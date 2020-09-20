Kay Tops Shottenkirk Parts Express “Drive For 5” Finale

by Brian Neal(Saturday, September 19, 2020) – After a week delay due to wet grounds the Shottenkirk Parts Express “Drive For 5” finale, presented by Ideal Ready Mix, Floyd’s Waste Systems, J.J. Nichting Company Case IH, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Triple Seven Trucking, Triple R Performance Engines, KQ92, and Big Country 103.1, for the IMCA Late Models was finally completed on Saturday, September 19th. Twelve driver’s had qualified for a shot at $5,000, but after the 50 lap feature was finished it was Justin Kay who stood in victory lane to claim a $2,000 top prize.

The first feature to take to the track on the night was the 25 lap Sprint Invaders, with Chris Martin and Josh Schneiderman leading the field to green. Schneiderman would power out front on lap 1 over Martin and Kaley Gharst. Then just after the lap was scored complete Noah Samuel would spin in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Tyler Barrick spun in turn 1 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Schneiderman move back out front, with Martin and sixth place starter Paul Nienhiser moving into third. Two more laps completed produced another caution, as Blaine Jamison slowed in turn 4 with a flat tire to bring out the yellow. On the restart Mitchell Alexander would spin in turn 4 to bring the yellow light back on. The next restart had Schneiderman jump back out front, with Martin and Nienhiser close behind. The action was slowed on lap 6, when Christian Bowman got into fifth place runner Dugan Thye who ended up in the wall off turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Schneiderman once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Martin holding off Nienhiser for the runner up spot. Then just after the lap was scored complete the red would appear. As contact sent Wyatt Wilkerson flipping over the guardrail in turn 2 to bring out the red. He would climb from his car okay. Back to green Schneiderman moved back out front, with Nienhiser finally clearing Martin for the runner up spot. Despite heavy lapped traffic late in the race, Schniederman would hold on to claim the $2,000 win. Nienhiser was 2nd, Martin was 3rd, Gharst was 4th, with Bowman coming home in 5th.

After two rounds of heat races, in which passing points were awarded and combined together, Matt Ryan and Andy Eckrich accumulated the most points to lead the Shottenkirk Parts Express “Driver for 5” 50 lap feature to the drop of the green flag. Ryan used his front row starting spot to his advantage to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Eckrich and Darin Duffy. While Ryan paced the field out front Eckrich, Andy Nezworski, Justin Kay, who started 7th, and Tommy Elston, who started 9th, swapped positions second thru fifth over the next 10 laps. The action was slowed for the first time of the race on lap 10, as CJ Horn spun in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Chris Richard spun in turn 2 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Ryan jump back out front, with Kay moving into the runner up spot over Nezworski. After twenty-five laps were scored complete the caution would appear for the midway stop, in which all teams could make adjustments on their cars in a ten minute stop.

Once back to green, Elston used the middle to top groove to pass Ryan coming out of turn 4 to take over the top spot. Elston would hold off Ryan over the next 8 laps, when Ryan got under him to take the lead back on lap 35. Two laps later Kay would slip under Elston to move into the runner up spot, as Ryan started to enter lapped traffic. Kay tried to work under Ryan over the 9 laps, but Ryan would hold him off at the line each lap. That was until lap 47, when Kay was able to get under Ryan to grab the top spot. Kay then pulled away over the final laps to pick up the win, which was worth $2,000. Ryan settled for 2nd, Elston was 3rd, Nezworski was 4th, with Mark Burgtorf rounding out the top 5.

Chevy Barnes and Brandon Crawley drew the front row for the 15 lap Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compact feature, with Crawley leading lap 1 over Jared Heule and David Prim. The lead for Crawley only lasted for 1 lap, as Heule got by him on lap 2 to take over the top spot. While Heule set the pace out front, Jason Ash, who started 12th, and Brandon Reu, who started 10th, were quickly working their way towards the front. Coming out of turn 4 to complete lap 8, Ash was able to get under Heule to grab the lead away. The fast pace that Ash was running would put him into lapped traffic on lap 10.Two laps later, lap 12, the first and only caution of the race appeared, as Alyssa Dietrich spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Ash jumped back out front, with Reu over taking Heule for the runner up spot. Despite a last lap challenge from Reu, Ash was able to hold on to claim his sixth win of the season at the track. Heule held off Josh Barnes, who started 20th, for 3rd, with William Michel coming from 11th to finish 5th.

