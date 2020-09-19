Home Sprint Car & Midget News American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News Smith, Clouser score repeats on Night 2 of Hockett-McMillin Memorial at Lucas...

Smith, Clouser score repeats on Night 2 of Hockett-McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway

Sprint Car & Midget NewsAmerican Sprint Car Series (ASCS) NewsMissouriLucas Oil SpeedwayRace Track NewsPOWRi Series News
Mark Smith (1) gets the jump on Sam Haftertepe en route to Friday night’s ASCS Winged win Friday night at the Hockett-McMillin Memorial. Below, Mario Clouser drove to his second straight POWRi WAR win. (GS Stanek Racing Photography)

WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 18, 2020) – Night Two of the Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial produced familiar faces in Lucas Oil Speedway victory lane.

Mark Smith once again captured the Lucas Oil ASCS Winged Sprint feature while Mario Clouser repeated his victory in the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints.

In turn, Smith and Clouser stamped themselves as the drivers to beat in Saturday night’s big-money finales. Smith and Clouser will start on the pole of their respective features.

Saturday night will find features paying $10,000 to win for the ASCS Sprints and $3,077 to the POWRi WAR winner. Gates open at 3 p.m. with hot laps at 5:30 p.m. and racing set for 6:35.

Smith, of Sudbury, Pennsylvania, started on the front row and wasted little time taking command, beating Sam Hafertepe at the start as those two ran 1-2 through eight laps.

Justin Sanders slipped past Hafertepe and into second by lap nine. By then, the leaders were dealing with lapped traffic as the race had a length green-flag run.

Smith’s lead was 2.7 seconds over Sanders when a red flag halted things on lap 14 as 15-year-old Chase Randall slapped the turn-four wall and got upside down.

As racing resumed and with a clear track ahead, Smith wasted little time putting the race away. He sprinted away to a 3.5-second lead by lap 20 and, navigating lapped cars again over the final two laps, Smith wound up 2.6 seconds in front of Sanders.

Smith earned his third career ASCS national-tour win and 19th win overall in 2020. He was runner-up in last year’s final-night Hockett-McMillin feature.

“This is a hard track to keep up with,” Smith said. “They rework it and you just don’t know what to do there. But I just did the same thing I did last night, which I pretty much do the same thing everywhere I go. It seems to be working pretty well.”

Hafertepe, the season points leader and four-time reigning ASCS champ, finished third. He’s looking to add to his Hockett-McMillin wins in 2017 and 2018.

“These first two nights don’t matter a whole lot,” Hafertepe said. “The final night is $10,000 to win and that’s what we come here to do. That’ll probably put us on the front row with Mark (Saturday night). He definitely has the car to beat right now.

“Everybody knows when it gets slick around here, we’re a lot better than we were tonight. We’re definitely gonna have to get better to stay up with him.”

Derek Hagar finished fourth with Jordon Mallett, runner-up on Thursday, in fifth.

Sanders, of Aromas, California, is making his first appearance at Lucas Oil Speedway this week.

“We had a pretty good car tonight – not as good as Mark Smith,” Sanders said. “He’s at another level right now. We have to get better to get up to him.”

Clouser makes it 2-for-2: Mario Clouser of Chatham, Illinois, made it two feature wins in the two preliminary nights for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints, driving away to win by a straightaway margin over runner-up Casey Shuman.

Clouser took the lead on lap 14 and dominated the rest of the way. The success the first two nights nailed down the pole position for him for Saturday night’s $3,077-to-win finale.

Asked what has made his program so successful, Clouser said it was pretty simple.

“I’ve put a lot of work into it, I guess,” Clouser said, adding that the track was a lot different than a night earlier when it was extremely dry slick.

“Early on I was running the bottom and slowly those guys started to pull away,” Clouser said. “So I knew I had to do something different. I started to run (leader Colten Cottle) down and then the lapped car made it a little easier there to seal the deal.”

Cottle started outside of the front row and jumped to the lead, opening as much as a 2.1-second advantage by lap eight over Garrett Aitken.Clouser gradually closed in from his fifth starting position and moved into second by lap 11, whittling away at Cottle’s lead.

Clouser took over the point on lap 14, passing Cottle coming off turn two.

On lap later, the race’s first caution came out to bunch things up. Casey Shuman, Anthony Nicholson and Cottle followed the two leaders as the race went back to green.

