Peoria Speedway Results – 9/18/20

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Jeremiah Hurst (58)
Dubuque, Ia.
|40
|2
|
8
|Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Jordan Bauer (10J)
|37
|4
|
3
|Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.
|36
|5
|
2
|Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
|35
|6
|
18
|Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.
|34
|7
|
5
|Shannon Babb (18)
|33
|8
|
6
|Allen Weisser (25w)
Bartonville, Il.
|32
|9
|
9
|Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
|31
|10
|
14
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|30
|11
|
12
|Garrett Alberson (59)
Las Cruces, Nm.
|29
|12
|
7
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|28
|13
|
17
|Brent McKinnon (26m)
Carlyle, Il.
|27
|14
|
15
|Kevin Weaver (B12)
Gibson City, Il.
|26
|15
|
10
|Jason Wagner (J12)
East Peoria, Il.
|25
|16
|
16
|Donny Walden(r) (1W)
Bloomington, Il.
|24
|17
|
19
|Mike McKinney (99)
Plainfield, Il.
|23
|18
|
13
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|22
|19
|
11
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|21
|20
|
21
|Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.
|20
|21
|
20
|Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.
|19
|22
|
22
|Tim Lance Jr(r) (48)
Peoria, Il.
|18
Late Models Last Chance
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Brent McKinnon (26m)
Carlyle, Il.
|2
|
20
|Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.
|3
|
3
|Mike McKinney (99)
Plainfield, Il.
|4
|
1
|Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.
|5
|
4
|Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|6
|
11
|Matt Murphy(r) (8)
Peoria, Il.
|7
|
7
|Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.
|8
|
9
|Austin Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.
|9
|
5
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|10
|
12
|Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.
|11
|
6
|Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.
|12
|
15
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|13
|
18
|Brandon Queen (12)
|14
|
13
|Shane Allen (UFO)
Washington, Il.
|15
|
10
|Brandon Lance (48B)
|16
|
16
|Tim Lance Jr(r) (48)
Peoria, Il.
|17
|
8
|Paul Parker (10P)
Kaukauna, Wi.
|18
|
17
|Shawn Mudd (M80)
Pekin, Il.
|19
|
19
|Scott Stevens(r) (20S)
Peoria, Il.
|DNS
|
14
|Jeff Riddell(r) (09)
Steward, Il.
Late Models Heat 1
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Jason Feger (25F)
Bloomington, Il.
|12
|2
|
2
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|11
|3
|
4
|Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
|10
|4
|
3
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|9
|5
|
6
|Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.
|8
|6
|
5
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|7
|7
|
7
|Austin Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.
|6
|8
|
8
|Shane Allen (UFO)
Washington, Il.
|5
|DNS
|
9
|Ryan Unzicker (24U)
El Paso, Il.
|0
Late Models Heat 2
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Jordan Bauer (10J)
|12
|2
|
2
|Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
|11
|3
|
4
|Jason Wagner (J12)
East Peoria, Il.
|10
|4
|
1
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|9
|5
|
6
|Brent McKinnon (26m)
Carlyle, Il.
|8
|6
|
7
|Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.
|7
|7
|
8
|Brandon Lance (48B)
|6
|8
|
5
|Jeff Riddell(r) (09)
Steward, Il.
|5
|9
|
9
|Shawn Mudd (M80)
Pekin, Il.
|4
Late Models Heat 3
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Shannon Babb (18)
|12
|2
|
1
|Jeremiah Hurst (58)
Dubuque, Ia.
|11
|3
|
4
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|10
|4
|
3
|Kevin Weaver (B12)
Gibson City, Il.
|9
|5
|
5
|Mike McKinney (99)
Plainfield, Il.
|8
|6
|
6
|Glen Thompson (14)
Buckingham, Il.
|7
|7
|
7
|Matt Murphy(r) (8)
Peoria, Il.
|6
|8
|
8
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|5
|9
|
9
|Brandon Queen (12)
|4
Late Models Heat 4
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Dennis Erb Jr (28)
Carpentersville, Il.
|12
|2
|
2
|Allen Weisser (25w)
Bartonville, Il.
|11
|3
|
3
|Garrett Alberson (59)
Las Cruces, Nm.
|10
|4
|
4
|Donny Walden(r) (1W)
Bloomington, Il.
|9
|5
|
5
|Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|8
|6
|
7
|Paul Parker (10P)
Kaukauna, Wi.
|7
|7
|
6
|Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.
|6
|8
|
9
|Tim Lance Jr(r) (48)
Peoria, Il.
|5
|9
|
8
|Scott Stevens(r) (20S)
Peoria, Il.
|4
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
10
|Mike McKinney (96M)
Plainfield, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Allen Weisser (25w)
Bartonville, Il.
|38
|3
|
6
|Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.
|37
|4
|
1
|Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.
|36
|5
|
3
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Trevor Neville (777)
|34
|7
|
4
|Jason Wagner (22b)
East Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
5
|Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
15
|Dustin Rollins (35)
Princeton, Ky.
|30
|11
|
16
|Dustin Branch (21B)
London Mills, Il.
|29
|12
|
21
|Brian Kidder (20)
Metamora, Il.
|28
|13
|
20
|Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.
|27
|14
|
13
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|26
|15
|
14
|Chris Morefield (10m)
Edwards, Il.
|25
|16
|
12
|Zach Brandt (49)
Elmwood, Il.
|24
|17
|
9
|Nick Neville (555)
Mackinaw, Il.
|23
|18
|
7
|Mason Duncan (32)
|22
|19
|
17
|Steve Jones(r) (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|21
|20
|
18
|Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.
|20
|21
|
19
|Carter Sinkhorn(r) (19C)
Taylorville, Il.
|19
|DNS
|
22
|Jason Oppe (0P)
Bartonville, Il.
|0
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Dallas Strauch (24D)
East Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|James Womeldorff(r) (22w)
Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Brandon Cornwell (71C)
Hanna City, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Mike Foster (28F)
|35
|6
|
7
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|34
|7
|
4
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|Nic Burtsfield (57)
Pekin, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|Thomas Murray(r) (08m)
Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
8
|Floyd 3 Jordan(r) (75J)
Bartonville, Il.
|30
|11
|
12
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
13
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|28
|13
|
9
|Jaymyson Terry(r) (-92)
East Peoria, Il.
|27
|DNS
|
14
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|0