Michael Kloos, Mike Harrison, Clint Young, Trevor Isaak, Rickey Carriker & Jordan Clary take Tri-City Speedway wins!

NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|10
|6K
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|9
|2
|4
|0
|Dewayne Kiefer
|Bloomsdale, MO
|2
|3
|8
|82
|Billy Laycock
|Marine, IL
|5
|4
|7
|11T
|Trevor Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|3
|5
|3
|52
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|-2
|6
|5
|26
|Rusty Griffaw
|Festus, MO
|-1
|7
|2
|30
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|-5
|8
|6
|4
|Jason Suhre
|Highland, IL
|-2
|9
|11
|24N
|Kyle Novak
|Traverse City, MI
|2
|10
|14
|32
|Derek Fetter
|Troy, MO
|4
|11
|9
|32M
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville, IL
|-2
|12
|13
|1H
|Josh Heuiser
|St. Jacob, IL
|1
|13
|15
|11B
|Blake Bailey
|Bunker Hill, IL
|2
|14
|16
|68
|Scott Bourland
|2
|15
|17
|118
|Mike Fenton
|Oak Leaf, TX
|2
|16
|12
|50
|Kayden Clatt
|Edina, MO
|-4
|17
|19
|3K
|Brandon King
|Godfrey, IL
|2
|18
|20
|91R
|Eric Rutherford
|Virden, IL
|2
|19
|1
|33F
|Rickey Frankel
|Quincy, IL
|-18
|20
|18
|86
|Jeb Simmons
|Wentzville, MO
|-2
NAPA LATE MODELSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|33F
|Rickey Frankel
|Quincy, IL
|–
|2
|5
|0
|Dewayne Kiefer
|Bloomsdale, MO
|3
|3
|7
|11T
|Trevor Gundaker
|St. Charles, MO
|4
|4
|6
|6K
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|2
|5
|2
|1H
|Josh Heuiser
|St. Jacob, IL
|-3
|6
|3
|68
|Scott Bourland
|-3
|7
|4
|3K
|Brandon King
|Godfrey, IL
|-3
|All transfer
NAPA LATE MODELSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|30
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|1
|2
|4
|26
|Rusty Griffaw
|Festus, MO
|2
|3
|6
|82
|Billy Laycock
|Marine, IL
|3
|4
|3
|24N
|Kyle Novak
|Traverse City, MI
|-1
|5
|7
|32
|Derek Fetter
|Troy, MO
|2
|6
|1
|118
|Mike Fenton
|Oak Leaf, TX
|-5
|7
|5
|91R
|Eric Rutherford
|Virden, IL
|-2
|All transfer
NAPA LATE MODELSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|52
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Jason Suhre
|Highland, IL
|1
|3
|5
|32M
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville, IL
|2
|4
|2
|50
|Kayden Clatt
|Edina, MO
|-2
|5
|1
|11B
|Blake Bailey
|Bunker Hill, IL
|-4
|6
|6
|86
|Jeb Simmons
|Wentzville, MO
|–
|All transfer
MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|24H
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|–
|2
|5
|1A
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|3
|3
|4
|8S
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|1
|4
|3
|51
|Timmy Hill
|House Springs, MO
|-1
|5
|11
|77
|Rick Stevenson
|O’fallon, MO
|6
|6
|8
|3L
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|2
|7
|2
|14
|Rick Conoyer
|Wentzville, MO
|-5
|8
|14
|128
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|6
|9
|9
|43A
|Larry Anderson
|Clay City, IL
|–
|10
|10
|43
|Jared Thomas
|Edinburg, IL
|–
|11
|12
|0
|Tim Hancock Sr
|Mount Olive, IL
|1
|12
|7
|117
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|-5
|13
|19
|87Z
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|6
|14
|13
|54
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|-1
|15
|21
|23B
|Michael Barrett
|St. Charles, MO
|6
|16
|15
|68
|Jerry Kiser