Clouser made it a runaway from there, getting a clean restart and breezing to a second straight $1,500 triumph. Shuman was second with Aitken in third, Cottle fourth and Wyatt Burks in fifth.

A total of 133 cars – 74 ASCS Winged and 59 POWRi WAR wingless sprints – checked into the pits for Night 2 of the three-night event.

The major for open-wheel sprints is named in memory of Jesse Hockett, a legendary sprint-car driver from Warsaw who died in a 2010 shop accident and Daniel McMillin, Hockett’s cousin and crew chief who passed away in an automobile accident in 2006.

Lucas Oil Speedway results (Sept. 18, 2020)

10th annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial

Lucas Oil ASCS Winged Sprints

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 1M-Mark Smith[1]; 2. 16A-Justin Sanders[3]; 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]; 4. 9JR-Derek Hagar[14]; 5. 14-Jordon Mallett[4]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn[10]; 7. 1X-Tim Crawley[20]; 8. 28-Scott Bogucki[7]; 9. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[9]; 10. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[13]; 11. 1-Sean McClelland[6]; 12. 24-Garet Williamson[8]; 13. 47-Dale Howard[19]; 14. 21-Miles Paulus[25]; 15. 9M-Cody Baker[11]; 16. 14E-Kyle Bellm[5]; 17. 17W-Harli White[18]; 18. 91T-Tyler Thomas[22]; 19. 55B-Brandon Anderson[17]; 20. 18T-Tanner Holmes[15]; 21. 21P-Robbie Price[21]; 22. 5T-Ryan Timms[16]; 23. 9-Chase Randall[12]; 24. 95-Matt Covington[23]; 25. 11-Roger Crockett[24]

B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]; 2. 91T-Tyler Thomas[2]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett[5]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 5. 23-Seth Bergman[11]; 6. 88X-Shane Stewart[13]; 7. 2-Brad Bowden[9]; 8. 3M-Howard Moore[8]; 9. 7B-Ben Brown[14]; 10. 57-Billy Butler[7]; 11. 23G-Steven Shebester[17]; 12. 19-Colby Thornhill[19]; 13. 17B-Ryan Bickett[15]; 14. 86-Timothy Smith[4]; 15. 46-Ryan Coniam[12]; 16. 95X-Asa Swindell[16]; 17. 4-Evan Martin[3]; 18. 75B-Brian Boswell[18]; 19. 11A-Austin O’Neal[10]; 20. 5D-Zach Daum[20]

B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 47-Dale Howard[3]; 2. 1X-Tim Crawley[6]; 3. 76-Jay Russell[4]; 4. 7C-Justyn Cox[12]; 5. 22-Riley Goodno[7]; 6. 77X-Alex Hill[8]; 7. 8-Devon Borden[9]; 8. 22S-Slater Helt[1]; 9. 31-Casey Wills[14]; 10. 10L-Landon Britt[17]; 11. 26-Marshall Skinner[5]; 12. 90X-Matt Tanner[10]; 13. 0-Corey Nelson[11]; 14. 3P-Rusty Potter[19]; 15. 30-Joseph Miller[18]; 16. 97-Scotty Milan[15]; 17. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[2]; 18. 87-Jason Barney[16]; 19. 21R-Gunner Ramey[13]

B Feature 3 (15 Laps): 1. 17W-Harli White[1]; 2. 21P-Robbie Price[2]; 3. 94-Jeff Swindell[5]; 4. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 5. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]; 6. 21-Miles Paulus[9]; 7. 84-Brandon Hanks[10]; 8. 22L-Connor Leoffler[13]; 9. 15-Jase Randolph[7]; 10. 45-Chuck Hebing[11]; 11. 20G-Jake Greider[14]; 12. 88-Travis Reber[12]; 13. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[19]; 14. 121-Steve Glover[17]; 15. 13-Chase Howard[15]; 16. 3Z-Zach Davis[6]; 17. 28V-Luke Verardi[8]; 18. 5-Kory Bales[18]; 19. 57B-Bobby Butler[16]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall[2]; 2. 28-Scott Bogucki[4]; 3. 88-Travis Reber[1]; 4. 15-Jase Randolph[3]; 5. 17W-Harli White[9]; 6. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[7]; 7. 88X-Shane Stewart[8]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[6]; 9. 121-Steve Glover[5]; 10. 5D-Zach Daum[10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms[2]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[3]; 3. 24-Garet Williamson[5]; 4. 23-Seth Bergman[7]; 5. 5-Kory Bales[1]; 6. 20G-Jake Greider[6]; 7. 84-Brandon Hanks[8]; 8. 8-Devon Borden[10]; 9. 23G-Steven Shebester[9]; 10. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1M-Mark Smith[2]; 2. 16A-Justin Sanders[7]; 3. 57-Billy Butler[1]; 4. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]; 5. 22S-Slater Helt[5]; 6. 26-Marshall Skinner[8]; 7. 2-Brad Bowden[9]; 8. 10L-Landon Britt[3]; 9. 95X-Asa Swindell[6]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]; 2. 14E-Kyle Bellm[1]; 3. 9JR-Derek Hagar[3]; 4. 91T-Tyler Thomas[8]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[9]; 6. 22-Riley Goodno[4]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 8. 22L-Connor Leoffler[6]; 9. 46-Ryan Coniam[5]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 86-Timothy Smith[2]; 2. 21R-Gunner Ramey[1]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[6]; 4. 18T-Tanner Holmes[4]; 5. 21P-Robbie Price[3]; 6. 1X-Tim Crawley[7]; 7. 11A-Austin O’Neal[8]; 8. 7C-Justyn Cox[9]; 9. 75B-Brian Boswell[5]

