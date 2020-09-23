Home Ohio Eldora Speedway MARKS REIGNS SUPREME AT THE BIG E

MARKS REIGNS SUPREME AT THE BIG E

OhioEldora SpeedwayRace Track NewsSprint Car & Midget News
Brent Marks

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 22, 2020) – The first-ever Governors Reign at Eldora Speedway may lack live spectators, but open wheel fans from around the world witnessed history on Tuesday evening at The Big E, as Myerstown, Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks drove his way to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory lane to secure the opening night win of the inaugural Governors Reign worth $10,000, broadcast exclusively on FloRacing.

Marks, driver of the CJB Motorsports/M&M Painting and Construction/BAPS Auto Paint and Supply/Eagle Hotel/No. 5 sprint car, started fourth on the A-Main grid and marched his way to the front by lap ten, eventually out dueling Kasey Kahne Racing’s James McFadden in a slide job after slide job battle from lap ten through lap 12. Although the former Outlaw and current Williams Grove Speedway championship contender was able to put McFadden by the wayside, Marks was later forced to deal with an ill handling race car, as apparent front-end damage plagued the familiar No. 5 with less than five circuits to navigate.

Despite a late charge by Kerry Madsen, nearly pulling even with the CJB Motorsports entry with just two circuits remaining, and a string of three consecutive cautions including a red flag incident on lap 21, Marks held strong, ultimately crossing under the final checkers to nail down a third-ever All Star Circuit of Champions victory, his first since 2015.

The “Madman” Kerry Madsen held on to finish second at Eldora Speedway, followed by Shane Stewart, a hard-charging Logan Schuchart who advanced 17 positions, and Kyle Larson Racing’s Carson Macedo.

“I was just trying to hold on there at the end,” Brent Marks said on the Eldora Speedway victory lane stage. “I hit a pretty big clump of mud at one point and I think it messed up my steering a little bit. It honestly felt like something could have been broken. At that point, I was just trying to hang on.

“I’m really confident heading into tomorrow, but I think we’ll have a little bit of a different track surface,” Marks continued. “I can’t thank my team enough. Everyone works so hard and I appreciate what they do. Hopefully we can come back here and do it again.”

What’s Next:
Eldora Speedway’s first-ever Governors Reign will continue on Wednesday evening, September 23, with a second, full Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 program, this time awarding a $52,000 payday. Although fans will not be permitted to attend as the result of Covid-19 restrictions, FloRacing, the official media partner and online broadcast provider of the All Stars and Eldora Speedway, will be on hand to capture all of the action live. To learn more, visit FloRacing online at www.floracing.com.

Lincoln Electirc Qualifying: 1. 41-David Gravel, 00:12.599[1]; 2. 1A-Jacob Allen, 00:12.736[5]; 3. 14P-Parker Price Miller, 00:12.766[25]; 4. 71-Shane Stewart, 00:12.770[10]; 5. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 00:12.800[9]; 6. 17S-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:12.835[3]; 7. 9-James McFadden, 00:12.848[28]; 8. 39-Sammy Swindell, 00:12.875[21]; 9. 2-Carson Macedo, 00:12.878[20]; 10. 57-Kyle Larson, 00:12.881[8]; 11. 5-Brent Marks, 00:12.935[34]; 12. 21B-Christopher Bell, 00:12.945[26]; 13. 21-Brian Brown, 00:12.958[42]; 14. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 00:12.959[7]; 15. 17-Ian Madsen, 00:12.963[24]; 16. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 00:12.968[13]; 17. 17A-Austin McCarl, 00:12.972[31]; 18. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:12.973[19]; 19. 26-Cory Eliason, 00:12.975[47]; 20. 12N-Joey Saldana, 00:12.978[14]; 21. 14-Tim Kaeding, 00:12.989[37]; 22. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:12.990[45]; 23. 49-Brad Sweet, 00:12.991[12]; 24. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:12.992[33]; 25. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 00:12.998[11]; 26. 83-Spencer Bayston, 00:13.003[17]; 27. 69-Brady Bacon, 00:13.011[18]; 28. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:13.012[46]; 29. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:13.023[35]; 30. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:13.027[39]; 31. 28-Tim Shaffer, 00:13.030[16]; 32. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:13.046[23]; 33. 72-Daryn Pittman, 00:13.067[15]; 34. 11-Zeb Wise, 00:13.078[2]; 35. 5T-Travis Philo, 00:13.088[4]; 36. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:13.092[38]; 37. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 00:13.095[6]; 38. 13-Paul McMahan, 00:13.117[43]; 39. 10-Dave Blaney, 00:13.123[41]; 40. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:13.140[22]; 41. 3C-Cale Conley, 00:13.171[30]; 42. 67-Buddy Kofoid, 00:13.182[36]; 43. 70-Cale Thomas, 00:13.199[29]; 44. 15K-Chad Kemenah, 00:13.276[27]; 45. 22C-Cole Duncan, 00:13.309[44]; 46. W20-Greg Wilson, 00:13.319[40]; 47. 4-Cap Henry, 00:13.351[48]; 48. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:13.373[32]

