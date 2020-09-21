Don O’Neal Returns as MasterSbilt House Car Driver Starting in Jackson 100!

(MARTINSVILLE, INDIANA) After competing in only one event so far in his 2020 racing season, Don O’Neal confirmed today that he will return to the seat of the MasterSbilt House Car effective immediately and will compete in this weekend’s 41st Annual ‘Jackson 100’ at the legendary Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana! Don fills the vacant ride left open when his son Hudson O’Neal amicably parted ways with the storied Crothersville, Indiana chassis manufacturer back in July. The Martinsville, Indiana star last drove full-time for the Masters family from 2009-2013 when “The Real Deal” racked up multiple crown jewel triumphs including the 2011 ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ for $100,000, the 2011 ‘Dirt Track World Championship’ for $50,000, the 2012 and 2013 ‘North/South 100’ for $50,000 each, the 2012 ‘Clash at the Mag’ for $20,000, and the 2013 ‘Jackson 100’ for $15,000.

Don will be seeking his fifth career ‘Jackson 100’ title this weekend when the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series roars into Brownstown Speedway to sanction a pair of lucrative races. A $10,000 top prize will be on the line for the Super Late Models on Friday night, September 25, while Saturday’s annual ‘Jackson 100’ will boast a $15,000 payday. Don’s lone appearance this year actually came behind the wheel of the MasterSbilt House Car at Brownstown back on June 6, as he placed sixth in a $2,200 to win special event at the 1/4-mile fairgrounds oval.

“I’m really excited to return to racing this weekend at Brownstown,” quoted O’Neal via telephone today. “I kind of had my mind made up after leaving the (Clint) Bowyer deal that I was just going to race here and there and go into semi-retirement mode. With all of this time off and only racing once this year; however, I really started to get the itch and I am ready to get back behind the wheel. I’m thankful for my relationship with Tader and Jerilyn (Masters), as well as with Jim Beeman, and look forward to racing with them for the rest of this year and kicking off 2021 down south during Speedweeks!”

While the schedule is currently up in the air for the rest of 2020, Don and the MasterSbilt House Car team are already making plans to attend “Speedweeks” next year and run a full schedule of selected events in 2021. The #71 team would like to thank all of their marketing partners including: Jim Beeman Lumber, Seubert Calf Ranches, Superior Cleaning Services, O’Neals Salvage, MasterSbilt Race Cars, Jay Dickens Racing Engines, Chubby Baird Gate Company, Arizona Sport Shirts, Base Racing Fuels, Hoosier Racing Tires, FTS Incorporated, Poske’s Performance Parts, FK Rod Ends, RaceKnowHow.com, Pomp’s Tire Service, Peterson Fluid Systems, Dominator Race Products, XS Power, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Hooker Harness, Ohlins Shocks, E-Z Lift, Wilwood Engineering, Falcon Rear Ends, Eibach Springs, Sweet Mfg., and Total Power Batteries.

A new website is in the works for Don and the #71 MasterSbilt House Car team, which will be launched soon at www.DonONeal71.com!

