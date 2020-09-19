Home Race Track News Illinois Michael Kloos, Mike Harrison, Clint Young, Trevor Isaak, Rickey Carriker & Jordan...

Michael Kloos, Mike Harrison, Clint Young, Trevor Isaak, Rickey Carriker & Jordan Clary take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Race Track NewsIllinoisTri-City Speedway

Michael Kloos

NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 10 6K Michael Kloos Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 9
2 4 0 Dewayne Kiefer Dewayne Kiefer Bloomsdale, MO 2
3 8 82 Billy Laycock Billy Laycock Marine, IL 5
4 7 11T Trevor Gundaker Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 3
5 3 52 Matt Bailey Matt Bailey Highland, IL -2
6 5 26 Rusty Griffaw Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO -1
7 2 30 Mark Voigt Mark Voigt Marine, IL -5
8 6 4 Jason Suhre Jason Suhre Highland, IL -2
9 11 24N Kyle Novak Kyle Novak Traverse City, MI 2
10 14 32 Derek Fetter Derek Fetter Troy, MO 4
11 9 32M Cody Maguire Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL -2
12 13 1H Josh Heuiser Josh Heuiser St. Jacob, IL 1
13 15 11B Blake Bailey Blake Bailey Bunker Hill, IL 2
14 16 68 Scott Bourland Scott Bourland 2
15 17 118 Mike Fenton Mike Fenton Oak Leaf, TX 2
16 12 50 Kayden Clatt Kayden Clatt Edina, MO -4
17 19 3K Brandon King Brandon King Godfrey, IL 2
18 20 91R Eric Rutherford Eric Rutherford Virden, IL 2
19 1 33F Rickey Frankel Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL -18
20 18 86 Jeb Simmons Jeb Simmons Wentzville, MO -2
8 Laps

NAPA LATE MODELSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 33F Rickey Frankel Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL
2 5 0 Dewayne Kiefer Dewayne Kiefer Bloomsdale, MO 3
3 7 11T Trevor Gundaker Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 4
4 6 6K Michael Kloos Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 2
5 2 1H Josh Heuiser Josh Heuiser St. Jacob, IL -3
6 3 68 Scott Bourland Scott Bourland -3
7 4 3K Brandon King Brandon King Godfrey, IL -3
All transfer
8 Laps

NAPA LATE MODELSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 30 Mark Voigt Mark Voigt Marine, IL 1
2 4 26 Rusty Griffaw Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 2
3 6 82 Billy Laycock Billy Laycock Marine, IL 3
4 3 24N Kyle Novak Kyle Novak Traverse City, MI -1
5 7 32 Derek Fetter Derek Fetter Troy, MO 2
6 1 118 Mike Fenton Mike Fenton Oak Leaf, TX -5
7 5 91R Eric Rutherford Eric Rutherford Virden, IL -2
All transfer
8 Laps

NAPA LATE MODELSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 52 Matt Bailey Matt Bailey Highland, IL 3
2 3 4 Jason Suhre Jason Suhre Highland, IL 1
3 5 32M Cody Maguire Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL 2
4 2 50 Kayden Clatt Kayden Clatt Edina, MO -2
5 1 11B Blake Bailey Blake Bailey Bunker Hill, IL -4
6 6 86 Jeb Simmons Jeb Simmons Wentzville, MO
All transfer
20 Laps

MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 24H Mike Harrison Mike Harrison Highland, IL
2 5 1A Steve Meyer Jr Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 3
3 4 8S Kyle Steffens Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 1
4 3 51 Timmy Hill Timmy Hill House Springs, MO -1
5 11 77 Rick Stevenson Rick Stevenson O’fallon, MO 6
6 8 3L Jeff Leka Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 2
7 2 14 Rick Conoyer Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO -5
8 14 128 Zach Schantz Zach Schantz Highland, IL 6
9 9 43A Larry Anderson Larry Anderson Clay City, IL
10 10 43 Jared Thomas Jared Thomas Edinburg, IL
11 12 0 Tim Hancock Sr Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 1
12 7 117 Mark Enk Mark Enk St. Ann, MO -5
13 19 87Z Zeb Moake Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 6
14 13 54 Shaun Horstmann Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL -1
15 21 23B Michael Barrett Michael Barrett St. Charles, MO 6
16 15 68 Jerry Kiser Jerry Kiser -1
17 16 51B Phil Bible Phil Bible -1
18 18 98 Shawn Vaughn Shawn Vaughn Springfield, IL
19 17 22 Tim Hancock Jr Tim Hancock Jr Mount Olive, IL -2
20 22 313 Jordan Warren Jordan Warren Brighton, IL 2
21 23 35 Brandon Roberts Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 2
DNS 6 18L Michael Long Michael Long Fowler, IL
DNS 20 72A Austin Lynn Austin Lynn Mason City, IL
8 Laps

MODIFIEDSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 24H Mike Harrison Mike Harrison Highland, IL
2 2 8S Kyle Steffens Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO
3 5 117 Mark Enk Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 2
4 8 43 Jared Thomas Jared Thomas Edinburg, IL 4
5 6 54 Shaun Horstmann Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL 1
6 4 51B Phil Bible Phil Bible -2
7 7 87Z Zeb Moake Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL
8 3 313 Jordan Warren Jordan Warren Brighton, IL -5
All transfer
8 Laps

MODIFIEDSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 14 Rick Conoyer Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO
2 3 1A Steve Meyer Jr Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1
3 6 3L Jeff Leka Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3
4 5 77 Rick Stevenson Rick Stevenson O’fallon, MO 1
5 7 128 Zach Schantz Zach Schantz Highland, IL 2
6 8 22 Tim Hancock Jr Tim Hancock Jr Mount Olive, IL 2
7 2 72A Austin Lynn Austin Lynn Mason City, IL -5
8 4 35 Brandon Roberts Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL -4
All transfer
8 Laps

MODIFIEDSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 6 51 Timmy Hill Timmy Hill House Springs, MO 5
2 3 18L Michael Long Michael Long Fowler, IL 1
3 5 43A Larry Anderson Larry Anderson Clay City, IL 2
4 4 0 Tim Hancock Sr Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL
5 1 68 Jerry Kiser Jerry Kiser -4
6 2 98 Shawn Vaughn Shawn Vaughn Springfield, IL -4
7 7 23B Michael Barrett Michael Barrett St. Charles, MO
All transfer
15 Laps

WILLIE’S TIRE B MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 9 42 Clint Young Clint Young Ava, IL 8
2 5 7M Dominic Mertzke Dominic Mertzke Troy, IL 3
3 12 17E Matthew Edler Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 9
4 1 57E Earl Pryor Earl Pryor Troy, MO -3
5 3 17C A.J. Cline A.J. Cline Troy, MO -2
6 4 74 James Hileman James Hileman Granite City, IL -2
7 13 82Q Cole Queathem Cole Queathem Troy, MO 6
8 18 J82 Treb Jacoby Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO 10
9 2 10C Terry Chester Terry Chester South Roxana, IL -7
10 24 66V CJ Volluz CJ Volluz 14
11 8 5T Rob Timmons Rob Timmons Centralia, IL -3
12 6 18N Cory Nix Cory Nix -6
13 11 33 Dustin Bosson Dustin Bosson Ofallon, MO -2
14 22 444 Logan Dockery Logan Dockery Troy, IL 8
15 15 4D Mark Clary Mark Clary Edwardsville, IL
16 16 11H John Stanton John Stanton East Alton, IL
17 25 51S Bob Stanton Bob Stanton Godfrey, IL 8
18 23 8J Jimmie Smith Jimmie Smith Highland, IL 5
19 10 25R Tom Krankel Tom Krankel Sappington, MO -9
20 19 5 Cole Cygan Cole Cygan St Jacob, IL -1
21 7 20D Andrew Dudash Andrew Dudash St. Louis, MO -14
22 20 43 Bobby Dees Jr. Bobby Dees Jr. -2
23 26 14G Tommy Gaither Tommy Gaither Alton, IL 3
24 17 34H John Holzhauer John Holzhauer Pocahontas, IL -7
DNS 14 32 Joey Benton Joey Benton
DNS 21 67 Austin Seets Austin Seets Brighton, IL
DNS 27 360 Johnny Seets III Johnny Seets III Brighton, IL
10 Laps