Ford Performance Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 41-David Gravel[4]; 2. 71-Shane Stewart[2]; 3. 57-Kyle Larson[6]; 4. 2M-Kerry Madsen[1]; 5. 1A-Jacob Allen[3]; 6. 17S-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]; 7. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[7]; 8. 11K-Kraig Kinser[10]; 9. 11-Zeb Wise[8]; 10. 5T-Travis Philo[9]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12N-Joey Saldana[1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]; 3. 2-Carson Macedo[4]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet[5]; 5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[3]; 6. 3-Jac Haudenschild[6]; 7. 72-Daryn Pittman[10]; 8. 83-Spencer Bayston[7]; 9. 28-Tim Shaffer[9]; 10. 69-Brady Bacon[8]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 39-Sammy Swindell[2]; 2. 21B-Christopher Bell[1]; 3. 14P-Parker Price Miller[4]; 4. 9-James McFadden[3]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]; 6. 17-Ian Madsen[5]; 7. 3C-Cale Conley[8]; 8. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[7]; 9. 70-Cale Thomas[9]; 10. 15K-Chad Kemenah[10]

Mobil 1 Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Donny Schatz[1]; 2. 14-Tim Kaeding[2]; 3. 17A-Austin McCarl[3]; 4. 5-Brent Marks[4]; 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 6. 39M-Anthony Macri[6]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog[7]; 8. 67-Buddy Kofoid[8]; 9. 99-Skylar Gee[9]

Kistler Racing Products Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]; 2. 26-Cory Eliason[3]; 3. 21-Brian Brown[4]; 4. 13-Paul McMahan[5]; 5. 4-Cap Henry[9]; 6. W20-Greg Wilson[8]; 7. 22C-Cole Duncan[7]; 8. 10-Dave Blaney[6]; 9. 24-Rico Abreu[2]

Kears Speed Shop Dash 1 (4 Laps): 1. 2M-Kerry Madsen[2]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz[1]; 3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]; 4. 39-Sammy Swindell[3]; 5. 21-Brian Brown[6]; 6. (DNS) 12N-Joey Saldana

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash 2 (4 Laps): 1. 9-James McFadden[1]; 2. 5-Brent Marks[2]; 3. 41-David Gravel[3]; 4. 14P-Parker Price Miller[4]; 5. 2-Carson Macedo[6]; 6. 71-Shane Stewart[5]

Computer Man Inc C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 11K-Kraig Kinser[2]; 2. 83-Spencer Bayston[1]; 3. 28-Tim Shaffer[7]; 4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[4]; 5. 70-Cale Thomas[9]; 6. 67-Buddy Kofoid[5]; 7. 11-Zeb Wise[8]; 8. 99-Skylar Gee[10]; 9. 5T-Travis Philo[12]; 10. 69-Brady Bacon[11]; 11. 10-Dave Blaney[3]; 12. (DNS) 24-Rico Abreu; 13. (DNS) 15K-Chad Kemenah

Classic Ink USA B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 17S-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]; 3. 1A-Jacob Allen[1]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]; 5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[3]; 6. 3-Jac Haudenschild[8]; 7. 17-Ian Madsen[7]; 8. 39M-Anthony Macri[9]; 9. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[11]; 10. 4-Cap Henry[6]; 11. 72-Daryn Pittman[12]; 12. 17B-Bill Balog[13]; 13. 3C-Cale Conley[14]; 14. 83-Spencer Bayston[17]; 15. 11K-Kraig Kinser[16]; 16. W20-Greg Wilson[10]; 17. (DNS) 22C-Cole Duncan

Ollies Bargain Outlet A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 5-Brent Marks[4]; 2. 2M-Kerry Madsen[1]; 3. 71-Shane Stewart[12]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[22]; 5. 2-Carson Macedo[10]; 6. 1A-Jacob Allen[23]; 7. 9-James McFadden[2]; 8. 14P-Parker Price Miller[8]; 9. 57-Kyle Larson[17]; 10. 15-Donny Schatz[3]; 11. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]; 12. 49-Brad Sweet[19]; 13. 14-Tim Kaeding[16]; 14. 21-Brian Brown[9]; 15. 26-Cory Eliason[15]; 16. 21B-Christopher Bell[13]; 17. 41-David Gravel[6]; 18. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[24]; 19. 39-Sammy Swindell[7]; 20. 17-Ian Madsen[25]; 21. 13-Paul McMahan[20]; 22. 17A-Austin McCarl[18]; 23. (DNF) 17S-Sheldon Haudenschild[21]; 24. (DNF) 87-Aaron Reutzel[14]; 25. (DNF) 12N-Joey Saldana[11]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Team Dillon Racing Reigns Supreme in DIRTCar Nationals at VSP
  2. Dale Blaney Goes Back-To-Back With World of Outlaws at Attica Raceway Park
  3. Shane Stewart, Brent Marks put on thrilling World of Outlaws Music City Outlaw Nationals show
  4. Eldora Speedway Crowns King Kerry the 31st at Kings Royal
  5. Posse Strikes Back as Hodnett Bests Marks, Saldana at Williams Grove Speedway
  6. Brent Marks Racing to Join Outlaws in 2017
jdearing

