McCreadie Makes Late Race Pass for $30,000 at I-80 Speedway

Tim McCreadie – Heath Lawson photo

GREENWOOD, NE (September 19, 2020) – Tim McCreadie made a daring pass on race leader Jimmy Owens on lap 78 to win the Al Belt Custom Homes I-80 Nationals on Saturday Night at I-80 Speedway. McCreadie earned $30,000 for his sixth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt series win of the season.

Owens, the current LOLMDS Point Leader, finished in second followed by Ricky Thornton Jr., Josh Richards, and Kyle Strickler.

Richards grabbed the lead at the start of the event and led the first six laps until Brandon Overton wrestled the lead from him. Overton’s lead was short-lived as Richards charged back around him to regain the top spot. Richards held the point until third place starting Owens took over the lead of the race.

McCreadie got to second place, around Richards on lap 59. With Owens in front, two cautions came out on laps 64 and 70, which kept the field bunched up. With ten laps to go, the final restart saw Owens keep a steady pace ahead of McCreadie, but McCreadie suddenly bolted ahead of Owens as the duo were working lap 77. McCreadie held the lead until the checkered flag came out.

McCreadie’s 21st career LOLMDS win came over Owens by .872 seconds at the finish. “It’s hard to lead here. I began to diamond off one and two pretty good. My crew signaled to me that the 20 car was running hard through the middle in three. I had a little bit of run off of four and I figured if I am going to slide Jimmy Owens I had better clear him, because he doesn’t hit anybody on the track. My hat is off to the 20 team, they have been making us pay all year long. It’s an honor to run behind him for most of the year because he is a class act.”

Owens led laps 38 through 77, but finished second to McCreadie. Owens will still maintain a healthy point lead heading to Brownstown Speedway next weekend. “We put on a good show for the fans. With the cautions, it just let those guys catch up to us and gave Timmy a shot for the lead. He cleared me and he passed me good. The consistency we have had all year has been awesome. We have been very fortunate this year for sure.”

Thornton, who finished second in the Silver Dollar Nationals back in July at I-80, earned another podium finish on Saturday Night. “We were good. I was running around the top and I moved around a little bit. I really didn’t want that last yellow. As long as we keep running like this everybody will be excited.”

The winners Paylor Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and is sponsored by Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Bilstein Shocks, VP Fuels, Sweeteners Plus, D&E Marine, and Racing for Heroes.

Completing the top ten were Brandon Sheppard, Hudson O’Neal, Kyle Bronson, Ryan Gustin, and Tyler Erb.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Optima Batteries I-80 Nationals – Presented by General Tire
Saturday, September 19th, 2020
I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):   1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 2. 1C-Chad Simpson[3]; 3. 2S-Stormy Scott[4]; 4. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[2]; 5. 04-Tad Pospisil[5]; 6. 98J-Jason Rauen[8]; 7. 16-Tyler Bruening[6]; 8. 98-Ben Schaller[9]; 9. 43-Jeremy Grady[12]; 10. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[7]; 11. 3C-Mike Collins[11]; 12. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[13]; 13. 29D-Spencer Diercks[10]; 14. (DNS) 6D-Dylan Schmer

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):  1. 777-Jared Landers[3]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[2]; 3. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[4]; 4. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[7]; 5. 62-Justin Zeitner[6]; 6. 81E-Tanner English[1]; 7. 53-Andrew Kosiski[8]; 8. 14J-Jake Neal[12]; 9. 14M-Reid Millard[10]; 10. L88-Larry Clawson[11]; 11. 26JR-Corey Zeitner[9]; 12. 10C-Junior Coover[13]; 13. 56-Chris Spieker[5]; 14. (DNS) 112-Tyler Smith

Non-Qualifiers Race Finish (10 Laps, Winner Choice to Transfer): 1. 14J-Jake Neal[6]; 2. 04-Tad Pospisil[1]; 3. 62-Justin Zeitner[2]; 4. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[9]; 5. 98-Ben Schaller[5]; 6. 98J-Jason Rauen[3]; 7. 56-Chris Spieker[16]; 8. 53-Andrew Kosiski[4]; 9. 14M-Reid Millard[8]; 10. 10C-Junior Coover[14]; 11. 26JR-Corey Zeitner[12]; 12. 3C-Mike Collins[11]; 13. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[13]; 14. L88-Larry Clawson[10]; 15. 43-Jeremy Grady[7]; 16. (DNS) 29D-Spencer Diercks; 17. (DNS) 6D-Dylan Schmer; 18. (DNS) 112-Tyler Smith

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (80 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay
1 4 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $30,700
2 3 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $18,900
3 11 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA $10,000
4 1 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $7,800
5 6 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC $6,000
6 12 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $5,000
7 19 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $4,600
8 18 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $5,100
9 10 19R Ryan Gustin Marshalltown, IA $4,200
10 22 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $4,700
11 7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $4,600
12 14 32S Chris Simpson Oxford, IA $3,800
13 21 1C Chad Simpson Mt. Vernon, IA $3,700
14 26 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $4,400
15 15 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $4,500
16 27 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $4,100
17 5 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $4,000
18 28 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $3,900
19 30 04 Tad Pospisil Norfolk, NE $3,100
20 20 777 Jared Landers Winston-Salem, NC $3,000
21 2 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $2,900
22 8 29V Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $2,800
23 16 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $2,700
24 13 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $2,600
25 9 44M Chris Madden Gray Court, SC $2,575
26 23 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $2,550
27 17 21M Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR $2,525
28 31 98 Ben Schaller Omaha, NE $2,500
29 29 14J Jake Neal Omaha, NE $2,500
30 25 99JR Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL $2,500
31 24 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $3,200


Race Statistics
Entrants: 46
Lap Leaders: Josh Richards (Laps 1 – 5); Brandon Overton (Lap 6); Tim McCreadie (Laps 7 – 37); Jimmy Owens (Laps 38 – 77); Tim McCreadie (Laps 78 – 80)
Wrisco Feature Winner: Tim McCreadie
Margin of Victory: 0.872 seconds
Cautions: Billy Moyer Jr (Lap 10); Chris Simpson (Lap 50); Tyler Erb (Lap 61); Jared Landers (Lap 70)
Series Provisionals: Tanner English, Tyler Bruening
Fast Time Provisional: n/a
Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a
Malvern Bank SLMR Provisionals: Tad Pospisil, Ben Schaller
Non-Qualifier Race Provisional: Jake Neal
Track Provisional: n/a
Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Tim McCreadie, Jimmy Owens, Ricky Thornton Jr.
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Hudson O’Neal (Advanced 12 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens
Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (40 Laps)
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tanner English
ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engine
Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Philip Snellen
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Josh Richards (Lap #13 – 18.116 seconds)
STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Jared Landers
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Josh Richards
Time of Race: 39 minutes 47 seconds

Lucas Oil Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 7340 $276,700
2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6735 $217,600
3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 6560 $139,890
4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6515 $122,775
5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 6355 $118,864
6 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 6105 $106,350
7 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 6070 $93,305
8 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 6010 $91,857
9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 5755 $81,935
10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 5725 $63,655
11 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 5580 $93,025
12 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 5110 $42,775
13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4905 $59,525
14 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 4700 $37,405

 


*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

