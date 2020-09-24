Home Race Track News Illinois The Gold Crown Midget Nationals Returns to Tri-City Speedway

The Gold Crown Midget Nationals Returns to Tri-City Speedway

Belleville, IL. (09/22/2020) Always trying to offer the best racing action in open-wheel the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and Tri-City Speedway, in Granite City Illinois are ready for one-of-a-kind excitement to hit the racing surfaces on Friday, October 2nd and Saturday, October 3rd.

Reviving one of the largest events in the national midget racing world from a three-year hiatus, Tri-City Speedway will host the stars and cars of the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League for two days of non-stop open-wheel thrills. A long-standing staple of the whos-who in midget racing this will be the ninth running of the Gold Crown Midget Nationals. Last competing in 2016, Tanner Thorson, a four-time Gold Crown Midget Nationals champion, currently holds the benchmark for other competitors to reach winning both the last event as well as in 2015.

Classes Scheduled to compete on both nights include the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, Midwest Open Wheel Association 410 Wing Sprints, 305 Sprints, and Hart Non-Wing Micros.

First up on Friday, October 2nd all the nation’s top drivers will attempt to tame the high-banked 3/8’s mile oval with $3000 going to the winner. Pit-Gates open at Noon with Hot Laps start at 6:30 PM, great racing to follow.

Then, the Main Event on Saturday, October 3rd the ante is upped with $5000 on the line to the winner of the Gold Crown Midget Nationals. Pit’s open at Noon, with Hot Laps kicking off the on-track action at 6:30 PM.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

For more details about Tri-City Speedway and the Gold Crown, visit www.TriCitySpeedway.net online or follow along on Twitter @TriCity11 and “Like” on Facebook.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website