WILLIE’S TIRE B MODIFIEDSB FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 34H John Holzhauer John Holzhauer Pocahontas, IL
2 2 J82 Treb Jacoby Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO
3 3 5 Cole Cygan Cole Cygan St Jacob, IL
4 4 43 Bobby Dees Jr. Bobby Dees Jr.
5 5 67 Austin Seets Austin Seets Brighton, IL
6 6 444 Logan Dockery Logan Dockery Troy, IL
Top 6 transfer
7 7 8J Jimmie Smith Jimmie Smith Highland, IL
8 8 66V CJ Volluz CJ Volluz
9 9 51S Bob Stanton Bob Stanton Godfrey, IL
10 10 14G Tommy Gaither Tommy Gaither Alton, IL
11 11 360 Johnny Seets III Johnny Seets III Brighton, IL
8 Laps

WILLIE’S TIRE B MODIFIEDSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 57E Earl Pryor Earl Pryor Troy, MO
2 2 7M Dominic Mertzke Dominic Mertzke Troy, IL
3 6 42 Clint Young Clint Young Ava, IL 3
4 4 82Q Cole Queathem Cole Queathem Troy, MO
Top 4 transfer
5 3 34H John Holzhauer John Holzhauer Pocahontas, IL -2
6 5 67 Austin Seets Austin Seets Brighton, IL -1
7 7 51S Bob Stanton Bob Stanton Godfrey, IL
8 Laps

WILLIE’S TIRE B MODIFIEDSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 10C Terry Chester Terry Chester South Roxana, IL
2 2 18N Cory Nix Cory Nix
3 7 25R Tom Krankel Tom Krankel Sappington, MO 4
4 3 32 Joey Benton Joey Benton -1
Top 4 transfer
5 6 J82 Treb Jacoby Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO 1
6 5 444 Logan Dockery Logan Dockery Troy, IL -1
7 4 14G Tommy Gaither Tommy Gaither Alton, IL -3
8 Laps

WILLIE’S TIRE B MODIFIEDSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 17C A.J. Cline A.J. Cline Troy, MO 1
2 5 20D Andrew Dudash Andrew Dudash St. Louis, MO 3
3 1 33 Dustin Bosson Dustin Bosson Ofallon, MO -2
4 3 4D Mark Clary Mark Clary Edwardsville, IL -1
Top 4 transfer
5 7 5 Cole Cygan Cole Cygan St Jacob, IL 2
6 6 8J Jimmie Smith Jimmie Smith Highland, IL
7 4 360 Johnny Seets III Johnny Seets III Brighton, IL -3
8 Laps

WILLIE’S TIRE B MODIFIEDSHEAT 4

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 74 James Hileman James Hileman Granite City, IL 3
2 1 5T Rob Timmons Rob Timmons Centralia, IL -1
3 5 17E Matthew Edler Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 2
4 6 11H John Stanton John Stanton East Alton, IL 2
Top 4 transfer
5 2 43 Bobby Dees Jr. Bobby Dees Jr. -3
6 3 66V CJ Volluz CJ Volluz -3
15 Laps

NASHVILLE PRODUCTIONS STREET STOCKSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 9X Trevor Isaak Trevor Isaak 2
2 4 32 Danny O&apos;Dell Danny O’Dell Wood River, IL 2
3 6 00M Richard Meyer Richard Meyer Bethalto, IL 3
4 5 16D Buzz Davis Buzz Davis 1
5 8 98W Gary Walker Gary Walker Brighton, IL 3
6 10 31H Jason Smith Jason Smith Imperial, MO 4
7 7 67 Anton Loskot Anton Loskot NOKOMIS, IL
8 9 74S Jamis Staten Jamis Staten Mt. Olive, IL 1
9 13 00C Kyle Cook Kyle Cook Ramsey, IL 4
10 12 1 Alex Cygan Alex Cygan St. Jacob, IL 2
11 11 27 Garry Klaus Garry Klaus Highland, IL
12 2 98 Tony Walker Tony Walker Brighton, IL -10
13 1 68 Terry McCann Terry McCann Cottage Hills, IL -12
8 Laps

