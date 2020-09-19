Owens Tops McCreadie at I-80 Speedway on Friday Night

GREENWOOD, NE (September 18, 2020) – Current Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Point Leader Jimmy Owens continued his spectacular 2020 racing season by winning Friday Night’s preliminary 30-lap event at I-80 Speedway. Owens took the lead from Tim McCreadie on lap 27 and went on for his 11th series win of the season. Brandon Overton who led early in the race finished in third followed by Devin Moran and Darrell Lanigan.

Overton led for the first nine laps of the race before the only caution flag in two nights of feature racing changed the complexion of the race. On the restart McCreadie cleared Overton for the lead. McCreadie pulled away from both Overton and Owens as he encountered lapped traffic, allowing his two nearest pursuers to close the gap. Owens was finally able to track down McCreadie, taking the lead with three laps to go.

Owens made his way to Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 75th time in his career, setting himself up for a good starting spot in Saturday’s $30,000-to-win finale. “I was moving around quite a bit on the track and we were in the catbirds seat for once, running in second. Timmy was just a sitting duck up there; he didn’t know where to go. I was able to move around enough to get this Ramirez Rocket up front. This should give us a lot of momentum for tomorrow night. This win says a lot for our crew, they busted their tails all week to get ready to come out here. We had to work for three days straight to get everything ready to come out here. It’s like a 16-hour drive out here and everybody pulled together and here we are.”

McCreadie was more than satisfied with his second place finish. “It’s so hard to lead here. It’s such a big track and wide, the grooves come and go. Brandon’s out there leading away, I thought he wouldn’t change up much. On the restart it looked like that little bit of dust off of two cleaned up to where it wasn’t dirty any more. We were good for a while once we got the lead, I didn’t find the line on the track until I was passed. We work hard every night to try to get better. We took a stab at it tonight. I don’t know how we will run tomorrow, but the car’s pretty comfortable.”

Overton led the first seven laps of the race before yielding to McCreadie. He was seeking his 20th overall win of the season, but came home in third. “On the restart that top there in one and two and three and four started to clean up. There was a fine line there, then Jimmy moved up and got by me. He got me going into three and I just got up there too late. Our car was good, it was way better than last night. We should be locked into tomorrow night with a good starting spot.”

The winner’s Ramirez Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine and is sponsored by Reece Monument Company, Tommy Pope Construction, Boomtest Well Service, General Tire, Red Line Oil, Ohlins Shocks, Champion Spark Plugs, and Midwest Sheet Metal.

Completing the top ten were Ricky Thornton, Jr., Ryan Gustin, Kyle Strickler, Josh Richards, and Brandon Sheppard.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Optima Batteries I-80 Nationals – Presented by General Tire

Friday, September 18th, 2020

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE

Lucas Oil Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Brandon Overton / 14.529 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Tim McCreadie / 14.554 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 18 from Heat Points Transfer): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[6]; 2. 29V-Darrell Lanigan[5]; 3. 40B-Kyle Bronson[1]; 4. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[8]; 5. 04-Tad Pospisil[4]; 6. 2S-Stormy Scott[3]; 7. 16-Tyler Bruening[7]; 8. 53-Andrew Kosiski[9]; 9. 98J-Jason Rauen[2]; 10. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[10]; 11. 26JR-Corey Zeitner[11]

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 18 from Heat Points Transfer): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 2. 18J-Chase Junghans[2]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens[6]; 4. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[5]; 5. 71-Hudson O’Neal[4]; 6. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[3]; 7. 43-Jeremy Grady[9]; 8. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[8]; 9. 62-Justin Zeitner[7]; 10. 14J-Jake Neal[10]; 11. L88-Larry Clawson[11]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (Top 18 from Heat Points Transfer): 1. 14-Josh Richards[1]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[6]; 3. 32-Bobby Pierce[4]; 4. 1C-Chad Simpson[2]; 5. 8-Kyle Strickler[5]; 6. 777-Jared Landers[3]; 7. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[7]; 8. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[8]; 9. 29D-Spencer Diercks[9]; 10. 3C-Mike Collins[10]; 11. 10C-Junior Coover[11]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (Top 18 from Heat Points Transfer): 1. 32S-Chris Simpson[1]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[6]; 3. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[4]; 4. 19R-Ryan Gustin[5]; 5. 44M-Chris Madden[7]; 6. 49-Jonathan Davenport[3]; 7. 81E-Tanner English[8]; 8. 98-Ben Schaller[9]; 9. 14M-Reid Millard[10]; 10. 25-Shane Clanton[2]

