Garrett Alberson takes $10,000 win at Sycamore Speedway

2020 Sycamore Speedway Saturday Results
Date: 19-Sep-20  
Ump Late Models
# Name Town Time
Fast Time: 33 Tim Manville Highland 14.054
Heat 1: 25 Jason Feger Bloomington
Heat 2: 3m Dale Markham Maple Park
Heat 3: 24 Ryan Unzicker El Paso
Feature:
1st: 59 Garrett Alberson Dubuque, IA
2nd: 24 Ryan Unzicker El Paso
3rd: 25 Jason Feger Bloomington
4th: 28 Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville
5th: 74 Mitch McGrath Waukesha, WI
6th: 33 Tim Manville Highland
7th: 3 Dale Markham Maple Park
8th: 10j Jordan Bauer St. Jacob
9th: 10 Paul Parker KauKauna, WI
10th: 21b Rich Bell Sheffield
11th: 15 Jay Brendle Kirkland
12th: 5 Mike Provenzano Marseilles
13th: 28m Jake Miller Utica
14th: B14 Victor Benedetto Marengo
15th: 22b Jonathan Brauns Muscatine, IA
16th: O1jr Greg Cantrell Jr DeKalb
17th: O3 Dan White Elgin
18th: M27 Lil John Provenzano Ottawa
19th: 621 Matt Ramer Mendota
20th: 58 Jeremiah Hurst Dubuque, IA
21st: 9 Lyle Zanker Rockford
Street Stocks
# Name Town Time
Fast Time: 83 Dave Dulceak Elburn
Trophy Dash: 7 Ron Hintzche Sycamore
Heat 1: 2 Chad Puffer Ashton
Heat 2: 7 Ron Hintzche Sycamore
Heat 3: 54 Cory McKay Sandwich
Feature 1:
1st: 83 Dave Dulceak Elburn
2nd: 21r Eric Newhouse DeKalb
3rd: 2 Chad Puffer Ashton
4th: 7 Ron Hintzche Sycamore
5th: 93 Tim Loomis Polo
6th: 54 Cory McKay Sandwich
7th: O1 Joe Rasmussen Gilberts
8th: 72 Mitch Moag Oswego
9th: 50 John Dietrich Carol Stream
10th: 96c Brad Swanson Elgin
11th: 33a Danny Allen Creston
12th: 69 Gary Winckler Sandwich
13th: 22 Kyle Wade Rockford
14th: 97 Brian Cybulski Shorewood
15th: 14x Jacob Rose Rochelle
16th: 71 Austin Runge Lake Zurich
17th: 9 Nico Colagrossi Barrington
18th: 4 John Newbolds, Jr Sycamore
19th: 77 Nick Kasper St. Charles
20th: 57 Joel Hernandez St. Charles
21st: 82 Nathan Finney Sycamore
Modifieds
# Name Town Time
Fast Time: 1z Zach Hoffman Troy 15.672
Heat 1: 1z Zach Hoffman Troy
Heat 2: 82 Jacob Poel Spring Lake, MI
Feature 1:
1st: 57 Tim Hamburg Dixon
2nd: 82 Jacob Poel Spring Lake, MI
3rd: 1z Zach Hoffman Troy
4th: 1w Bob Pohlman Oak Lawn
5th: 48 Adam Pockrus Lowell, IN
6th: 12 Richard Craven Joliet
7th: 75 Shane Mecum Princeton
8th: 22k Brendan Ramer Mendota
9th: 621 Matt Ramer Mendota
Garrett Alberson takes $10,000 win at Sycamore Speedway

Dirt Late Model News
