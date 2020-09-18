6th Annual KerbyStrong To Run Saturday Night At Macon Speedway

The headline event of the night will be the 30-lap Pro Late Model feature, paying $1,000 to the winner. Over the first four years of the event, Super Late Models were run as the main event for the KerbyStrong race. Last year, the event was switched to Pro Late Models with great success and an exciting event which saw Chris Dick claim the victory. Additional prize money has been added throughout the finishing positions.
The BillingsleyRewards DIRTcar Modifieds will be running for the $750 top prize tomorrow night. Last week, 23 drivers took the green in an exciting Modified feature that saw Tommy Sheppard claim the victory. Sheppard and Billy Knebel are racing for the championship honors, with Knebel holding the point advantage all season long. Sheppard has been on a hot streak as of late, though, closing the gap week-after-week.
Kerby Damery was also a competitor in the Sportsman division, during his successful career. For the Sportsman Saturday, they will be running for $500 to win with additional money added to the top three spots. It will mark the final event of the season at Macon for the class, which will start preparing for their Springfield Mile event on Sunday, October 4.
The DIRTcar Pro Mods, Archers Alley Street Stocks, and DIRTcar Hornets will also be in action.
Pits open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, driver pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.
CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)
DIRTcar Pro Late Models
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|38J
|Jake
|Little
|Springfield
|IL
|510
|0
|2
|14B
|Brady
|Lynch
|Hillsboro
|IL
|468
|42
|3
|6P
|Jose
|Parga
|New Berlin
|IL
|402
|108
|4
|32M
|Cody
|Maguire
|Carlinville
|IL
|362
|148
|5
|25
|Dakota
|Ewing
|Warrensburg
|IL
|342
|168
|6
|10
|Blake
|Damery
|Blue Mound
|IL
|324
|186
|7
|75
|Chuck
|Mitchell
|Jacksonville
|IL
|274
|236
|8
|27
|Colby
|Sheppard
|Williamsville
|IL
|216
|294
|9
|21
|Jarod
|Shasteen
|Macon
|IL
|206
|304
|10
|33B
|Storm
|Beiler
|Decatur
|IL
|168
|342
BillingsleyRewards.com DIRTcar Modifieds
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|52
|Billy
|Knebel
|Pocahontas
|IL
|518
|0
|2
|T6
|Tommy
|Sheppard
|New Berlin
|IL
|506
|12
|3
|77
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|428
|90
|4
|28
|Rodney
|Standerfer
|Summerfield
|IL
|390
|128
|5
|10
|Curt
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|336
|182
|6
|87C
|Alan
|Crowder
|Elwin
|IL
|326
|192
|7
|71
|Jeff
|Graham
|Stonington
|IL
|306
|212
|8
|24S
|Jacob
|Steinkoenig
|Highland
|IL
|302
|216
|9
|11
|Zach
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|292
|226
|10
|27X
|Kyle
|Helmick
|Smithton
|IL
|286
|232
DIRTcar Pro Mods
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|52
|Billy
|Knebel
|Pocahontas
|IL
|568
|0
|2
|27
|Dalton
|Ewing
|Decatur
|IL
|514
|54
|3
|15C
|Kevin
|Crowder
|Argenta
|IL
|514
|54
|4
|27X
|Kyle
|Helmick
|Smithton
|IL
|508
|60
|5
|7B
|Brian
|Burns
|Bethany
|IL
|468
|100
|6
|78
|Maxx
|Emerson
|Taylorville
|IL
|444
|124
|7
|116
|Kevin
|Rench
|Hillsboro
|IL
|434
|134
|8
|43
|Billy
|Justice
|Cerro Gordo
|IL
|364
|204
|9
|25
|Jeff
|Wallace
|Decatur
|IL
|352
|216
|10
|10
|Adam
|Rhoades
|Clinton
|IL
|334
|234
DIRTcar Sportsman
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|25
|Dennis
|Vander Meersch
|Springfield
|IL
|330
|0
|2
|41
|Scott
|Landers
|Taylorville
|IL
|326
|4
|3
|07
|Phil
|Moreland
|Assumption
|IL
|288
|42
|4
|84L
|Jim
|Farley III
|Springfield
|IL
|260
|70
|5
|4
|Matt
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|260
|70
|6
|11
|Rick
|Roedel
|Shelbyville
|IL
|226
|104
|7
|2S
|Ethan
|Schnapp
|Springfield
|IL
|208
|122
|8
|12M
|Terry
|Myers
|Buffalo
|IL
|200
|130
|9
|87
|Wes
|O’Dell
|Springfield
|IL
|198
|132
|10
|D7
|Carter
|Dart
|Springfield
|IL
|160
|170
Archers Alley DIRTcar Street Stocks
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|B26
|Bobby
|Beiler
|Blue Mound
|IL
|578
|0
|2
|21
|Jaret
|Duff
|Maroa
|IL
|510
|68
|3
|T5
|Terry
|Reed
|Cerro Gordo
|IL
|446
|132
|4
|08
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|442
|136
|5
|X7
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|426
|152
|6
|22X
|Darrell
|Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|410
|168
|7
|80
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|396
|182
|8
|16
|Nick
|Macklin
|Argenta
|IL
|378
|200
|9
|4
|Zach
|Clark
|Illiopolis
|IL
|370
|208
|10
|67
|Rudy
|Zaragoza
|Jacksonville
|IL
|344
|234
DIRTcar Hornets
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|32B
|Brady
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|594
|0
|2
|44
|Bill
|Basso
|Athens
|IL
|526
|68
|3
|357
|Billy
|Mason
|Brownstown
|IL
|500
|94
|4
|1
|Cook
|Crawford
|Lincoln
|IL
|496
|98
|5
|3H
|Allan
|Harris
|Chatham
|IL
|452
|142
|6
|98
|Ken
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|414
|180
|7
|39M
|Marty
|Sullivan
|Decatur
|IL
|404
|190
|8
|21
|Mike
|Eskew
|Springfield
|IL
|370
|224
|9
|20
|Casey
|Eskew
|Springfield
|IL
|308
|286
|10
|E77
|Erik
|Vanapeldoorn
|Clinton
|IL
|268
|326