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 777-Jared Landers[2]; 2. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[3]; 3. 2S-Stormy Scott[1]; 4. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 5. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[7]; 6. 62-Justin Zeitner[8]; 7. 98-Ben Schaller[9]; 8. 98J-Jason Rauen[5]; 9. 26JR-Corey Zeitner[12]; 10. 14M-Reid Millard[10]; 11. 10C-Junior Coover[13]; 12. (DNS) 25-Shane Clanton; 13. (DNS) 14J-Jake Neal

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[1]; 2. 81E-Tanner English[5]; 3. 44M-Chris Madden[3]; 4. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 5. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[4]; 6. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[7]; 7. 53-Andrew Kosiski[8]; 8. 29D-Spencer Diercks[9]; 9. 3C-Mike Collins[11]; 10. 43-Jeremy Grady[6]; 11. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[10]; 12. L88-Larry Clawson[12]

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (30 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay 1 4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $7,000 2 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $4,000 3 1 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $3,000 4 3 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $2,000 5 5 29V Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,500 6 9 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA $1,000 7 7 19R Ryan Gustin Marshalltown, IA $900 8 10 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC $800 9 13 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $700 10 6 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $600 11 22 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $580 12 16 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $560 13 8 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $540 14 20 21M Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR $520 15 24 44M Chris Madden Gray Court, SC $500 16 11 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $490 17 19 777 Jared Landers Winston-Salem, NC $480 18 18 1C Chad Simpson Mt. Vernon, IA $470 19 21 99JR Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL $460 20 17 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $450 21 15 4 Tad Pospisil Norfolk, NE $440 22 12 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $430 23 23 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $410 24 14 32S Chris Simpson Oxford, IA $400



Race Statistics

Entrants: 43

Lap Leaders: Brandon Overton (Laps 1 – 9); Tim McCreadie (Laps 10 – 26); Jimmy Owens (Laps 27 -30)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jimmy Owens

Margin of Victory: 0.947 seconds

Cautions: Tyler Erb (Lap 9)

Series Provisionals: n/a

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Track Provisionals: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jimmy Owens, Tim McCreadie, Brandon Overton

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tanner English (Advanced 11 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens

Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Tim McCreadie (17 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Vic Hill Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Chris Madden (Lap #30 – 18.4846 seconds)

STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Tyler Erb

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Brandon Overton

Time of Race: 12 minutes 28 seconds



I-80 Nationals Saturday Line Ups:

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Line Up (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):

Row Inside Outside 1 71 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN 99JR Frank Heckenast Jr – Frankfort, IL 2 1C Chad Simpson – Mt. Vernon, IA 2S Stormy Scott – Las Cruces, NM 3 04 Tad Pospisil – Norfolk, NE 16 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA 4 22H Daniel Hilsabeck – Earlham, IA 98J Jason Rauen – Farley, IA 5 98 Ben Schaller – Omaha, NE 29D Spencer Diercks – Davenport, IA 6 3C Mike Collins – New Orleans, LA 43 Jeremy Grady – Story City, IA 7 76B Blair Nothdurft – Renner, SD 6D Dylan Schmer – Aurora, NE

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):

Row Inside Outside 1 81E Tanner English – Benton, KY 1T Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX 2 777 Jared Landers – Winston-Salem, NC 21 Billy Moyer Jr – Batesville, AR 3 56 Chris Spieker – Massena, IA 62 Justin Zeitner – Malvern, IA 4 1 Earl Pearson Jr – Jacksonville, FL 53 Andrew Kosiski – Lavista, NE 5 26JR Corey Zeitner – Omaha, NE 14M Reid Millard – Jefferson City, MO 6 L88 Larry Clawson – Kansas City, MO 14J Jake Neal – Omaha, NE 7 10C Junior Coover – Norfolk, NE 112 Tyler Smith – Gibbon, NE

Lucas Oil Feature Line Up (80 Laps):

Row Inside Outside 1 14 Josh Richards – Shinnston, WV 76 Brandon Overton – Evans, GA 2 20 Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN 39 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY 3 25 Shane Clanton – Zebulon, GA 8 Kyle Strickler – Mooresville, NC 4 9 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH 29V Darrell Lanigan – Union, KY 5 44M Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC 19R Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA 6 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr – Adel, IA 1S Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL 7 32 Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL 32S Chris Simpson – Oxford, IA 8 49 Jonathan Davenport – Blairsville, GA 18J Chase Junghans – Manhattan, KS 9 21M Billy Moyer Sr – Batesville, AR 40B Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL



*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*