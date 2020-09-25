Home Dirt Late Model News Dennis Erb, Jr. Claims Pair of Top Fives in Home State; Thunder...

Dennis Erb, Jr. Claims Pair of Top Fives in Home State; Thunder Mountain Double-Dip Next

Dennis Erb, Jr.

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing was busy in their home state of Illinois from September 15-19 in a trio of high-profile races at three different Land of Lincoln venues. Things kicked off last Tuesday night at Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois with a ‘One for the Road’ show that boasted a hefty $15,000 top prize. Dennis Erb, Jr. timed in seventh quickest in Group A during the qualifying session before finishing third in his stacked heat race. After starting the 50-lap main event from the inside of the fifth row, Dennis immediately pulled into the infield at the drop of the green flag with mechanical issues and unfortunately retired from the DIRTcar Racing headliner in the twenty-second position.

At Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois on Friday evening, a $5,000 winner’s check was on the line in a rain-postponed DIRTcar Summer Nationals program. Dennis stopped the clock second fastest in his group during time trials, won his heat race, and later drove up to the second spot in the caution-free feature to land a strong runner-up performance behind only victor Jeremiah Hurst. In the final event of the week on Saturday at Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park, Illinois, Dennis placed third in his heat race prior to advancing past four competitors during the $10,000 to win ‘Harvest 50’ to finish fourth behind only race winner Garrett Alberson, Ryan Unzicker, and Jason Feger. Full results from each of these races can be accessed online at www.fairburyspeedway.com, www.peoriaspeedway.com, and www.sycamorespeedway.com.

The #28 team will be back in action with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series this weekend (September 25-26) in a doubleheader in the Keystone State. The national touring series will make their debut at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Knox Dale, Pennsylvania, as a $10,000 paycheck will be up for grabs later tonight and on Saturday, September 26. Dennis comes into the double-dip at Thunder Mountain Speedway sixth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings. More information concerning these races can be viewed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

 

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