|-1
|17
|16
|51B
|Phil Bible
|-1
|18
|18
|98
|Shawn Vaughn
|Springfield, IL
|–
|19
|17
|22
|Tim Hancock Jr
|Mount Olive, IL
|-2
|20
|22
|313
|Jordan Warren
|Brighton, IL
|2
|21
|23
|35
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|2
|DNS
|6
|18L
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|–
|DNS
|20
|72A
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|–
MODIFIEDSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|24H
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|–
|2
|2
|8S
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|–
|3
|5
|117
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|2
|4
|8
|43
|Jared Thomas
|Edinburg, IL
|4
|5
|6
|54
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|1
|6
|4
|51B
|Phil Bible
|-2
|7
|7
|87Z
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|–
|8
|3
|313
|Jordan Warren
|Brighton, IL
|-5
|All transfer
MODIFIEDSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|14
|Rick Conoyer
|Wentzville, MO
|–
|2
|3
|1A
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|1
|3
|6
|3L
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3
|4
|5
|77
|Rick Stevenson
|O’fallon, MO
|1
|5
|7
|128
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|2
|6
|8
|22
|Tim Hancock Jr
|Mount Olive, IL
|2
|7
|2
|72A
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|-5
|8
|4
|35
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|-4
|All transfer
MODIFIEDSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|6
|51
|Timmy Hill
|House Springs, MO
|5
|2
|3
|18L
|Michael Long
|Fowler, IL
|1
|3
|5
|43A
|Larry Anderson
|Clay City, IL
|2
|4
|4
|0
|Tim Hancock Sr
|Mount Olive, IL
|–
|5
|1
|68
|Jerry Kiser
|-4
|6
|2
|98
|Shawn Vaughn
|Springfield, IL
|-4
|7
|7
|23B
|Michael Barrett
|St. Charles, MO
|–
|All transfer
WILLIE’S TIRE B MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|9
|42
|Clint Young
|Ava, IL
|8
|2
|5
|7M
|Dominic Mertzke
|Troy, IL
|3
|3
|12
|17E
|Matthew Edler
|St. Louis, MO
|9
|4
|1
|57E
|Earl Pryor
|Troy, MO
|-3
|5
|3
|17C
|A.J. Cline
|Troy, MO
|-2
|6
|4
|74
|James Hileman
|Granite City, IL
|-2
|7
|13
|82Q
|Cole Queathem
|Troy, MO
|6
|8
|18
|J82
|Treb Jacoby
|Wentzville, MO
|10
|9
|2
|10C
|Terry Chester
|South Roxana, IL
|-7
|10
|24
|66V
|CJ Volluz
|14
|11
|8
|5T
|Rob Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|-3
|12
|6
|18N
|Cory Nix
|-6
|13
|11
|33
|Dustin Bosson
|Ofallon, MO
|-2
|14
|22
|444
|Logan Dockery
|Troy, IL
|8
|15
|15
|4D
|Mark Clary
|Edwardsville, IL
|–
|16
|16
|11H
|John Stanton
|East Alton, IL
|–
|17
|25
|51S
|Bob Stanton
|Godfrey, IL
|8
|18
|23
|8J
|Jimmie Smith
|Highland, IL
|5
|19
|10
|25R
|Tom Krankel
|Sappington, MO
|-9
|20
|19
|5
|Cole Cygan
|St Jacob, IL
|-1
|21
|7
|20D
|Andrew Dudash
|St. Louis, MO
|-14
|22
|20
|43
|Bobby Dees Jr.
|-2
|23
|26
|14G
|Tommy Gaither
|Alton, IL
|3
|24
|17
|34H
|John Holzhauer
|Pocahontas, IL
|-7
|DNS
|14
|32
|Joey Benton
|–
|DNS
|21
|67
|Austin Seets
|Brighton, IL
|–
|DNS
|27
|360
|Johnny Seets III
|Brighton, IL
|–
WILLIE’S TIRE B MODIFIEDSB FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|34H
|John Holzhauer
|Pocahontas, IL
|–
|2
|2
|J82
|Treb Jacoby
|Wentzville, MO
|–
|3
|3
|5
|Cole Cygan
|St Jacob, IL
|–
|4
|4
|43
|Bobby Dees Jr.