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 77X-Alex Hill[2]; 2. 28V-Luke Verardi[1]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[5]; 4. 97-Scotty Milan[4]; 5. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 6. 21-Miles Paulus[6]; 7. 11-Roger Crockett[8]; 8. 3M-Howard Moore[9]; 9. 7B-Ben Brown[7]

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Sean McClelland[2]; 2. 19-Colby Thornhill[3]; 3. 90X-Matt Tanner[1]; 4. 9M-Cody Baker[8]; 5. 94-Jeff Swindell[9]; 6. 87-Jason Barney[5]; 7. 4-Evan Martin[7]; 8. 13-Chase Howard[6]; 9. 3P-Rusty Potter[4]

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 3Z-Zach Davis[2]; 2. 0-Corey Nelson[1]; 3. 76-Jay Russell[4]; 4. 47-Dale Howard[3]; 5. 14-Jordon Mallett[9]; 6. 45-Chuck Hebing[5]; 7. 57B-Bobby Butler[7]; 8. 31-Casey Wills[8]; 9. 30-Joseph Miller[6]

Qualifier 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Jordon Mallett[3]; 2. 47-Dale Howard[1]; 3. 1-Sean McClelland[5]; 4. 16A-Justin Sanders[6]; 5. 19-Colby Thornhill[4]; 6. 2-Brad Bowden[7]; 7. 45-Chuck Hebing[8]; 8. 88-Travis Reber[2]; 9. 23G-Steven Shebester[10]; 10. 57B-Bobby Butler[9]

Qualifier 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14E-Kyle Bellm[3]; 2. 24-Garet Williamson[4]; 3. 26-Marshall Skinner[1]; 4. 9-Chase Randall[6]; 5. 57-Billy Butler[2]; 6. 7C-Justyn Cox[7]; 7. 11A-Austin O’Neal[8]; 8. 3Z-Zach Davis[5]; 9. 10L-Landon Britt[9]; 10. 5-Kory Bales[10]

Qualifier 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22S-Slater Helt[1]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 3. 28-Scott Bogucki[5]; 4. 11-Roger Crockett[8]; 5. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]; 6. 3M-Howard Moore[9]; 7. 90X-Matt Tanner[2]; 8. 7B-Ben Brown[10]; 9. 20G-Jake Greider[7]; 10. 21R-Gunner Ramey[3]

Qualifier 4 (8 Laps): 1. 28C-Jonathan Cornell[1]; 2. 1M-Mark Smith[6]; 3. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]; 5. 22-Riley Goodno[8]; 6. 21-Miles Paulus[7]; 7. 28V-Luke Verardi[3]; 8. 31-Casey Wills[9]; 9. 23-Seth Bergman[4]; 10. 95X-Asa Swindell[10]

Qualifier 5 (8 Laps): 1. 18T-Tanner Holmes[2]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[6]; 3. 1X-Tim Crawley[1]; 4. 17W-Harli White[4]; 5. 91T-Tyler Thomas[5]; 6. 8-Devon Borden[8]; 7. 88X-Shane Stewart[7]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[9]; 9. 0-Corey Nelson[3]; 10. 30-Joseph Miller[10]

