Home Illinois Fairbury American Legion Speedway Rocky Ragusa's photos from Fairbury Speedway - 9/19/20
Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 9/19/20
Latest articles
Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 9/19/20
Photos by Rocky Ragusa
Ruble Rules Haubstadt Hustler for First USAC Sprint Win
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Haubstadt, Indiana (September 19, 2020).........In a year that had produced one first-time USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car winner at...
Josh Harris Wins Hope for Harlie Finale at Cedar Ridge Speedway
RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME: Harris Capitalizes on Spinning Leaders to Win Hope for Harlie Finale at Cedar Ridge Krup, Hoffman and Nicely tangle in Turns...
Rickey Frankel, Timmy Hill, Ryan Hamilton, Joel Ortberg & Joshua Hawkins take Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 wins!
DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 33F Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL - 2 3 11H Jeff Herzog Herculaneum, MO 1 3 2 78 Chad Zobrist Highland, IL -1 4 5 52 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 1 5 11 26 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 6 6 7 5 Greg Williams Haubstadt, IN 1 7 8 11T Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 1 8 4 50 Kaeden Cornell Willard, MO -4 9 6 11K Shannon Kuhn Highland,...
Related articles
Peoria Speedway Results – 9/19/20
Late Models A-Feature Finish Start Driver Points 1 2 Billy Drake (75) Bloomington, Il. 40 2 6 Allen Weisser (25w) Bartonville, Il. 38 3 4 Todd Bennett (T2) Peoria Heights, Il. 37 4 3 Mike Chasteen Jr (2) Peoria, Il. 36 5 8 Roger Rebholz (10) Sparland, Il. 35 6 5 Bob Gardner (4G) Washington, Il. 34 7 11 Brent McKinnon...
Racers Honor Kerby Damery with KerbyStrong at Macon Speedway
By BZ (Macon, IL) The 6th Annual KerbyStrong event was a successful one despite the fact that COVID-19 and the Coronavirus pandemic nearly ruined it....
Fairbury Speedway Results – 9/19/20
DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 84 Myles Moos Lincoln, IL - 2 3 9 Eric Smith Bloomington, IL 1 3 7 09 Cullen Breeden Forrest, IL 4 4 6 14 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 2 5 5 1W Donny Walden Bloomington, IL - 6 4 77M Jay Morris Watseka, IL -2 7 8 24N Kyle Novak Traverse City, MI 1 8 13 32T Tony Thoennes Normal, IL 5 9 11 354 Chris Nash White...
Related posts:
- Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 7/4/20
- Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 7/18/20
- Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 8/8/20
- Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 8/22/20
- Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 8/29/20
- Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 7/11/20