Charleston Speedway Results – 9/19/20

UMP A-MODS A FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|63
|Dustin King
|Charleston, IL
|–
|2
|14
|92R
|Ed Roley
|Mattoon, IL
|12
|3
|15
|83
|Kasey Schrock
|Ashmore, IL
|12
|4
|5
|92
|Kenny Carmichael Sr
|Terre Haute, IN
|1
|5
|6
|76JR
|Jacob Wilkinson
|West Lafeyette, IN
|1
|6
|3
|98C
|Cole Hussong
|Mattoon, IL
|-3
|7
|2
|01
|Donnie Boyer
|Tilton, IL
|-5
|8
|4
|29
|Gordon Parsons Jr
|Danville, IL
|-4
|9
|10
|27
|Mitch Brown
|Marshall, IL
|1
|10
|9
|389
|Matt Dillon
|Newman, IL
|-1
|11
|11
|32R
|George Reedy
|Terre Haute, IL
|–
|12 DNF
|13
|G62
|Butch Carnaghi
|Danville, IL
|1
|13 DNF
|7
|X
|Jesse Snyder
|Robinson, IL
|-6
|14 DNF
|8
|16
|Ed Kuhn
|Casey, IL
|-6
|15 DNF
|12
|819
|Chris Grigg
|Charleston, IL
|-3
UMP A-MODSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|63
|Dustin King
|Charleston, IL
|1
|2
|3
|98C
|Cole Hussong
|Mattoon, IL
|1
|3
|5
|92
|Kenny Carmichael Sr
|Terre Haute, IN
|2
|4
|4
|X
|Jesse Snyder
|Robinson, IL
|–
|5
|8
|389
|Matt Dillon
|Newman, IL
|3
|6
|7
|32R
|George Reedy
|Terre Haute, IL
|1
|7 DNF
|1
|G62
|Butch Carnaghi
|Danville, IL
|-6
|8 DNF
|6
|83
|Kasey Schrock
|Ashmore, IL
|-2
|All transfer
UMP A-MODSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|01
|Donnie Boyer
|Tilton, IL
|1
|2
|1
|29
|Gordon Parsons Jr
|Danville, IL
|-1
|3
|4
|76JR
|Jacob Wilkinson
|West Lafeyette, IN
|1
|4
|7
|16
|Ed Kuhn
|Casey, IL
|3
|5
|6
|27
|Mitch Brown
|Marshall, IL
|1
|6
|5
|819
|Chris Grigg
|Charleston, IL
|-1
|7 DNF
|3
|92R
|Ed Roley
|Mattoon, IL
|-4
|All transfer
UMP B-MODSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|121
|Deece Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|–
|2
|2
|79
|Scott Dunlap
|Oblong, IL
|–
|3
|4
|55
|Anthony Tucker
|Charleston, IL
|1
|4
|7
|40J
|John Nethery
|Palestine, IL
|3
|5
|3
|28
|J.R. Dunlap
|Palestine, IL
|-2
|6
|8
|21T
|Talen Beard
|Highland, IL
|2
|7
|9
|66K
|Kaleb Stephens
|Ashmore, IL
|2
|8 DNF
|5
|73
|Mark Rhoades
|West Chicago, IL
|-3
|9 DNF
|6
|5
|Timmy Boldrey
|Saint Marie, IL
|-3
|10 DNF
|13
|108
|Austin Adams
|Oblong, IL
|3
|11 DNF
|12
|77M
|Jacob McClintock
|Ramsey, IL
|1
|12 DNF
|10
|23OG
|Bryce Farr
|Kansas, IL
|-2
|13 DNF
|11
|13W
|Jake Roberts
|-2
UMP B-MODSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|121
|Deece Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|3
|2
|3
|28
|J.R. Dunlap
|Palestine, IL
|1
|3
