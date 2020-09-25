Home Dirt Late Model News Bobby Pierce takes $5,000 win at Florence Speedway!

Bobby Pierce takes $5,000 win at Florence Speedway!

Dirt Late Model NewsKentuckyFlorence SpeedwayRace Track News
Feature

  1. Bobby Pierce
  2. Josh Rice
  3. Tyler Erb
  4. Trevor Landrum
  5. Zack Dohm
  6. Michael Chilton
  7. Justin Rattliff
  8. Dustin Nobbe
  9. Scott James
  10. Robby Hensley
  11. Kody Evans
  12. Austyn Mills
  13. Chad Smith
  14. Jesse Lay
  15. Tommy Turner
  16. Brian Mullins
  17. Curt Addison
  18. Jason Jameson
  19. Tegan Evans
  20. James Rice
  21. Bill Sheets
  22. Graylin Prince
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Cody Mahoney just edges Jason Jameson for win at Florence Speedway!
  2. Florence Speedway Results – 6/16/18
  3. Bobby Pierce wins Fall 50 at Florence Speedway
  4. Bobby Pierce captures Florence Speedway’s Spring 50
  5. Jason Jameson over Bobby Pierce for Spring 50 win at Florence Speedway!
  6. Bobby Pierce captures Florence Fall 50 win!
jdearing

Latest articles

Bobby Pierce takes $5,000 win at Florence Speedway!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Feature Bobby Pierce Josh Rice Tyler Erb Trevor Landrum Zack Dohm Michael Chilton Justin Rattliff Dustin Nobbe Scott James Robby Hensley Kody Evans Austyn...
Read more

Chris Simpson takes Tri-City Speedway win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 3 32C Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 2 2 2 25 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL - 3 8 11 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 5 4 4 6K Michael Kloos Trenton, IL - 5 5 91 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH - 6 9 82 Billy Laycock Marine, IL 3 7 6 33F Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL -1 8 11 11T Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 3 9 23 33 Tim...
Read more

Will Krup takes opening night of Mod Mania at Tri-City Speedway!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 5 19K Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 4 2 6 7 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 4 3 4 22H Josh Harris Utica, KY 1 4 2 77 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO -2 5 13 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 8 6 3 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -3 7 14 128 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 7 8 8 95 Michael Altobelli Saxton, PA - 9 11 59R Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 2 10 17 14 Rick Conoyer Wentzville,...
Read more

Donny Schatz Ends Winless Streak At Plymouth Speedway

Indiana jdearing - 0
THE WAY BACK: Donny Schatz Returns To Victory Lane At Plymouth Speedway Brad Sweet extends his points lead while Schatz cuts into his points deficit PLYMOUTH,...
Read more
Previous articleChris Simpson takes Tri-City Speedway win!

Related articles

Chris Simpson takes Tri-City Speedway win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 3 32C Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 2 2 2 25 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL - 3 8 11 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 5 4 4 6K Michael Kloos Trenton, IL - 5 5 91 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH - 6 9 82 Billy Laycock Marine, IL 3 7 6 33F Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL -1 8 11 11T Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 3 9 23 33 Tim...
Read more

Sheppard Pockets $15,000 in One for the Road at Fairbury

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
World of Outlaws Pennsylvania Doubleheader on Deck SHINNSTON, W.Va. (09/22/20) – Brandon Sheppard pulled away in the closing laps Tuesday to claim his 20th win...
Read more

Back-To-Back at Brownstown for Jackson 100 Weekend

Brownstown Speedway jdearing - 0
Batavia, OH (September 23, 2020) - The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series visits Brownstown Speedway for the first time in 2020, after postponed and...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Cody Mahoney just edges Jason Jameson for win at Florence Speedway!
  2. Florence Speedway Results – 6/16/18
  3. Bobby Pierce wins Fall 50 at Florence Speedway
  4. Bobby Pierce captures Florence Speedway’s Spring 50
  5. Jason Jameson over Bobby Pierce for Spring 50 win at Florence Speedway!
  6. Bobby Pierce captures Florence Fall 50 win!

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Rickey Frankel, Timmy Hill, Ryan Hamilton, Joel Ortberg & Joshua Hawkins take Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 wins!

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 33F Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL - 2 3 11H Jeff Herzog Herculaneum, MO 1 3 2 78 Chad Zobrist Highland, IL -1 4 5 52 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 1 5 11 26 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 6 6 7 5 Greg Williams Haubstadt, IN 1 7 8 11T Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 1 8 4 50 Kaeden Cornell Willard, MO -4 9 6 11K Shannon Kuhn Highland,...
Read more

Racers Honor Kerby Damery with KerbyStrong at Macon Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
By BZ (Macon, IL) The 6th Annual KerbyStrong event was a successful one despite the fact that COVID-19 and the Coronavirus pandemic nearly ruined it....
Read more

Mike McKinney wins thriller over Nick Hoffman at Fairbury Speedway!

Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL - 2 5 7H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 3 3 2 25W Allen Weisser Peoria, IL -1 4 10 45K Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 6 5 6 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 1 6 14 7 Brad Deyoung Wheatfield, IN 8 7 7 7R Dan Rork Pontiac, IL - 8 12 5B Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 4 9 18 3W Dylan Woodling Warsaw, IN 9 10 8 24 Zeke...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard takes $15,000 Fairbury Speedway win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Sheppard Wins Thriller at FALS By Rocky Ragusa - Fairbury, Ill. (9/15/20) Although race teams,fans, and track staff were denied their showcase event, the Prairie...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: