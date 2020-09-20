Home Race Track News Illinois Peoria Speedway Results - 9/19/20

Peoria Speedway Results – 9/19/20

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.		 40
2
5
 Mike McKinney (96M)
Plainfield, Il.		 38
3
1
 Rodney Standerfer (28)
Summerfield, Il.		 37
4
6
 Mike Harrison (24H) 36
5
3
 Allen Weisser (25w)
Bartonville, Il.		 35
6
7
 Trevor Neville (777) 34
7
12
 Milo Veloz (19cx)
Colona, Il.		 33
8
10
 Chris Morefield (10m)
Edwards, Il.		 32
9
11
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 31
10
16
 Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
Peoria, Il.		 30
11
8
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 29
12
17
 Derrick Carlson (37)
Ashland, Il.		 28
13
14
 Barry Sauder (289)
Washington, Il.		 27
14
13
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.		 26
15
15
 Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.		 25
16
20
 James Carter(r) (369)
Metamora, Il.		 24
17
19
 Brian Kidder (20)
Metamora, Il.		 23
18
4
 Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.		 22
19
9
 Dustin Branch (21B)
London Mills, Il.		 21
20
18
 Dustin Rollins (35)
Princeton, Ky.		 20

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Allen Weisser (25w)
Bartonville, Il.		 40
2
4
 Mike Harrison (24H) 38
3
3
 Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.		 37
4
8
 Chris Morefield (10m)
Edwards, Il.		 36
5
6
 Trevor Neville (777) 35
6
5
 Rodney Standerfer (28)
Summerfield, Il.		 34
7
7
 Milo Veloz (19cx)
Colona, Il.		 33
8
12
 Derrick Carlson (37)
Ashland, Il.		 32
9
13
 Barry Sauder (289)
Washington, Il.		 31
10
10
 Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
Peoria, Il.		 30
11
14
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.		 29
12
20
 Dustin Rollins (35)
Princeton, Ky.		 28
13
15
 Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.		 27
14
19
 Dustin Branch (21B)
London Mills, Il.		 26
15
16
 James Carter(r) (369)
Metamora, Il.		 25
16
17
 Brian Kidder (20)
Metamora, Il.		 24
17
1
 Mike McKinney (96M)
Plainfield, Il.		 23
18
18
 Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.		 22
19
9
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 21
20
11
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 20

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.		 40
2
5
 Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.		 38
3
17
 Kevin Anderson (5A)
London Mills, Il.		 37
4
9
 Josh McKenrick (50) 36
5
11
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 35
6
6
 Rob Timmons (5T)
Centralia, Il.		 34
7
10
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 33
8
16
 Trebor Henson (5jr)
Centralia, Il.		 32
9
2
 Dakota Traver (47)
Trivoli, Il.		 31
10
3
 Kyle Girard (22)
Manito, Il.		 30
11
19
 Steven David (88)
Trivoli, Il.		 29
12
18
 Todd O Neil (10)
Peoria, Il.		 28
13
20
 Buddy Randle(r) (23)
Glasford, Il.		 27
14
12
 Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 26
15
14
 Darren Nash (18)
Pekin, Il.		 25
16
15
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 24
17
13
 Matt Parrott (120)
Mackinaw, Il.		 23
18
1
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 22
19
7
 Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.		 21
20
8
 Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 20

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
1
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
6
 Dallas Strauch (24D)
East Peoria, Il.		 37
4
4
 Mike Foster (28F) 36
5
5
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 35
6
3
 Brandon Cornwell (71C)
Hanna City, Il.		 34
7
8
 James Womeldorff(r) (22w)
Pekin, Il.		 33
8
7
 Nic Burtsfield (57)
Pekin, Il.		 32
9
10
 Jaymyson Terry(r) (-92)
East Peoria, Il.		 31
10
9
 Thomas Murray(r) (08m)
Peoria, Il.		 30
11
11
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 29
12
14
 Dalton Sargeant(r) (48DD)
Walnut, Il.		 28
13
15
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 27
DNS
12
 Hunter Brainard(r) (19B)
Creve Coeur, Il.		 0
DNS
13
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 0
