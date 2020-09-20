Garrett Alberson takes $10,000 win at Sycamore Speedway

|2020 Sycamore Speedway Saturday Results
|Date:
|19-Sep-20
|Ump Late Models
|#
|Name
|Town
|Time
|Fast Time:
|33
|Tim Manville
|Highland
|14.054
|Heat 1:
|25
|Jason Feger
|Bloomington
|Heat 2:
|3m
|Dale Markham
|Maple Park
|Heat 3:
|24
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso
|Feature:
|1st:
|59
|Garrett Alberson
|Dubuque, IA
|2nd:
|24
|Ryan Unzicker
|El Paso
|3rd:
|25
|Jason Feger
|Bloomington
|4th:
|28
|Dennis Erb Jr
|Carpentersville
|5th:
|74
|Mitch McGrath
|Waukesha, WI
|6th:
|33
|Tim Manville
|Highland
|7th:
|3
|Dale Markham
|Maple Park
|8th:
|10j
|Jordan Bauer
|St. Jacob
|9th:
|10
|Paul Parker
|KauKauna, WI
|10th:
|21b
|Rich Bell
|Sheffield
|11th:
|15
|Jay Brendle
|Kirkland
|12th:
|5
|Mike Provenzano
|Marseilles
|13th:
|28m
|Jake Miller
|Utica
|14th:
|B14
|Victor Benedetto
|Marengo
|15th:
|22b
|Jonathan Brauns
|Muscatine, IA
|16th:
|O1jr
|Greg Cantrell Jr
|DeKalb
|17th:
|O3
|Dan White
|Elgin
|18th:
|M27
|Lil John Provenzano
|Ottawa
|19th:
|621
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota
|20th:
|58
|Jeremiah Hurst
|Dubuque, IA
|21st:
|9
|Lyle Zanker
|Rockford
|Street Stocks
|#
|Name
|Town
|Time
|Fast Time:
|83
|Dave Dulceak
|Elburn
|Trophy Dash:
|7
|Ron Hintzche
|Sycamore
|Heat 1:
|2
|Chad Puffer
|Ashton
|Heat 2:
|7
|Ron Hintzche
|Sycamore
|Heat 3:
|54
|Cory McKay
|Sandwich
|Feature 1:
|1st:
|83
|Dave Dulceak
|Elburn
|2nd:
|21r
|Eric Newhouse
|DeKalb
|3rd:
|2
|Chad Puffer
|Ashton
|4th:
|7
|Ron Hintzche
|Sycamore
|5th:
|93
|Tim Loomis
|Polo
|6th:
|54
|Cory McKay
|Sandwich
|7th:
|O1
|Joe Rasmussen
|Gilberts
|8th:
|72
|Mitch Moag
|Oswego
|9th:
|50
|John Dietrich
|Carol Stream
|10th:
|96c
|Brad Swanson
|Elgin
|11th:
|33a
|Danny Allen
|Creston
|12th:
|69
|Gary Winckler
|Sandwich
|13th:
|22
|Kyle Wade
|Rockford
|14th:
|97
|Brian Cybulski
|Shorewood
|15th:
|14x
|Jacob Rose
|Rochelle
|16th:
|71
|Austin Runge
|Lake Zurich
|17th:
|9
|Nico Colagrossi
|Barrington
|18th:
|4
|John Newbolds, Jr
|Sycamore
|19th:
|77
|Nick Kasper
|St. Charles
|20th:
|57
|Joel Hernandez
|St. Charles
|21st:
|82
|Nathan Finney
|Sycamore
|Modifieds
|#
|Name
|Town
|Time
|Fast Time:
|1z
|Zach Hoffman
|Troy
|15.672
|Heat 1:
|1z
|Zach Hoffman
|Troy
|Heat 2:
|82
|Jacob Poel
|Spring Lake, MI
|Feature 1:
|1st:
|57
|Tim Hamburg
|Dixon
|2nd:
|82
|Jacob Poel
|Spring Lake, MI
|3rd:
|1z
|Zach Hoffman
|Troy
|4th:
|1w
|Bob Pohlman
|Oak Lawn
|5th:
|48
|Adam Pockrus
|Lowell, IN
|6th:
|12
|Richard Craven
|Joliet
|7th:
|75
|Shane Mecum
|Princeton
|8th:
|22k
|Brendan Ramer
|Mendota
|9th:
|621
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota
Garrett Alberson takes $10,000 win at Sycamore Speedway
