Peoria Speedway Results – 9/18/20

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Jeremiah Hurst (58)
Dubuque, Ia.		 40
2
8
 Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.		 38
3
4
 Jordan Bauer (10J) 37
4
3
 Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.		 36
5
2
 Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.		 35
6
18
 Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.		 34
7
5
 Shannon Babb (18) 33
8
6
 Allen Weisser (25w)
Bartonville, Il.		 32
9
9
 Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.		 31
10
14
 Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.		 30
11
12
 Garrett Alberson (59)
Las Cruces, Nm.		 29
12
7
 Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.		 28
13
17
 Brent McKinnon (26m)
Carlyle, Il.		 27
14
15
 Kevin Weaver (B12)
Gibson City, Il.		 26
15
10
 Jason Wagner (J12)
East Peoria, Il.		 25
16
16
 Donny Walden(r) (1W)
Bloomington, Il.		 24
17
19
 Mike McKinney (99)
Plainfield, Il.		 23
18
13
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 22
19
11
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 21
20
21
 Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.		 20
21
20
 Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.		 19
22
22
 Tim Lance Jr(r) (48)
Peoria, Il.		 18

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Brent McKinnon (26m)
Carlyle, Il.
2
20
 Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.
3
3
 Mike McKinney (99)
Plainfield, Il.
4
1
 Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.
5
4
 Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
6
11
 Matt Murphy(r) (8)
Peoria, Il.
7
7
 Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.
8
9
 Austin Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.
9
5
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
10
12
 Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.
11
6
 Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.
12
15
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
13
18
 Brandon Queen (12)
14
13
 Shane Allen (UFO)
Washington, Il.
15
10
 Brandon Lance (48B)
16
16
 Tim Lance Jr(r) (48)
Peoria, Il.
17
8
 Paul Parker (10P)
Kaukauna, Wi.
18
17
 Shawn Mudd (M80)
Pekin, Il.
19
19
 Scott Stevens(r) (20S)
Peoria, Il.
DNS
14
 Jeff Riddell(r) (09)
Steward, Il.

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.		 12
2
2
 Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.		 11
3
4
 Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.		 10
4
3
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 9
5
6
 Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.		 8
6
5
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.		 7
7
7
 Austin Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.		 6
8
8
 Shane Allen (UFO)
Washington, Il.		 5
DNS
9
 Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Jordan Bauer (10J) 12
2
2
 Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.		 11
3
4
 Jason Wagner (J12)
East Peoria, Il.		 10
4
1
 Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.		 9
5
6
 Brent McKinnon (26m)
Carlyle, Il.		 8
6
7
 Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.		 7
7
8
 Brandon Lance (48B) 6
8
5
 Jeff Riddell(r) (09)
Steward, Il.		 5
9
9
 Shawn Mudd (M80)
Pekin, Il.		 4

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Shannon Babb (18) 12
2
1
 Jeremiah Hurst (58)
Dubuque, Ia.		 11
3
4
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 10
4
3
 Kevin Weaver (B12)
Gibson City, Il.		 9
5
5
 Mike McKinney (99)
Plainfield, Il.		 8
6
6
 Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.		 7
7
7
 Matt Murphy(r) (8)
Peoria, Il.		 6
8
8
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 5
9
9
 Brandon Queen (12) 4

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.		 12
2
2
 Allen Weisser (25w)
Bartonville, Il.		 11
3
3
 Garrett Alberson (59)
Las Cruces, Nm.		 10
4
4
 Donny Walden(r) (1W)
Bloomington, Il.		 9
5
5
 Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 8
6
7
 Paul Parker (10P)
Kaukauna, Wi.		 7
7
6
 Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.		 6
8
9
 Tim Lance Jr(r) (48)
Peoria, Il.		 5
9
8
 Scott Stevens(r) (20S)
Peoria, Il.		 4

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
10
 Mike McKinney (96M)
Plainfield, Il.		 40
2
2
 Allen Weisser (25w)
Bartonville, Il.		 38
3
6
 Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.		 37
4
1
 Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.		 36
5
3
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 35
6
8
 Trevor Neville (777) 34
7
4
 Jason Wagner (22b)
East Peoria, Il.		 33
8
5
 Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
11
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 31
10
15
 Dustin Rollins (35)
Princeton, Ky.		 30
11
16
 Dustin Branch (21B)
London Mills, Il.		 29
12
21
 Brian Kidder (20)
Metamora, Il.		 28
13
20
 Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.		 27
14
13
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 26
15
14
 Chris Morefield (10m)
Edwards, Il.		 25
16
12
 Zach Brandt (49)
Elmwood, Il.		 24
17
9
 Nick Neville (555)
Mackinaw, Il.		 23
18
7
 Mason Duncan (32) 22
19
17
 Steve Jones(r) (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 21
20
18
 Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.		 20
21
19
 Carter Sinkhorn(r) (19C)
Taylorville, Il.		 19
DNS
22
 Jason Oppe (0P)
Bartonville, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
1
 Dallas Strauch (24D)
East Peoria, Il.		 38
3
3
 James Womeldorff(r) (22w)
Pekin, Il.		 37
4
6
 Brandon Cornwell (71C)
Hanna City, Il.		 36
5
5
 Mike Foster (28F) 35
6
7
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 34
7
4
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 33
8
10
 Nic Burtsfield (57)
Pekin, Il.		 32
9
11
 Thomas Murray(r) (08m)
Peoria, Il.		 31
10
8
 Floyd 3 Jordan(r) (75J)
Bartonville, Il.		 30
11
12
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 29
12
13
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 28
13
9
 Jaymyson Terry(r) (-92)
East Peoria, Il.		 27
DNS
14
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 0