|2
|73
|Mark Rhoades
|West Chicago, IL
|-1
|4
|1
|40J
|John Nethery
|Palestine, IL
|-3
|5
|6
|13W
|Jake Roberts
|1
|6
|7
|77M
|Jacob McClintock
|Ramsey, IL
|1
|7 DNF
|5
|23OG
|Bryce Farr
|Kansas, IL
|-2
|All transfer
UMP B-MODSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|79
|Scott Dunlap
|Oblong, IL
|–
|2
|5
|55
|Anthony Tucker
|Charleston, IL
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Timmy Boldrey
|Saint Marie, IL
|–
|4
|2
|21T
|Talen Beard
|Highland, IL
|-2
|5
|4
|66K
|Kaleb Stephens
|Ashmore, IL
|-1
|6
|6
|108
|Austin Adams
|Oblong, IL
|–
|All transfer
UMP FACTORY STOCKSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|65
|Wally Kerst
|Williamsport, IN
|–
|2
|2
|42
|Jesse Simmons
|Danville, IL
|–
|3
|7
|66JR
|Steve Nolen
|Danville, IL
|4
|4
|10
|55
|Zane Reitz
|Veedersburg, IN
|6
|5
|5
|27
|Mike Reitz
|Attica, IN
|–
|6
|8
|98W
|Gary Walker
|Brighton, IL
|2
|7
|3
|9X
|Trebor Isaak
|Highland, IL
|-4
|8
|11
|67
|Anton Loskot
|NOKOMIS, IL
|3
|9
|13
|00C
|Kyle Cook
|Ramsey, IL
|4
|10
|12
|40T
|Tommy Thomason
|Kansas, IL
|2
|11
|15
|71
|Levi Russell
|Willow Hill, IL
|4
|12
|21
|5X
|Bobby Tarrh
|Terre Haute, IN
|9
|13 DNF
|17
|16L
|Dylon Holycross
|Attica, IN
|4
|14 DNF
|4
|J52
|Josh Bonewitz
|Charleston, IL
|-10
|15 DNF
|16
|B77
|Brandon Gano
|Kansas, IL
|1
|16 DNF
|18
|T9
|Kendall Flowers
|Hidalgo, IL
|2
|17 DNF
|6
|X
|Randy Smyser
|Charleston, IL
|-11
|18 DNF
|9
|82
|TJ Larson
|Rensselear, IN
|-9
|19 DNF
|14
|3R
|William Rosine
|Mattoon, IL
|-5
|DNS
|19
|27S
|Sarah McCullough
|Palestine, IL
|–
|DNS
|20
|77
|Gene Watts
|–
UMP FACTORY STOCKSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|65
|Wally Kerst
|Williamsport, IN
|2
|2
|2
|J52
|Josh Bonewitz
|Charleston, IL
|–
|3
|1
|66JR
|Steve Nolen
|Danville, IL
|-2
|4
|4
|55
|Zane Reitz
|Veedersburg, IN
|–
|5
|6
|00C
|Kyle Cook
|Ramsey, IL
|1
|6
|5
|B77
|Brandon Gano
|Kansas, IL
|-1
|DNS
|7
|27S
|Sarah McCullough
|Palestine, IL
|–
|All transfer
UMP FACTORY STOCKSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|42
|Jesse Simmons
|Danville, IL
|–
|2
|2
|27
|Mike Reitz
|Attica, IN
|–
|3
|4
|98W
|Gary Walker
|Brighton, IL
|1
|4
|3
|67
|Anton Loskot
|NOKOMIS, IL
|-1
|5
|5
|3R
|William Rosine
|Mattoon, IL
|–
|6
|6
|16L
|Dylon Holycross
|Attica, IN
|–
|DNS
|7
|77
|Gene Watts
|–
|All transfer
UMP FACTORY STOCKSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|9X
|Trebor Isaak
|Highland, IL
|–
|2
|2
|X
|Randy Smyser
|Charleston, IL
|–
|3
|3
|82
|TJ Larson
|Rensselear, IN
|–
|4
|5
|40T
|Tommy Thomason
|Kansas, IL
|1
|5
|4
|71
|Levi Russell
|Willow Hill, IL
|-1
|6
|6
|T9
|Kendall Flowers
|Hidalgo, IL
|–
|7 DNF
|7
|5X
|Bobby Tarrh
|Terre Haute, IN
|–
|All transfer
UMP FACTORY STOCKSQUALIFYING 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Time
|1
|3
|66JR
|Steve Nolen
|Danville, IL
|15.440
|2
|5
|42
|Jesse Simmons
|Danville, IL
|15.570
|3
|1
|9X
|Trebor Isaak
|Highland, IL
|15.710
|4
|4
|J52
|Josh Bonewitz
|Charleston, IL
|15.740
|5
|15
|27
|Mike Reitz
|Attica, IN
|15.740
|6
|9
|X
|Randy Smyser
|Charleston, IL
|15.870
|7
|12
|65
|Wally Kerst
|Williamsport, IN
|16.010
|8
|13
|67
|Anton Loskot
|NOKOMIS, IL
|16.060
|9
|2
|82
|TJ Larson
|Rensselear, IN
|16.080
|10
|20
|55
|Zane Reitz
|Veedersburg, IN
|16.150
|11
|19
|98W
|Gary Walker
|Brighton, IL
|16.280
|12
|10
|71
|Levi Russell
|Willow Hill, IL
|16.610
|13
|14
|B77
|Brandon Gano
|Kansas, IL
|16.610
|14
|8
|3R
|William Rosine
|Mattoon, IL
|16.680
|15
|17
|40T
|Tommy Thomason
|Kansas, IL
|16.700
|16
|18
|00C
|Kyle Cook
|Ramsey, IL
|16.780
|17
|11
|16L
|Dylon Holycross
|Attica, IN
|16.810
|18
|6
|T9
|Kendall Flowers
|Hidalgo, IL
|17.540
|DNS
|7
|27S
|Sarah McCullough
|Palestine, IL
|DNS
|16
|77
|Gene Watts
|DNS
|21
|5X
|Bobby Tarrh
|Terre Haute, IN
UMP HORNETSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|15
|David Lauritson
|Normal, IL
|2
|2
|6
|14P
|Paul Lawhorn
|Mattoon, IL
|4
|3
|2
|WHO2
|Eldon Hemken
|Sorento, IL
|-1
|4
|5
|58W
|Kenny Cordes
|Villa Grove, IL
|1
|5
|12
|14S
|Austin Shaw
|Mattoon, IL
|7
|6
|7
|19
|Dee Friar
|Blueford, IL
|1
|7
|4
|74J
|Zeb Jones
|Charleston, IL
|-3
|8
|8
|9
|James Trivitt
|St. Elmo, IL
|–
|9
|10
|17
|Brooke Trivitt
|St. Elmo, IL
|1
|10
|13
|00
|Terry Mikel
|Westville, IL
|3
|11
|16
|72
|Jerry Norton
|Terre Haute, IN
|5
|12 DNF
|14
|51
|Cole Johnson
|Assumption, IL
|2
|13 DNF
|1
|10
|Chris Wright
|-12
|14 DNF
|11
|RT100
|Andrew Griffin
|Catlin, IL
|-3
|15 DNF
|18
|38DD
|Dusten Galbreath
|Charleston, IL
|3
|16 DNF
|17
|808K
|JR Higgs
|Effingham, IL
|1
|DNS
|15
|100
|Josh Good
|Buckley, IL
|–
|DNS
|9
|6
|Brandon Babb
|Charleston, IL
|–
UMP HORNETSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|5
|10
|Chris Wright
|4
|2
|3
|74J
|Zeb Jones
|Charleston, IL
|1
|3
|4
|19
|Dee Friar
|Blueford, IL
|1
|4
|2
|17
|Brooke Trivitt
|St. Elmo, IL
|-2
|5
|1
|00
|Terry Mikel
|Westville, IL
|-4
|6
|6
|72
|Jerry Norton
|Terre Haute, IN
|–
|All transfer
UMP HORNETSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|WHO2
|Eldon Hemken
|Sorento, IL
|3
|2
|5
|58W
|Kenny Cordes
|Villa Grove, IL
|3
|3
|1
|9
|James Trivitt
|St. Elmo, IL
|-2
|4
|3
|RT100
|Andrew Griffin
|Catlin, IL
|-1
|5
|2
|51
|Cole Johnson
|Assumption, IL
|-3
|6
|6
|808K
|JR Higgs
|Effingham, IL
|–
|All transfer
UMP HORNETSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|15
|David Lauritson
|Normal, IL
|–
|2
|4
|14P
|Paul Lawhorn
|Mattoon, IL
|2
|3
|6
|6
|Brandon Babb
|Charleston, IL
|3
|4
|5
|14S
|Austin Shaw
|Mattoon, IL
|1
|5
|3
|100
|Josh Good
|Buckley, IL
|-2
|6 DNF
|2
|38DD
|Dusten Galbreath
|Charleston, IL
|-4
|All transfer
CHARLESTON LIMITED LATE MODELSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|92C
|Kenny Carmichael Jr
|Terre Haute, IN
|1
|2
|3
|27
|Brian Rickey
|Otterbin, IN
|1
|3
|6
|7
|Mike Staggs
|Marshall, IN
|3
|4
|8
|87
|Dustin Wiltermood
|Windsor, IL
|4
|5
|5
|742
|Daniel Norman
|Greencastle, IN
|–
|6
|7
|7SX
|Jeremy Sebens
|White Heath, IL
|1
|7
|9
|4U
|Allen Howard Jr
|Terre Haute, IN
|2
|8
|11
|7S
|Morgan Staggs
|Marshall, IN
|3
|9
|10
|55
|Shelburn Meeks Jr
|Rosedale, IN
|1
|10
|12
|3D
|Mike Peterson
|Sullivian, IN
|2
|11
|14
|68
|Josh Walker
|Terre Haute, IN
|3
|12 DNF
|1
|25W
|Dan Walden
|Crawfordsville, IN
|-11
|13 DNF
|4
|92
|Kenny Carmichael Sr
|Terre Haute, IN
|-9
|14 DNF
|13
|2
|James Jarred
|Paris, IL
|-1
|15 DNF
|15
|3W
|Brandon White
|Charleston, IL
|–
CHARLESTON LIMITED LATE MODELSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|25W
|Dan Walden
|Crawfordsville, IN
|3
|2
|8
|27
|Brian Rickey
|Otterbin, IN
|6
|3
|5
|742
|Daniel Norman
|Greencastle, IN
|2
|4
|2
|7SX
|Jeremy Sebens
|White Heath, IL
|-2
|5
|7
|4U
|Allen Howard Jr
|Terre Haute, IN
|2
|6
|3
|7S
|Morgan Staggs
|Marshall, IN
|-3
|7
|1
|2
|James Jarred
|Paris, IL
|-6
|8
|6
|68
|Josh Walker
|Terre Haute, IN
|-2
|All transfer
CHARLESTON LIMITED LATE MODELSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|92C
|Kenny Carmichael Jr
|Terre Haute, IN
|1
|2
|1
|92
|Kenny Carmichael Sr
|Terre Haute, IN
|-1
|3
|3
|7
|Mike Staggs
|Marshall, IN
|–
|4
|5
|87
|Dustin Wiltermood
|Windsor, IL
|1
|5
|6
|55
|Shelburn Meeks Jr
|Rosedale, IN
|1
|6
|4
|3D
|Mike Peterson
|Sullivian, IN
|-2
|7
|7
|3W
|Brandon White
|Charleston, IL
|–
|All transfer