NASHVILLE PRODUCTIONS STREET STOCKSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 68 Terry McCann Terry McCann Cottage Hills, IL
2 5 9X Trevor Isaak Trevor Isaak 3
3 3 16D Buzz Davis Buzz Davis
4 2 67 Anton Loskot Anton Loskot NOKOMIS, IL -2
5 6 74S Jamis Staten Jamis Staten Mt. Olive, IL 1
6 7 27 Garry Klaus Garry Klaus Highland, IL 1
7 4 00C Kyle Cook Kyle Cook Ramsey, IL -3
All transfer
8 Laps

NASHVILLE PRODUCTIONS STREET STOCKSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 98 Tony Walker Tony Walker Brighton, IL 2
2 4 32 Danny O&apos;Dell Danny O’Dell Wood River, IL 2
3 5 00M Richard Meyer Richard Meyer Bethalto, IL 2
4 6 98W Gary Walker Gary Walker Brighton, IL 2
5 2 31H Jason Smith Jason Smith Imperial, MO -3
6 1 1 Alex Cygan Alex Cygan St. Jacob, IL -5
All transfer
15 Laps

600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROS A FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 94 Jordan Clary Jordan Clary Edwardsville, IL
2 4 11 Alex Midkiff Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL 2
3 2 20M Mattison Lienemann Mattison Lienemann Granite City, IL -1
4 3 01H Wylee Hinkle Wylee Hinkle Greenville, IL -1
5 5 3A Ryan Anderson Ryan Anderson St Charles, MO
6 7 101 Tobias Midkiff Tobias Midkiff 1
7 8 31W Shane Worth Shane Worth St. Charles, MO 1
8 9 A1 Aarin Squires Aarin Squires Springfield, IL 1
9 6 1E Eric Braundmeier Eric Braundmeier Godfrey, IL -3
8 Laps

600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 94 Jordan Clary Jordan Clary Edwardsville, IL 1
2 1 20M Mattison Lienemann Mattison Lienemann Granite City, IL -1
3 4 01H Wylee Hinkle Wylee Hinkle Greenville, IL 1
4 5 11 Alex Midkiff Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL 1
5 8 3A Ryan Anderson Ryan Anderson St Charles, MO 3
6 7 1E Eric Braundmeier Eric Braundmeier Godfrey, IL 1
7 9 101 Tobias Midkiff Tobias Midkiff 2
8 3 31W Shane Worth Shane Worth St. Charles, MO -5
9 6 A1 Aarin Squires Aarin Squires Springfield, IL -3
All transfer
12 Laps

4 CYLINDERSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 35R Ricky Carriker Ricky Carriker Wood River, IL 2
2 5 WHO2 Eldon Hemken Eldon Hemken Sorento, IL 3
3 4 F16 Johnathan Fahrner Johnathan Fahrner 1
4 7 K9 Joe Reed Joe Reed Decatur, IL 3
5 1 23G Bryan Gegg Bryan Gegg Sainte Genevieve, MO -4
6 2 357 Billy Mason Billy Mason Brownstown, IL -4
7 9 45W William Kidman William Kidman 2
8 8 754 Chandler Stewart Chandler Stewart Vandalia, IL
9 11 51 Cole Johnson Cole Johnson Assumption, IL 2
10 10 23X Bill Garland Bill Garland
DNS 6 72 Bill Burke Bill Burke
6 Laps

4 CYLINDERSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 23G Bryan Gegg Bryan Gegg Sainte Genevieve, MO
2 4 357 Billy Mason Billy Mason Brownstown, IL 2
3 10 35R Ricky Carriker Ricky Carriker Wood River, IL 7
4 6 F16 Johnathan Fahrner Johnathan Fahrner 2
5 5 WHO2 Eldon Hemken Eldon Hemken Sorento, IL
6 9 72 Bill Burke Bill Burke 3
7 8 K9 Joe Reed Joe Reed Decatur, IL 1
8 7 754 Chandler Stewart Chandler Stewart Vandalia, IL -1
9 2 45W William Kidman William Kidman -7
10 11 23X Bill Garland Bill Garland 1
11 3 51 Cole Johnson Cole Johnson Assumption, IL -8
All transfer
