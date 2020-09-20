Home Illinois Charleston Speedway Charleston Speedway Results - 9/19/20

Charleston Speedway Results – 9/19/20

UMP A-MODS A FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 63 Dustin King Dustin King Charleston, IL
2 14 92R Ed Roley Ed Roley Mattoon, IL 12
3 15 83 Kasey Schrock Kasey Schrock Ashmore, IL 12
4 5 92 Kenny Carmichael Sr Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN 1
5 6 76JR Jacob Wilkinson Jacob Wilkinson West Lafeyette, IN 1
6 3 98C Cole Hussong Cole Hussong Mattoon, IL -3
7 2 01 Donnie Boyer Donnie Boyer Tilton, IL -5
8 4 29 Gordon Parsons Jr Gordon Parsons Jr Danville, IL -4
9 10 27 Mitch Brown Mitch Brown Marshall, IL 1
10 9 389 Matt Dillon Matt Dillon Newman, IL -1
11 11 32R George Reedy George Reedy Terre Haute, IL
12 DNF 13 G62 Butch Carnaghi Butch Carnaghi Danville, IL 1
13 DNF 7 X Jesse Snyder Jesse Snyder Robinson, IL -6
14 DNF 8 16 Ed Kuhn Ed Kuhn Casey, IL -6
15 DNF 12 819 Chris Grigg Chris Grigg Charleston, IL -3
0 Laps

UMP A-MODSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 63 Dustin King Dustin King Charleston, IL 1
2 3 98C Cole Hussong Cole Hussong Mattoon, IL 1
3 5 92 Kenny Carmichael Sr Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN 2
4 4 X Jesse Snyder Jesse Snyder Robinson, IL
5 8 389 Matt Dillon Matt Dillon Newman, IL 3
6 7 32R George Reedy George Reedy Terre Haute, IL 1
7 DNF 1 G62 Butch Carnaghi Butch Carnaghi Danville, IL -6
8 DNF 6 83 Kasey Schrock Kasey Schrock Ashmore, IL -2
All transfer
0 Laps

UMP A-MODSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 01 Donnie Boyer Donnie Boyer Tilton, IL 1
2 1 29 Gordon Parsons Jr Gordon Parsons Jr Danville, IL -1
3 4 76JR Jacob Wilkinson Jacob Wilkinson West Lafeyette, IN 1
4 7 16 Ed Kuhn Ed Kuhn Casey, IL 3
5 6 27 Mitch Brown Mitch Brown Marshall, IL 1
6 5 819 Chris Grigg Chris Grigg Charleston, IL -1
7 DNF 3 92R Ed Roley Ed Roley Mattoon, IL -4
All transfer
0 Laps

UMP B-MODSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 121 Deece Schwartz Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL
2 2 79 Scott Dunlap Scott Dunlap Oblong, IL
3 4 55 Anthony Tucker Anthony Tucker Charleston, IL 1
4 7 40J John Nethery John Nethery Palestine, IL 3
5 3 28 J.R. Dunlap J.R. Dunlap Palestine, IL -2
6 8 21T Talen Beard Talen Beard Highland, IL 2
7 9 66K Kaleb Stephens Kaleb Stephens Ashmore, IL 2
8 DNF 5 73 Mark Rhoades Mark Rhoades West Chicago, IL -3
9 DNF 6 5 Timmy Boldrey Timmy Boldrey Saint Marie, IL -3
10 DNF 13 108 Austin Adams Austin Adams Oblong, IL 3
11 DNF 12 77M Jacob McClintock Jacob McClintock Ramsey, IL 1
12 DNF 10 23OG Bryce Farr Bryce Farr Kansas, IL -2
13 DNF 11 13W Jake Roberts Jake Roberts -2
0 Laps

UMP B-MODSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 121 Deece Schwartz Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL 3
2 3 28 J.R. Dunlap J.R. Dunlap Palestine, IL 1
3 2 73 Mark Rhoades Mark Rhoades West Chicago, IL -1
4 1 40J John Nethery John Nethery Palestine, IL -3
5 6 13W Jake Roberts Jake Roberts 1
6 7 77M Jacob McClintock Jacob McClintock Ramsey, IL 1
7 DNF 5 23OG Bryce Farr Bryce Farr Kansas, IL -2
All transfer
0 Laps

UMP B-MODSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 79 Scott Dunlap Scott Dunlap Oblong, IL
2 5 55 Anthony Tucker Anthony Tucker Charleston, IL 3
3 3 5 Timmy Boldrey Timmy Boldrey Saint Marie, IL
4 2 21T Talen Beard Talen Beard Highland, IL -2
5 4 66K Kaleb Stephens Kaleb Stephens Ashmore, IL -1
6 6 108 Austin Adams Austin Adams Oblong, IL
All transfer
0 Laps

UMP FACTORY STOCKSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 65 Wally Kerst Wally Kerst Williamsport, IN
2 2 42 Jesse Simmons Jesse Simmons Danville, IL
3 7 66JR Steve Nolen Steve Nolen Danville, IL 4
4 10 55 Zane Reitz Zane Reitz Veedersburg, IN 6
5 5 27 Mike Reitz Mike Reitz Attica, IN
6 8 98W Gary Walker Gary Walker Brighton, IL 2
7 3 9X Trebor Isaak Trebor Isaak Highland, IL -4
8 11 67 Anton Loskot Anton Loskot NOKOMIS, IL 3
9 13 00C Kyle Cook Kyle Cook Ramsey, IL 4
10 12 40T Tommy Thomason Tommy Thomason Kansas, IL 2
11 15 71 Levi Russell Levi Russell Willow Hill, IL 4
12 21 5X Bobby Tarrh Bobby Tarrh Terre Haute, IN 9
13 DNF 17 16L Dylon Holycross Dylon Holycross Attica, IN 4
14 DNF 4 J52 Josh Bonewitz Josh Bonewitz Charleston, IL -10
15 DNF 16 B77 Brandon Gano Brandon Gano Kansas, IL 1
16 DNF 18 T9 Kendall Flowers Kendall Flowers Hidalgo, IL 2
17 DNF 6 X Randy Smyser Randy Smyser Charleston, IL -11
18 DNF 9 82 TJ Larson TJ Larson Rensselear, IN -9
19 DNF 14 3R William Rosine William Rosine Mattoon, IL -5
DNS 19 27S Sarah McCullough Sarah McCullough Palestine, IL
DNS 20 77 Gene Watts Gene Watts
0 Laps

UMP FACTORY STOCKSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 65 Wally Kerst Wally Kerst Williamsport, IN 2
2 2 J52 Josh Bonewitz Josh Bonewitz Charleston, IL
3 1 66JR Steve Nolen Steve Nolen Danville, IL -2
4 4 55 Zane Reitz Zane Reitz Veedersburg, IN
5 6 00C Kyle Cook Kyle Cook Ramsey, IL 1
6 5 B77 Brandon Gano Brandon Gano Kansas, IL -1
DNS 7 27S Sarah McCullough Sarah McCullough Palestine, IL
All transfer
0 Laps

UMP FACTORY STOCKSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 42 Jesse Simmons Jesse Simmons Danville, IL
2 2 27 Mike Reitz Mike Reitz Attica, IN
3 4 98W Gary Walker Gary Walker Brighton, IL 1
4 3 67 Anton Loskot Anton Loskot NOKOMIS, IL -1
5 5 3R William Rosine William Rosine Mattoon, IL
6 6 16L Dylon Holycross Dylon Holycross Attica, IN
DNS 7 77 Gene Watts Gene Watts
All transfer
0 Laps

UMP FACTORY STOCKSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 9X Trebor Isaak Trebor Isaak Highland, IL
2 2 X Randy Smyser Randy Smyser Charleston, IL
3 3 82 TJ Larson TJ Larson Rensselear, IN
4 5 40T Tommy Thomason Tommy Thomason Kansas, IL 1
5 4 71 Levi Russell Levi Russell Willow Hill, IL -1
6 6 T9 Kendall Flowers Kendall Flowers Hidalgo, IL
7 DNF 7 5X Bobby Tarrh Bobby Tarrh Terre Haute, IN
All transfer
0 Laps

UMP FACTORY STOCKSQUALIFYING 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown Time
1 3 66JR Steve Nolen Steve Nolen Danville, IL 15.440
2 5 42 Jesse Simmons Jesse Simmons Danville, IL 15.570
3 1 9X Trebor Isaak Trebor Isaak Highland, IL 15.710
4 4 J52 Josh Bonewitz Josh Bonewitz Charleston, IL 15.740
5 15 27 Mike Reitz Mike Reitz Attica, IN 15.740
6 9 X Randy Smyser Randy Smyser Charleston, IL 15.870
7 12 65 Wally Kerst Wally Kerst Williamsport, IN 16.010
8 13 67 Anton Loskot Anton Loskot NOKOMIS, IL 16.060
9 2 82 TJ Larson TJ Larson Rensselear, IN 16.080
10 20 55 Zane Reitz Zane Reitz Veedersburg, IN 16.150
11 19 98W Gary Walker Gary Walker Brighton, IL 16.280
12 10 71 Levi Russell Levi Russell Willow Hill, IL 16.610
13 14 B77 Brandon Gano Brandon Gano Kansas, IL 16.610
14 8 3R William Rosine William Rosine Mattoon, IL 16.680
15 17 40T Tommy Thomason Tommy Thomason Kansas, IL 16.700
16 18 00C Kyle Cook Kyle Cook Ramsey, IL 16.780
17 11 16L Dylon Holycross Dylon Holycross Attica, IN 16.810
18 6 T9 Kendall Flowers Kendall Flowers Hidalgo, IL 17.540
DNS 7 27S Sarah McCullough Sarah McCullough Palestine, IL
DNS 16 77 Gene Watts Gene Watts
DNS 21 5X Bobby Tarrh Bobby Tarrh Terre Haute, IN
0 Laps

UMP HORNETSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 15 David Lauritson David Lauritson Normal, IL 2
2 6 14P Paul Lawhorn Paul Lawhorn Mattoon, IL 4
3 2 WHO2 Eldon Hemken Eldon Hemken Sorento, IL -1
4 5 58W Kenny Cordes Kenny Cordes Villa Grove, IL 1
5 12 14S Austin Shaw Austin Shaw Mattoon, IL 7
6 7 19 Dee Friar Dee Friar Blueford, IL 1
7 4 74J Zeb Jones Zeb Jones Charleston, IL -3
8 8 9 James Trivitt James Trivitt St. Elmo, IL
9 10 17 Brooke Trivitt Brooke Trivitt St. Elmo, IL 1
10 13 00 Terry Mikel Terry Mikel Westville, IL 3
11 16 72 Jerry Norton Jerry Norton Terre Haute, IN 5
12 DNF 14 51 Cole Johnson Cole Johnson Assumption, IL 2
13 DNF 1 10 Chris Wright Chris Wright -12
14 DNF 11 RT100 Andrew Griffin Andrew Griffin Catlin, IL -3
15 DNF 18 38DD Dusten Galbreath Dusten Galbreath Charleston, IL 3
16 DNF 17 808K JR Higgs JR Higgs Effingham, IL 1
DNS 15 100 Josh Good Josh Good Buckley, IL
DNS 9 6 Brandon Babb Brandon Babb Charleston, IL
0 Laps

