What’s Bugging You?

(Bill W) September 16, 2020, Monroe, IA – This week, a guest columnist who chooses to be anonymous chimes in on several things that we all may be passionate about (I agree strongly on the PPV speed cameras).

What’s Bugging Me?

Listen, can we be serious here? I want to talk about the near death experiences I’ve had at some tracks. While sitting in the stands. Because the bleachers were literally FALLING APART. If you have been to these tracks you get it. If you have seen your life flash before your eyes as you climb the rickety hot messes some tracks try and pass off as seating, you know what I’m talking about. These are the grandstands that you have to coordinate with your friends who will stand when because your seriously afraid if both of you stand at once you will fall to your death. The bleachers that are wooden and half broken in half. It’s time track owners. Time to put some money into these death traps. I’d gladly pay $5 more for a safe seat, rather than spending hours fearing for my life.

BTW…How in holy heaven do these stands get insured? And if they aren’t insured, if I do fall to my death, what will happen to my kids? These are important questions. I love sprint car racing, and I’m sure I will continue to literally risk my life at some tracks watching the races, but I implore you…if you see me sitting up there on some broke down seat, leave some room between us. Even weight distribution is important in these scenarios.

Here’s the truth, sometimes we don’t know the rules. We have all been in those super awkward social situations when we aren’t exactly sure how to act or what to do. So today, Imma help you out and reduce your anxiety with some simple race etiquette. I want to help you to avoid being inadvertently rude to those around you. I’m a giver like that.

Sit your ass down.

When you’re at a race, I know it’s exciting. I also understand that we all have some important things to do when we are sitting in the stands. We want to capture that perfect cell phone picture so you can tweet your seat or post to social media, or capture the perfect selfie with your friends. (And let’s be honest, that 4 wide shot is something to behold). But please. PLEASE. Sit yourself down. It’s rude to stand when a race is going on. Truth is, we all want to see. All of us paid to see the race and the rules for open wheel racing are that YOU STAY SEATED. And if everyone sits, everyone sees. I don’t know why that’s the rule at dirt track racing, but it is. I like the rule… because I like to see.

On a quick side note, this is one that I still have to remind myself. When you are at a race, generally there is a support class or two that you could give two craps about. When those cars are on the track, it’s easy to forget that people around you are actually watching a race that you have disregarded. BUT, if it’s green flag racing, wait to pee. I get it- you’ve gotta go, we’ve all been there. Or you need a drink, a snack, but PLEASE try to remember that when you stand and try to get in and out of your seat, you are interrupting someone else’s experience.

Wasted time. I go to bed early. I’m broken that way. I have kids and a job that requires me to be up and at it in the morning. Many of the races I attend are at least three hours away from home, so if a track or series wastes time during a show, it’s frustrating and rude. And, ultimately… if it’s a consistent thing, I won’t go back to that track. I understand, some nights are filled with yellows and cautions or waiting on ambulances-which I get. It’s the constant delays, long unnecessary down time, getting started late, that do not honor my time and I’m not about it.

We are in a pandemic. Which has motivated me to take in more races on PPV. It’s a great option and I’m happy to be able to see racing while safely at home. HOWEVER. Can we just decide from here on out that while it’s super neat, the track camera that shows cars passing by but not the race (speed camera) is ridiculous? I get invested in what is happening on the track and all of a sudden I’m staring at wheels and dirt. Super fantastic for when they are pushing off or replays. Have at it. But during a race. Hard pass. In this same vein… a mile track needs more than one camera. It’s just the truth. Pay for an extra camera man so I can see the race I’m paying to watch. We finally got rid of the in-car cameras during green flags, taking away our enjoyment of the race, let’s do the same for the camera at the flag stand!

Want to know another thing that I notice and consider before going to tracks? Probably not, but I’m going to tell you. Bathrooms. I need decent restrooms. Not fancy. Just clean and working. I’m not here for nasty ass restrooms that I have to fear for my health entering. Also, food. Weird segway, but when I consider tracks, I remember them mostly for the banking and the food. I will pay good money for unique food options at tracks. Be creative. Everyone has cheeseburgers. You can do better. Oh, and RC is not a proper soda option. It just isn’t.

That’s all for now…

As for me, congratulations to Brooke Tatnell and the TKS Motorsports team for their win at the Jerry Richert Memorial! I was able to see some great racing at I-80 Speedway, where Sam Hafertepe Jr. and Roger Crockett traded the lead before Sam took it for good over 41 cars. It was great fun to see Randy Martin win $2,500 with the Sprint Invaders in Moberly on Sunday as well.

Action in the Midwest Thunder Sprint Series presented by OpenWheel101.com commences at Jacksonville Friday and Beaver Dam on Saturday this week. In 360 action, Huset’s has a big doubleheader, the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial commences in Wheatland, and the Sprint Invaders hit Donnellson for a make-up event on Saturday.

Up Next for the Midwest Thunder Sprints…

Fri, Sept 18 – Jacksonville Speedway (IL)

Sat, Sept 19 – Beaver Dam Raceway (WI) (IRA)

Fri, Sept 25 – Dodge County Fairgrounds (WI) (IRA)

Sat, Sept 26 – Plymouth Dirt Track (IRA)

World of Outlaws member wins…

6, Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA

3, Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH

2, Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA

2, David Gravel, Watertown, CT

1, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN

