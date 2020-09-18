Home Race Track News Illinois 6th Annual KerbyStrong To Run Saturday Night At Macon Speedway

Macon Speedway(Macon, IL) One week after a night that produced 152 car entries, Macon Speedway is back at it this coming Saturday, September 19 with the 6th Annual KerbyStrong race. The event is run in honor of the late Kerby Damery, a former champion at the track. It also benefits the KerbyStrong Foundation, which has been helping cancer patients and raise awareness since its inception.

The headline event of the night will be the 30-lap Pro Late Model feature, paying $1,000 to the winner. Over the first four years of the event, Super Late Models were run as the main event for the KerbyStrong race. Last year, the event was switched to Pro Late Models with great success and an exciting event which saw Chris Dick claim the victory. Additional prize money has been added throughout the finishing positions.

The BillingsleyRewards DIRTcar Modifieds will be running for the $750 top prize tomorrow night. Last week, 23 drivers took the green in an exciting Modified feature that saw Tommy Sheppard claim the victory. Sheppard and Billy Knebel are racing for the championship honors, with Knebel holding the point advantage all season long. Sheppard has been on a hot streak as of late, though, closing the gap week-after-week.

Kerby Damery was also a competitor in the Sportsman division, during his successful career. For the Sportsman Saturday, they will be running for $500 to win with additional money added to the top three spots. It will mark the final event of the season at Macon for the class, which will start preparing for their Springfield Mile event on Sunday, October 4.

The DIRTcar Pro Mods, Archers Alley Street Stocks, and DIRTcar Hornets will also be in action.

Pits open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, driver pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and data rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 510 0
2 14B Brady Lynch Hillsboro IL 468 42
3 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 402 108
4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 362 148
5 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 342 168
6 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 324 186
7 75 Chuck Mitchell Jacksonville IL 274 236
8 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 216 294
9 21 Jarod Shasteen Macon IL 206 304
10 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 168 342


BillingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
1 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 518 0
2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 506 12
3 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 428 90
4 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 390 128
5 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 336 182
6 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 326 192
7 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 306 212
8 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 302 216
9 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 292 226
10 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 286 232


DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
1 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 568 0
2 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 514 54
3 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 514 54
4 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 508 60
5 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 468 100
6 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 444 124
7 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 434 134
8 43 Billy Justice Cerro Gordo IL 364 204
9 25 Jeff Wallace Decatur IL 352 216
10 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 334 234


DIRTcar Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
1 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 330 0
2 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 326 4
3 07 Phil Moreland Assumption IL 288 42
4 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 260 70
5 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 260 70
6 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 226 104
7 2S Ethan Schnapp Springfield IL 208 122
8 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 200 130
9 87 Wes O’Dell Springfield IL 198 132
10 D7 Carter Dart Springfield IL 160 170


Archers Alley DIRTcar Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
1 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 578 0
2 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 510 68
3 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 446 132
4 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 442 136
5 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 426 152
6 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 410 168
7 80 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 396 182
8 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 378 200
9 4 Zach Clark Illiopolis IL 370 208
10 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 344 234


DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
1 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 594 0
2 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 526 68
3 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 500 94
4 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 496 98
5 3H Allan Harris Chatham IL 452 142
6 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 414 180
7 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 404 190
8 21 Mike Eskew Springfield IL 370 224
9 20 Casey Eskew Springfield IL 308 286
10 E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton IL 268 326

 

6th Annual KerbyStrong To Run Saturday Night At Macon Speedway

Illinois