UMP HORNETSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 5 10 Chris Wright Chris Wright 4
2 3 74J Zeb Jones Zeb Jones Charleston, IL 1
3 4 19 Dee Friar Dee Friar Blueford, IL 1
4 2 17 Brooke Trivitt Brooke Trivitt St. Elmo, IL -2
5 1 00 Terry Mikel Terry Mikel Westville, IL -4
6 6 72 Jerry Norton Jerry Norton Terre Haute, IN
All transfer
0 Laps

UMP HORNETSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 WHO2 Eldon Hemken Eldon Hemken Sorento, IL 3
2 5 58W Kenny Cordes Kenny Cordes Villa Grove, IL 3
3 1 9 James Trivitt James Trivitt St. Elmo, IL -2
4 3 RT100 Andrew Griffin Andrew Griffin Catlin, IL -1
5 2 51 Cole Johnson Cole Johnson Assumption, IL -3
6 6 808K JR Higgs JR Higgs Effingham, IL
All transfer
0 Laps

UMP HORNETSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 15 David Lauritson David Lauritson Normal, IL
2 4 14P Paul Lawhorn Paul Lawhorn Mattoon, IL 2
3 6 6 Brandon Babb Brandon Babb Charleston, IL 3
4 5 14S Austin Shaw Austin Shaw Mattoon, IL 1
5 3 100 Josh Good Josh Good Buckley, IL -2
6 DNF 2 38DD Dusten Galbreath Dusten Galbreath Charleston, IL -4
All transfer
0 Laps

CHARLESTON LIMITED LATE MODELSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 92C Kenny Carmichael Jr Kenny Carmichael Jr Terre Haute, IN 1
2 3 27 Brian Rickey Brian Rickey Otterbin, IN 1
3 6 7 Mike Staggs Mike Staggs Marshall, IN 3
4 8 87 Dustin Wiltermood Dustin Wiltermood Windsor, IL 4
5 5 742 Daniel Norman Daniel Norman Greencastle, IN
6 7 7SX Jeremy Sebens Jeremy Sebens White Heath, IL 1
7 9 4U Allen Howard Jr Allen Howard Jr Terre Haute, IN 2
8 11 7S Morgan Staggs Morgan Staggs Marshall, IN 3
9 10 55 Shelburn Meeks Jr Shelburn Meeks Jr Rosedale, IN 1
10 12 3D Mike Peterson Mike Peterson Sullivian, IN 2
11 14 68 Josh Walker Josh Walker Terre Haute, IN 3
12 DNF 1 25W Dan Walden Dan Walden Crawfordsville, IN -11
13 DNF 4 92 Kenny Carmichael Sr Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN -9
14 DNF 13 2 James Jarred James Jarred Paris, IL -1
15 DNF 15 3W Brandon White Brandon White Charleston, IL
0 Laps

CHARLESTON LIMITED LATE MODELSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 25W Dan Walden Dan Walden Crawfordsville, IN 3
2 8 27 Brian Rickey Brian Rickey Otterbin, IN 6
3 5 742 Daniel Norman Daniel Norman Greencastle, IN 2
4 2 7SX Jeremy Sebens Jeremy Sebens White Heath, IL -2
5 7 4U Allen Howard Jr Allen Howard Jr Terre Haute, IN 2
6 3 7S Morgan Staggs Morgan Staggs Marshall, IN -3
7 1 2 James Jarred James Jarred Paris, IL -6
8 6 68 Josh Walker Josh Walker Terre Haute, IN -2
All transfer
0 Laps

CHARLESTON LIMITED LATE MODELSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 92C Kenny Carmichael Jr Kenny Carmichael Jr Terre Haute, IN 1
2 1 92 Kenny Carmichael Sr Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN -1
3 3 7 Mike Staggs Mike Staggs Marshall, IN
4 5 87 Dustin Wiltermood Dustin Wiltermood Windsor, IL 1
5 6 55 Shelburn Meeks Jr Shelburn Meeks Jr Rosedale, IN 1
6 4 3D Mike Peterson Mike Peterson Sullivian, IN -2
7 7 3W Brandon White Brandon White Charleston, IL
All transfer