The final feature to take to the track on the night was the 18 lap Roberts Tire Center SportMods, with Austen Becerra and Reed Wolfmeyer making up the front row. Becerra took advantage of his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Jim Gillenwater and Sean Wyett, who started 5th. The action was slowed for the first time of the race on lap 5, when Ryley Turner spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Becerra jumped back out front, with Wyett and Adam Birck, who started 12th, close behind. While Becerra and Wyett used the top of the track, Birck would work the bottom. Which paid off for Birck on lap 9, as he took over the lead. The battle for the lead was slowed on lap 11 when Kaleb Nevers spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Michael Benjamin spun in turn 4 to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Birck move back out front, with Wyett and now Tim Plummer, who started 9th, following. Just after the lap was scored complete the final caution of the race appeared, as Joel Payne got into Never who spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Birck once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Plummer and Becerra challenging. Plummer got by Birck on lap 14 to take the lead, only to have Birck get back by on lap 16 to take the top spot back. Birck then held on over the final laps to pick up his third win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Becerra edged Plummer at the line to claim 2nd, Wyett was 4th, with Ron Kibbe finishing in 5th after starting in 10th.

Coming up next will be the 9th Annual Fall Extravaganza set for Friday, October 9th and Saturday, October 10th, with Midwest Performance & Power and Donnellson Tire & Service helping to bring the action. The Late Models, Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, and Sport Compacts will all be in action. Stay tuned to our website and Facebook page for more information to be released on this two day event in the coming days.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Saturday, September 19, 2020 – Shottenkirk Parts Express “Drive For 5 Finale”

Shottenkirk Parts Express IMCA Late Models

A-Feature: 1. Justin Kay, Wheatland, IA; 2. Matt Ryan, Davenport, IA; 3. Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 4. Andy Nezworski, Buffalo, IA; 5. Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 6. Andy Eckrich, Oxford, IA; 7. Nick Marolf, Moscow, IA; 8. Gary Webb, Blue Grass, IA; 9. Dennis Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 10. Joel Callahan, Dubuque, IA; 11. Sam Halstead, New London, IA; 12. Matt Strassheim, Yarmouth, IA; 13. Darren Mish, Hazel Green, WI; 14. CJ Horn, Cedar Rapids, IA; 15. Ray Raker, Burlington, IA; 16. Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 17. Chris Richard, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 18. Darin Duffy, Urbana, IA; 19. Jill George, Cedar Falls, IA; 20. Dustin Griffin, Quincy, IL; 21. Frank Mason, Cedar Rapids, IA (DNS)

Heat 1 Set 1: 1. Darin Duffy; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Sam Halstead; 4. Nick Marolf; 5. Tommy Elston; 6. Ray Raker; 7. Jill George



Heat 2 Set 1: 1. CJ Horn; 2. Chris Richard; 3. Dustin Griffin; 4. Joel Callahan; 5. Justin Kay; 6. Dennis Woodworth; 7. Darin Weisinger Jr.

Heat 3 Set 1: 1. Andy Nezworski; 2. Mark Burgtorf; 3. Andy Eckrich; 4. Matt Strassheim; 5. Gary Webb; 6. Darren Mish; 7. Frank Mason



Heat 1 Set 2: 1. Matt Ryan; 2. Tommy Elston; 3. Nick Marolf; 4. Darin Duffy; 5. Ray Raker; 6. Sam Halstead; 7. Jill George

Heat 2 Set 2: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Dustin Griffin; 3. Dennis Woodworth; 4. Joel Callahan; 5. Chris Richard; 6. CJ Horn; 7. Darin Weisinger Jr.

Heat 3 Set 2: 1. Andy Eckrich; 2. Gary Webb; 3. Mark Burgtorf; 4. Andy Nezworski; 5. Matt Strassheim; 6. Darren Mish; 7. Frank Mason

Sprint Invaders

A-Feature: 1. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA; 2. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL; 3. Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA; 4. Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL; 5. Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA; 6. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA; 7. Brayden Gaylord, Wever, IA; 8. Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA; 9. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA; 10. Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA; 11. Noah Samuel, Burlington, IA; 12. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA; 13. Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA; 14. Mitchell Alexander, Knoxville, IA; 15. Braydn Greubel, Lacona, IA; 16. Austin Miller, Lacona, IA; 17. Wyatt Wilkerson, Morning Sun, IA; 18. Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA; 19. Blaine Jamison, Mediapolis, IA; 20. Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA; 21. Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA; 22. Tyler Barrick, Slater, IA; 23. Wayne Kniffen, Fort Madison, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Austin Miller; 2. Josh Schneiderman; 3. Chris Martin; 4. Tanner Gebhardt; 5. Colton Fisher; 6. Scotty Johnson; 7. Ryan Leavitt; 8. Wyatt Wilkerson

Heat 2: 1. Kaley Gharst; 2. Paul Nienhiser; 3. Daniel Bergquist; 4. Noah Samuel; 5. Brayden Gaylord; 6. Cody Wehrle; 7. Blaine Jamison; 8. Braydn Greubel

Heat 3: 1. Christian Bowman; 2. Devin Kline; 3. Dugan Thye; 4. Tyler Barrick; 5. Mitchell Alexander; 6. Collin Moyle; 7. Wayne Kniffen (DNS)

Shake-up Dash: 1. Paul Nienhiser; 2. Chris Martin; 3. Josh Schneiderman; 4. Kaley Gharst; 5. Christian Bowman; 6. Austin Miller

Roberts Tire Center SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 2. Austen Becerra, Bowen, IL; 3. Tim Plummer, Norway, IA; 4. Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 5. Ron Kibbe, Danville, IA; 6. Tom Bowling Jr., Danville, IA; 7. Shane Paris, Muscatine, IA; 8. Jarrett VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA; 9. John Renier, Ursa, IL; 10. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 11. Jim Walker, Mystic, IA; 12. Dakota Anderson, Quincy, IL; 13. Reed Wolfmeyer, Quincy, IL; 14. Brendon Schultheis, Muscatine, IA; 15. Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA; 16. Rodger Dresden, Keokuk, IA; 17. Chuck Underwood, Burlington, IA; 18. Butch Symmonds, Keokuk, IA; 19. Kaleb Nevers, Burlington, IA; 20. Joel Payne, Muscatine, IA; 21. Michael Benjamin, Montrose, IA; 22. Derek Goble, Burlington, IA; 23. Ryley Turner, Burlington, IA; 24. Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 25. Bob Cowman, Quincy, IL (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Adam Birck; 2. Austen Becerra; 3. Jarrett VanDenBerg; 4. Jim Walker; 5. Dakota Anderson; 6. Brendon Schultheis; 7. Joel Payne; 8. John Renier; 9. Barry Taft

Heat 2: 1. Sean Wyett; 2. Tim Plummer; 3. Tom Bowling Jr.; 4. Ron Kibbe; 5. Michael Benjamin; 6. Nicholas Profeta; 7. Ryley Turner; 8. Kaleb Nevers

Heat 3: 1. Shane Paris; 2. Jim Gillenwater; 3. Derek Goble; 4. Reed Wolfmeyer; 5. Rodger Dresden; 6. Chuck Underwood; 7. Butch Symmonds; 8. Bob Cowman

Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Jason Ash, Burlington, IA; 2. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 3. Jared Heule, Keokuk, IA; 4. Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 5. William Michel, Columbus Junction, IA; 6. Kaycee McGregor, Ft. Madison, IA; 7. David Prim, Hamelton, IL; 8. Drew Wise, Milan, IL; 9. Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 10. Mike Hornung Jr., Keokuk, IA; 11. Alyssa Steele, Keokuk, IA; 12. Aurora Dietrich, Ewing, MO; 13. Devin Harrell, Hannibal, MO; 14. Alyssa Dietrich, Ewing, MO; 15. Brandon Crawley, Burlington, IA; 16. Wayne Noble, Wapello, IA; 17. Darin Smith, Wapello, IA; 18. Chevy Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 19. Luke Fraise, Houghton, IA; 20. Chris Towery, Chandlerville, IL (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Brandon Reu; 2. Jason Ash; 3. William Michel; 4. Darin Smith; 5. Wayne Noble; 6. Alyssa Steele; 7. Devin Harrell

Heat 2: 1. Kaycee McGregor; 2. David Prim; 3. Drew Wise; 4. Chevy Barnes; 5. Ashton Blain; 6. Chris Towery; 7. Josh Barnes

Heat 3: 1. Jared Heule; 2. Brandon Crawley; 3. Mike Hornung Jr.; 4. Aurora Dietrich; 5. Alyssa Dietrich; 6. Luke Fraise