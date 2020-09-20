Peoria Speedway Results – 9/19/20

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
|40
|2
|
6
|Allen Weisser (25w)
Bartonville, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
8
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|35
|6
|
5
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|34
|7
|
11
|Brent McKinnon (26m)
Carlyle, Il.
|33
|8
|
7
|Matt Murphy(r) (8)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
10
|Brayton Wallace(r) (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|31
|10
|
15
|Austin Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.
|30
|11
|
9
|Mike McKinney (99)
Plainfield, Il.
|29
|12
|
12
|Curtis Radke(r) (61)
Milford, Il.
|28
|13
|
13
|Michael Guldenpfennig (91)
Muscatine, Ia.
|27
|14
|
14
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|26
|15
|
17
|Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.
|25
|16
|
20
|Brandon Lance (48B)
|24
|17
|
18
|Tim Lance Jr(r) (48)
Peoria, Il.
|23
|18
|
16
|Floyd Jordan Jr (1jr)
|22
|19
|
1
|Charles Hess (40)
Peoria, Il.
|21
|20
|
19
|Shane Allen (UFO)
Washington, Il.
|20
Modifieds Twin Feature1
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.
|40
|2
|
5
|Mike McKinney (96M)
Plainfield, Il.
|38
|3
|
1
|Rodney Standerfer (28)
Summerfield, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Mike Harrison (24H)
|36
|5
|
3
|Allen Weisser (25w)
Bartonville, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Trevor Neville (777)
|34
|7
|
12
|Milo Veloz (19cx)
Colona, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|Chris Morefield (10m)
Edwards, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
16
|Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
8
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|29
|12
|
17
|Derrick Carlson (37)
Ashland, Il.
|28
|13
|
14
|Barry Sauder (289)
Washington, Il.
|27
|14
|
13
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|26
|15
|
15
|Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.
|25
|16
|
20
|James Carter(r) (369)
Metamora, Il.
|24
|17
|
19
|Brian Kidder (20)
Metamora, Il.
|23
|18
|
4
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|22
|19
|
9
|Dustin Branch (21B)
London Mills, Il.
|21
|20
|
18
|Dustin Rollins (35)
Princeton, Ky.
|20
Modifieds Twin Feature2
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Allen Weisser (25w)
Bartonville, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Mike Harrison (24H)
|38
|3
|
3
|Josh Allen (292)
Glasford, Il.
|37
|4
|
8
|Chris Morefield (10m)
Edwards, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Trevor Neville (777)
|35
|6
|
5
|Rodney Standerfer (28)
Summerfield, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Milo Veloz (19cx)
Colona, Il.
|33
|8
|
12
|Derrick Carlson (37)
Ashland, Il.
|32
|9
|
13
|Barry Sauder (289)
Washington, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|Degan Dozard(r) (17D)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
14
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|29
|12
|
20
|Dustin Rollins (35)
Princeton, Ky.
|28
|13
|
15
|Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.
|27
|14
|
19
|Dustin Branch (21B)
London Mills, Il.
|26
|15
|
16
|James Carter(r) (369)
Metamora, Il.
|25
|16
|
17
|Brian Kidder (20)
Metamora, Il.
|24
|17
|
1
|Mike McKinney (96M)
Plainfield, Il.
|23
|18
|
18
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|22
|19
|
9
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|21
|20
|
11
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|20
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.
|40
|2
|
5
|Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.
|38
|3
|
17
|Kevin Anderson (5A)
London Mills, Il.
|37
|4
|
9
|Josh McKenrick (50)
|36
|5
|
11
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Rob Timmons (5T)
Centralia, Il.
|34
|7
|
10
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
16
|Trebor Henson (5jr)
Centralia, Il.
|32
|9
|
2
|Dakota Traver (47)
Trivoli, Il.
|31
|10
|
3
|Kyle Girard (22)
Manito, Il.
|30
|11
|
19
|Steven David (88)
Trivoli, Il.
|29
|12
|
18
|Todd O Neil (10)
Peoria, Il.
|28
|13
|
20
|Buddy Randle(r) (23)
Glasford, Il.
|27
|14
|
12
|Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|26
|15
|
14
|Darren Nash (18)
Pekin, Il.
|25
|16
|
15
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|24
|17
|
13
|Matt Parrott (120)
Mackinaw, Il.
|23
|18
|
1
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|22
|19
|
7
|Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.
|21
|20
|
8
|Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|20
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
6
|Dallas Strauch (24D)
East Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Mike Foster (28F)
|36
|5
|
5
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|35
|6
|
3
|Brandon Cornwell (71C)
Hanna City, Il.
|34
|7
|
8
|James Womeldorff(r) (22w)
Pekin, Il.
|33
|8
|
7
|Nic Burtsfield (57)
Pekin, Il.
|32
|9
|
10
|Jaymyson Terry(r) (-92)
East Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
9
|Thomas Murray(r) (08m)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
11
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
14
|Dalton Sargeant(r) (48DD)
Walnut, Il.
|28
|13
|
15
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|27
|DNS
|
12
|Hunter Brainard(r) (19B)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
13
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|0