|–
|5
|5
|67
|Austin Seets
|Brighton, IL
|–
|6
|6
|444
|Logan Dockery
|Troy, IL
|–
|Top 6 transfer
|7
|7
|8J
|Jimmie Smith
|Highland, IL
|–
|8
|8
|66V
|CJ Volluz
|–
|9
|9
|51S
|Bob Stanton
|Godfrey, IL
|–
|10
|10
|14G
|Tommy Gaither
|Alton, IL
|–
|11
|11
|360
|Johnny Seets III
|Brighton, IL
|–
WILLIE’S TIRE B MODIFIEDSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|57E
|Earl Pryor
|Troy, MO
|–
|2
|2
|7M
|Dominic Mertzke
|Troy, IL
|–
|3
|6
|42
|Clint Young
|Ava, IL
|3
|4
|4
|82Q
|Cole Queathem
|Troy, MO
|–
|Top 4 transfer
|5
|3
|34H
|John Holzhauer
|Pocahontas, IL
|-2
|6
|5
|67
|Austin Seets
|Brighton, IL
|-1
|7
|7
|51S
|Bob Stanton
|Godfrey, IL
|–
WILLIE’S TIRE B MODIFIEDSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|10C
|Terry Chester
|South Roxana, IL
|–
|2
|2
|18N
|Cory Nix
|–
|3
|7
|25R
|Tom Krankel
|Sappington, MO
|4
|4
|3
|32
|Joey Benton
|-1
|Top 4 transfer
|5
|6
|J82
|Treb Jacoby
|Wentzville, MO
|1
|6
|5
|444
|Logan Dockery
|Troy, IL
|-1
|7
|4
|14G
|Tommy Gaither
|Alton, IL
|-3
WILLIE’S TIRE B MODIFIEDSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|17C
|A.J. Cline
|Troy, MO
|1
|2
|5
|20D
|Andrew Dudash
|St. Louis, MO
|3
|3
|1
|33
|Dustin Bosson
|Ofallon, MO
|-2
|4
|3
|4D
|Mark Clary
|Edwardsville, IL
|-1
|Top 4 transfer
|5
|7
|5
|Cole Cygan
|St Jacob, IL
|2
|6
|6
|8J
|Jimmie Smith
|Highland, IL
|–
|7
|4
|360
|Johnny Seets III
|Brighton, IL
|-3
WILLIE’S TIRE B MODIFIEDSHEAT 4
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|74
|James Hileman
|Granite City, IL
|3
|2
|1
|5T
|Rob Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|-1
|3
|5
|17E
|Matthew Edler
|St. Louis, MO
|2
|4
|6
|11H
|John Stanton
|East Alton, IL
|2
|Top 4 transfer
|5
|2
|43
|Bobby Dees Jr.
