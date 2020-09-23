Home Indiana Brownstown Speedway Back-To-Back at Brownstown for Jackson 100 Weekend

Batavia, OH (September 23, 2020) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series visits Brownstown Speedway for the first time in 2020, after postponed and canceled trips earlier in the year, with back-to-back shows. The Jackson 100 weekend features a $10,000-to-win show Friday, September 25th, and $15,000-to-win on Saturday, September 26th.

In 2019, Hudson O’Neal captured one of the biggest wins of his career,  in front of his home town crowd, after leading the last 30 laps of the Jackson 100. The race saw multiple lead changes and side-by-side racing action, which can all be expected again this year. With a rich history of racing at Brownstown Speedway, since 1952, and long standing history of the Jackson 100, since 1980, fans from near and far make this event a must on their schedule, year after year.

On track action is set to begin at 6:30 pm EDT, on both Friday and Saturday. Lucas Dirt is joined by Pro Late Models, Modifieds, and Pure Stocks on Friday, while Modifieds and Super Stocks are support divisions in contention on Saturday.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.brownstownspeedway.com or call  603-501-0517. For anyone unable to make it out in person, both nights will be live on LucasOilRacing.tv with a yearly subscription.

Brownstown Speedway Information:

Phone Number: 812-358-5332

Location: 476 East CR 100, Brownstown, IN 47220

Directions: Located on Highway 250 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds 1 mile south-east of Brownstown, Indiana

Website: www.brownstownspeedway.com

Tire Rule:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.
*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Friday’s Purse:
1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300,
9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900,
18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

41st Annual Jackson 100 Purse:
1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $1,900, 7. $1,700, 8. $1,600, 9. $1,550, 10. $1,500, 11. $1,450, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,350, 14. $1,300, 15. $1,200, 16. $1,100, 17. $1,000,
18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

Brownstown Speedway LucasOilRacing.tv air times:

Friday, September 25th – Night Before the Jackson: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)

Saturday, September 26th – 41st Annual Jackson 100: 6:30 PM EDT (yearly subscription)

Lucas Oil Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 7340 $276,700
2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 6735 $217,600
3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 6560 $139,890
4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 6515 $122,775
5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 6355 $118,864
6 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 6105 $106,350
7 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 6070 $93,305
8 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 6010 $91,857
9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 5755 $81,935
10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 5725 $63,655
11 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 5580 $93,025
12 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 5110 $42,775
13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 4905 $59,525
14 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 4700 $37,405

 

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