Qualifier 6 (8 Laps): 1. 21P-Robbie Price[1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 3. 9M-Cody Baker[5]; 4. 76-Jay Russell[3]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[8]; 6. 84-Brandon Hanks[7]; 7. 22L-Connor Leoffler[9]; 8. 86-Timothy Smith[6]; 9. 121-Steve Glover[10]; 10. 97-Scotty Milan[2]

Qualifier 7 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[1]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar[3]; 3. 4-Evan Martin[8]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]; 5. 15-Jase Randolph[2]; 6. 94-Jeff Swindell[4]; 7. 46-Ryan Coniam[10]; 8. 13-Chase Howard[9]; 9. 77X-Alex Hill[6]; 10. 87-Jason Barney[7]

Last Chance Qualifier (12 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]; 2. 17W-Harli White[2]; 3. 47-Dale Howard[3]; 4. 1X-Tim Crawley[6]; 5. 21P-Robbie Price[5]; 6. 91T-Tyler Thomas[4]; 7. 95-Matt Covington[10]; 8. 23-Seth Bergman[13]; 9. 11-Roger Crockett[8]; 10. 22-Riley Goodno[14]; 11. 94-Jeff Swindell[9]; 12. 24D-Danny Sams III[11]; 13. 76-Jay Russell[7]; 14. 7C-Justyn Cox[12]; 15. 51B-Joe B Miller[15]

 

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 6-Mario Clouser[5]; 2. 24X-Casey Shuman[3]; 3. 32-Garrett Aitken[1]; 4. 5C-Colten Cottle[2]; 5. 11W-Wyatt Burks[6]; 6. 91-Riley Kreisel[9]; 7. 28-Kory Schudy[11]; 8. 31-Joe B Miller[16]; 9. 16-Anthony Nicholson[7]; 10. 8D-Terry Babb[8]; 11. 33M-Matt Westfall[15]; 12. 311-Quinton Benson[22]; 13. 5D-Zach Daum[13]; 14. 12-Wesley Smith[19]; 15. 37-Brian Beebe[17]; 16. 77M-RJ Johnson[18]; 17. 77K-Katlynn Leer[14]; 18. 74-Xavier Doney[21]; 19. 22S-Slater Helt[12]; 20. 73-Samuel Wagner[23]; 21. 24-Landon Simon[4]; 22. 77-Jack Wagner[10]; 23. 9W-Justin Zimmerman[20]

Mesilla Valley Transport B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 37-Brian Beebe[3]; 2. 9W-Justin Zimmerman[1]; 3. 18-Terry Richards[2]; 4. 73-Samuel Wagner[7]; 5. 1ST-Lane Stone[5]; 6. 11X-Tom Curran[6]; 7. 54-Trey Gropp[14]; 8. 90-Patrick Budde[9]; 9. 2-Jason Billups[15]; 10. 66M-Max Grogan[11]; 11. 27-Steve Thomas[4]; 12. 52-JD Fry[13]; 13. 89-Todd McVay[10]; 14. 15-Jeremy Jonas[8]; 15. (DNS) 90W-Dan Wohnoutka

Mesilla Valley Transport B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 77M-RJ Johnson[1]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[6]; 3. 20G-Noah Gass[2]; 4. 7JR-JD Black[3]; 5. 41-Brad Wyatt[12]; 6. 2C-Zach Clark[14]; 7. 7S-Wade Seiler[5]; 8. 2H-Luke Howard[8]; 9. 6X-Frank Rogers[9]; 10. 82-Christie Thomason[13]; 11. 21C-Chris Desselle[11]; 12. 44-Jason Howell[4]; 13. 96-Taylor Peterson[10]; 14. (DNS) 2K-Kyle Lewis

Mesilla Valley Transport B Feature 3 (12 Laps): 1. 12-Wesley Smith[2]; 2. 311-Quinton Benson[1]; 3. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[9]; 4. 1-Paul White[3]; 5. 42-Warren Johnson[4]; 6. 90X-Mitchell Moore[10]; 7. 57-Chase Parson[7]; 8. 97-Kevin Cummings[14]; 9. 73V-Blake Vermillion[5]; 10. 00-Jaden Brown[13]; 11. 00E-Broc Elliott[12]; 12. 118-Scott Evans[6]; 13. (DNS) 26B-Nick Rasa; 14. (DNS) 48-Nathan Moore

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Terry Richards[4]; 2. 2K-Kyle Lewis[2]; 3. 22S-Slater Helt[8]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum[10]; 5. 27-Steve Thomas[3]; 6. 1-Paul White[7]; 7. 57-Chase Parson[9]; 8. 90W-Dan Wohnoutka[1]; 9. 41-Brad Wyatt[6]; 10. 54-Trey Gropp[5]

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 24X-Casey Shuman[4]; 2. 6-Mario Clouser[5]; 3. 33M-Matt Westfall[3]; 4. 7JR-JD Black[6]; 5. 31-Joe B Miller[9]; 6. 26B-Nick Rasa[1]; 7. 15-Jeremy Jonas[8]; 8. 66M-Max Grogan[7]; 9. 21C-Chris Desselle[10]; 10. 2-Jason Billups[2]

KSE Racing Products Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Jack Wagner[4]; 2. 311-Quinton Benson[7]; 3. 42-Warren Johnson[2]; 4. 1ST-Lane Stone[8]; 5. 37-Brian Beebe[5]; 6. 73-Samuel Wagner[1]; 7. 90-Patrick Budde[6]; 8. 7S-Wade Seiler[10]; 9. 48-Nathan Moore[9]; 10. 97-Kevin Cummings[3]

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[1]; 2. 44-Jason Howell[2]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 4. 91-Riley Kreisel[6]; 5. 77M-RJ Johnson[7]; 6. 9W-Justin Zimmerman[10]; 7. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[3]; 8. 96-Taylor Peterson[8]; 9. 00E-Broc Elliott[5]; 10. 52-JD Fry[9]

Schoenfeld Headers Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Landon Simon[5]; 2. 5C-Colten Cottle[9]; 3. 73V-Blake Vermillion[1]; 4. 118-Scott Evans[7]; 5. 11X-Tom Curran[6]; 6. 77K-Katlynn Leer[10]; 7. 89-Todd McVay[3]; 8. 90X-Mitchell Moore[8]; 9. 82-Christie Thomason[2]; 10. 2C-Zach Clark[4]

AFCO Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Garrett Aitken[3]; 2. 28-Kory Schudy[5]; 3. 8D-Terry Babb[6]; 4. 16-Anthony Nicholson[8]; 5. 2H-Luke Howard[2]; 6. 12-Wesley Smith[4]; 7. 20G-Noah Gass[7]; 8. 6X-Frank Rogers[9]; 9. 00-Jaden Brown[1]

Bell Helmets Qualifier 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]; 2. 24X-Casey Shuman[5]; 3. 5C-Colten Cottle[6]; 4. 77K-Katlynn Leer[7]; 5. 5D-Zach Daum[4]; 6. 7JR-JD Black[1]; 7. 7S-Wade Seiler[10]; 8. 11X-Tom Curran[8]; 9. 57-Chase Parson[9]; 10. 2K-Kyle Lewis[2]

Bell Helmets Qualifier 3 (8 Laps): 1. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3]; 2. 33M-Matt Westfall[1]; 3. 31-Joe B Miller[2]; 4. 28-Kory Schudy[4]; 5. 22S-Slater Helt[5]; 6. 1-Paul White[8]; 7. 311-Quinton Benson[6]; 8. 73V-Blake Vermillion[7]; 9. 15-Jeremy Jonas[9]; 10. 26B-Nick Rasa[10]

Bell Helmets Qualifier 4 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Garrett Aitken[5]; 2. 9W-Justin Zimmerman[1]; 3. 8D-Terry Babb[4]; 4. 77M-RJ Johnson[7]; 5. 12-Wesley Smith[9]; 6. 27-Steve Thomas[8]; 7. 18-Terry Richards[6]; 8. 73-Samuel Wagner[10]; 9. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 10. 118-Scott Evans[3]

 

xxxxxx

 

Saturday schedule:

3 p.m. – Grandstands open

4:30 p.m. – Drivers’ meeting

5:30 p.m. – Hot laps

6:35 p.m. – Racing begins

 

Saturday admission:

Adults (16 and up) $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $27

Youth (6 to 15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $70

Pit Pass $40

 

For more information on the two race series, visit ASCSracing.com and POWRi.com.