|-3
|6
|3
|66V
|CJ Volluz
|-3
NASHVILLE PRODUCTIONS STREET STOCKSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|9X
|Trevor Isaak
|2
|2
|4
|32
|Danny O’Dell
|Wood River, IL
|2
|3
|6
|00M
|Richard Meyer
|Bethalto, IL
|3
|4
|5
|16D
|Buzz Davis
|1
|5
|8
|98W
|Gary Walker
|Brighton, IL
|3
|6
|10
|31H
|Jason Smith
|Imperial, MO
|4
|7
|7
|67
|Anton Loskot
|NOKOMIS, IL
|–
|8
|9
|74S
|Jamis Staten
|Mt. Olive, IL
|1
|9
|13
|00C
|Kyle Cook
|Ramsey, IL
|4
|10
|12
|1
|Alex Cygan
|St. Jacob, IL
|2
|11
|11
|27
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|–
|12
|2
|98
|Tony Walker
|Brighton, IL
|-10
|13
|1
|68
|Terry McCann
|Cottage Hills, IL
|-12
NASHVILLE PRODUCTIONS STREET STOCKSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|68
|Terry McCann
|Cottage Hills, IL
|–
|2
|5
|9X
|Trevor Isaak
|3
|3
|3
|16D
|Buzz Davis
|–
|4
|2
|67
|Anton Loskot
|NOKOMIS, IL
|-2
|5
|6
|74S
|Jamis Staten
|Mt. Olive, IL
|1
|6
|7
|27
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|1
|7
|4
|00C
|Kyle Cook
|Ramsey, IL
|-3
|All transfer
NASHVILLE PRODUCTIONS STREET STOCKSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|98
|Tony Walker
|Brighton, IL
|2
|2
|4
|32
|Danny O’Dell
|Wood River, IL
|2
|3
|5
|00M
|Richard Meyer
|Bethalto, IL
|2
|4
|6
|98W
|Gary Walker
|Brighton, IL
|2
|5
|2
|31H
|Jason Smith
|Imperial, MO
|-3
|6
|1
|1
|Alex Cygan
|St. Jacob, IL
|-5
|All transfer
600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROS A FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|94
|Jordan Clary
|Edwardsville, IL
|–
|2
|4
|11
|Alex Midkiff
|Belleville, IL
|2
|3
|2
|20M
|Mattison Lienemann
|Granite City, IL
|-1
|4
|3
|01H
|Wylee Hinkle
|Greenville, IL
|-1
|5
|5
|3A
|Ryan Anderson
|St Charles, MO
|–
|6
|7
|101
|Tobias Midkiff
|1
|7
|8
|31W
|Shane Worth
|St. Charles, MO
|1
|8
|9
|A1
|Aarin Squires
|Springfield, IL
|1
|9
|6
|1E
|Eric Braundmeier
|Godfrey, IL
|-3
600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|94
|Jordan Clary
|Edwardsville, IL
|1
|2
|1
|20M
|Mattison Lienemann
|Granite City, IL
|-1
|3
|4
|01H
|Wylee Hinkle
|Greenville, IL
|1
|4
|5
|11
|Alex Midkiff
|Belleville, IL
|1
|5
|8
|3A
|Ryan Anderson
|St Charles, MO
|3
|6
|7
|1E
|Eric Braundmeier
|Godfrey, IL
|1
|7
|9
|101
|Tobias Midkiff
|2
|8
|3
|31W
|Shane Worth
|St. Charles, MO
|-5
|9
|6
|A1
|Aarin Squires
|Springfield, IL
|-3
|All transfer
4 CYLINDERSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|35R
|Ricky Carriker
|Wood River, IL
|2
|2
|5
|WHO2
|Eldon Hemken
|Sorento, IL
|3
|3
|4
|F16
|Johnathan Fahrner
|1
|4
|7
|K9
|Joe Reed
|Decatur, IL
|3
|5
|1
|23G
|Bryan Gegg
|Sainte Genevieve, MO
|-4
|6
|2
|357
|Billy Mason
|Brownstown, IL
|-4
|7
|9
|45W
|William Kidman
|2
|8
|8
|754
|Chandler Stewart
|Vandalia, IL
|–
|9
|11
|51
|Cole Johnson
|Assumption, IL
|2
|10
|10
|23X
|Bill Garland
|–
|DNS
|6
|72
|Bill Burke
|–
4 CYLINDERSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|23G
|Bryan Gegg
|Sainte Genevieve, MO
|–
|2
|4
|357
|Billy Mason
|Brownstown, IL
|2
|3
|10
|35R
|Ricky Carriker
|Wood River, IL
|7
|4
|6
|F16
|Johnathan Fahrner
|2
|5
|5
|WHO2
|Eldon Hemken
|Sorento, IL
|–
|6
|9
|72
|Bill Burke
|3
|7
|8
|K9
|Joe Reed
|Decatur, IL
|1
|8
|7
|754
|Chandler Stewart
|Vandalia, IL
|-1
|9
|2
|45W
|William Kidman
|-7
|10
|11
|23X
|Bill Garland
|1
|11
|3
|51
|Cole Johnson
|Assumption, IL
|-8
|All transfer