Latest articles

MARKS REIGNS SUPREME AT THE BIG E

Eldora Speedway jdearing - 0
ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 22, 2020) – The first-ever Governors Reign at Eldora Speedway may lack live spectators, but open wheel fans from around the...
Read more

Sheppard Pockets $15,000 in One for the Road at Fairbury

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
World of Outlaws Pennsylvania Doubleheader on Deck SHINNSTON, W.Va. (09/22/20) – Brandon Sheppard pulled away in the closing laps Tuesday to claim his 20th win...
Read more

Back-To-Back at Brownstown for Jackson 100 Weekend

Brownstown Speedway jdearing - 0
Batavia, OH (September 23, 2020) - The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series visits Brownstown Speedway for the first time in 2020, after postponed and...
Read more

Paul Nienhiser/Jake Blackhurst Win with Midwest Thunder Sprints presented by OpenWheel101.com!

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
Paul Nienhiser (Mark Funderburk Racing Photo)Paul Nienhiser (Mark Funderburk Racing Photo)(Bill W) September 23, 2020, Monroe, IA – Paul Nienhiser took the win at...
Read more
Previous articleSheppard Pockets $15,000 in One for the Road at Fairbury

Related articles

Paul Nienhiser/Jake Blackhurst Win with Midwest Thunder Sprints presented by OpenWheel101.com!

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
Paul Nienhiser (Mark Funderburk Racing Photo)Paul Nienhiser (Mark Funderburk Racing Photo)(Bill W) September 23, 2020, Monroe, IA – Paul Nienhiser took the win at...
Read more

World of Outlaws Set For Thrilling Tripleheader Weekend

Sprint Car & Midget News jdearing - 0
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Three Tracks In Three Days Set To Thrill The three-day weekend will set the stage for an epic points title hunt PLYMOUTH,...
Read more

Ruble Rules Haubstadt Hustler for First USAC Sprint Win

Indiana jdearing - 0
By: Richie Murray - USAC Media Haubstadt, Indiana (September 19, 2020).........In a year that had produced one first-time USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car winner at...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Team Dillon Racing Reigns Supreme in DIRTCar Nationals at VSP
  2. Dale Blaney Goes Back-To-Back With World of Outlaws at Attica Raceway Park
  3. Shane Stewart, Brent Marks put on thrilling World of Outlaws Music City Outlaw Nationals show
  4. Eldora Speedway Crowns King Kerry the 31st at Kings Royal
  5. Posse Strikes Back as Hodnett Bests Marks, Saldana at Williams Grove Speedway
  6. Brent Marks Racing to Join Outlaws in 2017

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Rickey Frankel, Timmy Hill, Ryan Hamilton, Joel Ortberg & Joshua Hawkins take Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 wins!

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 33F Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL - 2 3 11H Jeff Herzog Herculaneum, MO 1 3 2 78 Chad Zobrist Highland, IL -1 4 5 52 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 1 5 11 26 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 6 6 7 5 Greg Williams Haubstadt, IN 1 7 8 11T Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 1 8 4 50 Kaeden Cornell Willard, MO -4 9 6 11K Shannon Kuhn Highland,...
Read more

Racers Honor Kerby Damery with KerbyStrong at Macon Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
By BZ (Macon, IL) The 6th Annual KerbyStrong event was a successful one despite the fact that COVID-19 and the Coronavirus pandemic nearly ruined it....
Read more

Mike McKinney wins thriller over Nick Hoffman at Fairbury Speedway!

Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL - 2 5 7H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 3 3 2 25W Allen Weisser Peoria, IL -1 4 10 45K Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 6 5 6 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 1 6 14 7 Brad Deyoung Wheatfield, IN 8 7 7 7R Dan Rork Pontiac, IL - 8 12 5B Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 4 9 18 3W Dylan Woodling Warsaw, IN 9 10 8 24 Zeke...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard takes $15,000 Fairbury Speedway win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Sheppard Wins Thriller at FALS By Rocky Ragusa - Fairbury, Ill. (9/15/20) Although race teams,fans, and track staff were denied their showcase event, the Prairie...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: