 drivers locked into the A-Main. In addition, Saturday will also feature a full show for Malvern Bank SLMR.

Tickets are available online at www.i-80speedway.com (All seating will be General Admission). Hot laps are set to begin at 6:45 PM CDT each day. To make purchases over the phone, please call the speedway office from 8:30 AM-5:30 PM CDT at 402-342-3453.

For anyone unable to make it out in person, all three nights will be available on LucasOilRacing.tv with a yearly subscription.

Track Information:

Phone Number: 402-342-3453

Location: 13909 238th St Greenwood, NE 68366

Website: www.i-80speedway.com

Tire Rule for I-80 Speedway: September 17th – 18th

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (90) LM20, (90) WRS2

Right Front – Hoosier (90) WRS2

Left Rear – Hoosier (90) WRS2
Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

September 17th – 18th Event Purse:
1. $7,000, 2. $4,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, 11. $580, 12. $560, 13. $540, 14. $520, 15. $500, 16. $490, 17. $480, 18. $470, 19. $460, 20. $450, 21. $440, 22. $430, 23. $410, 24. $400

Tire Rule for I-80 Speedway: September 19th

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (90) LM20, (90) WRS2

Right Front – Hoosier (90) WRS2

Left Rear – Hoosier (90) WRS2

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for B-Mains and Non-Qualifiers Race.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

September 19th Non-Qualifier Purse:
1. $2,000, 2. $1,800, 3. $1,600, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,400, 6. $1,300, 7. $1,200, 8. $1,100, 9. $1,075, 10. $1,050, 11. $1,025, 12. $1,000, 13. $975, 14. $950, 15. $925, 16. $900, 17. $875, 18. $860, 19. $850, 20. $840, 21. $830, 22. $820, 23. $810, 24. $800

September 19th Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals Purse:
1. $30,000, 2. $18,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $7,000, 5. $6,000, 6. $5,000, 7. $4,600, 8. $4,400, 9. $4,200, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,900, 12. $3,800, 13. $3,700, 14. $3,600, 15. $3,500, 16. $3,400, 17. $3,300, 18. $3,200, 19. $3,100, 20. $3,000, 21. $2,900, 22. $2,800, 23. $2,700, 24. $2,600, 25. $2,575, 26. $2,550, 27. $2,525, 28. $2,500