 

For ticket questions or information for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Smith, Clouser earn opening-night Hockett-McMillin Memorial victories at Lucas Oil Speedway
  2. One of open-wheel’s crown jewels returns to Lucas Oil Speedway for 3-day Hockett-McMillin Memorial
  3. Baughman, Bacon earn Night 2 wins in Hockett-McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway
  4. Hahn and Windom capture Hockett-McMillin Memorial final-night feature wins at Lucas Oil Speedway
  5. Johnson, Richards capture opening-night Hockett/McMillin Memorial feature wins at Lucas Oil Speedway
  6. Baughman Flies To Friday Night Score At 9th Annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial
jdearing

Latest articles

Michael Kloos, Mike Harrison, Clint Young, Trevor Isaak, Rickey Carriker & Jordan Clary take Tri-City Speedway wins!

Illinois jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 10 6K Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 9 2 4 0 Dewayne Kiefer Bloomsdale, MO 2 3 8 82 Billy Laycock Marine, IL 5 4 7 11T Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 3 5 3 52 Matt Bailey Highland, IL -2 6 5 26 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO -1 7 2 30 Mark Voigt Marine, IL -5 8 6 4 Jason Suhre Highland, IL -2 9 11 24N Kyle Novak Traverse...
Read more

Owens Tops McCreadie at I-80 Speedway on Friday Night

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
GREENWOOD, NE (September 18, 2020) - Current Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Point Leader Jimmy Owens continued his spectacular 2020 racing season by winning...
Read more

Smith, Clouser score repeats on Night 2 of Hockett-McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway

American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 18, 2020) - Night Two of the Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial produced familiar faces in Lucas Oil Speedway victory lane. Mark Smith...
Read more

6th Annual KerbyStrong To Run Saturday Night At Macon Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Macon, IL) One week after a night that produced 152 car entries, Macon Speedway is back at it this coming Saturday, September 19 with...
Read more
Previous article6th Annual KerbyStrong To Run Saturday Night At Macon Speedway
Next articleOwens Tops McCreadie at I-80 Speedway on Friday Night

Related articles

Smith, Clouser earn opening-night Hockett-McMillin Memorial victories at Lucas Oil Speedway

American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 18, 2020) - Mark Smith and Mario Clouser landed opening-round victories Thursday night at the 10th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial. Smith...
Read more

What’s Bugging You?

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
(Bill W) September 16, 2020, Monroe, IA – This week, a guest columnist who chooses to be anonymous chimes in on several things that...
Read more

7th Annual Street Stocks Big Buck 50 two weeks away at Lucas Oil Speedway

Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
WHEATLAND, MO. (Sept. 16, 2020) - With one of the nation’s biggest races for Street Stocks just two weeks away at Lucas Oil Speedway,...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Smith, Clouser earn opening-night Hockett-McMillin Memorial victories at Lucas Oil Speedway
  2. One of open-wheel’s crown jewels returns to Lucas Oil Speedway for 3-day Hockett-McMillin Memorial
  3. Baughman, Bacon earn Night 2 wins in Hockett-McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway
  4. Hahn and Windom capture Hockett-McMillin Memorial final-night feature wins at Lucas Oil Speedway
  5. Johnson, Richards capture opening-night Hockett/McMillin Memorial feature wins at Lucas Oil Speedway
  6. Baughman Flies To Friday Night Score At 9th Annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Mike McKinney wins thriller over Nick Hoffman at Fairbury Speedway!

Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL - 2 5 7H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 3 3 2 25W Allen Weisser Peoria, IL -1 4 10 45K Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 6 5 6 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 1 6 14 7 Brad Deyoung Wheatfield, IN 8 7 7 7R Dan Rork Pontiac, IL - 8 12 5B Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 4 9 18 3W Dylan Woodling Warsaw, IN 9 10 8 24 Zeke...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard takes $15,000 Fairbury Speedway win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Sheppard Wins Thriller at FALS By Rocky Ragusa - Fairbury, Ill. (9/15/20) Although race teams,fans, and track staff were denied their showcase event, the Prairie...
Read more

Nichols Takes at Macon Speedway With 150+ Entries Pitside

Illinois jdearing - 0
By BZ (Macon, IL) Jeremy Nichols has done plenty in his career as a stock car racing driver. He's won races; he's won championships. He's...
Read more

Aaron Marrant, Will Krup, Troy Medley, Joel Ortberg & Dallas Strauch take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 1X Aaron Marrant Richmond, MO - 2 3 33M Tim Manville Highland, IL 1 3 5 44 Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon, IL 2 4 9 2J David Jumper House Springs, MO 5 5 4 16G Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO -1 6 7 23 Paul Roider Columbia, IL 1 7 10 3 Scott Henseler South Roxana, IL 3 8 8 86 Jeb Simmons Wentzville,...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: