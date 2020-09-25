Home Race Track News Indiana Donny Schatz Ends Winless Streak At Plymouth Speedway

Donny Schatz Ends Winless Streak At Plymouth Speedway

Race Track NewsIndianaPlymouth SpeedwaySprint Car & Midget NewsWorld of Outlaws Sprint Car Series News
Donny Schatz – Paul Arch photo

THE WAY BACK: Donny Schatz Returns To Victory Lane At Plymouth Speedway
Brad Sweet extends his points lead while Schatz cuts into his points deficit

PLYMOUTH, IN — Sept. 24, 2020 — Eighteen races. That’s how long 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion Donny Schatz went without a win.

The last time he went on a winless streak that long was in 2012 when he didn’t win for 33 straight races throughout the summer months.

He put a stop to the idea of going that long without a win again Thursday night at Plymouth Speedway. With one of the best performances he’s had in two months, and a bit of luck, Schatz parked his CARQUEST Auto Parts #15 in Victory Lane at the Indiana track for the first time in his career.

“These (Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing) guys kept digging,” said Schatz, of Fargo, ND. “We know the road to the top. We know the road to the bottom. These guys just keep working. They’ve tried to get a handle on the horsepower (of the Ford FPS 410 engine). This is a different combination for tonight and obviously everything that’s happen shows it’s going in the right direction. We’re happy about that.”

Schatz teased the speed of his TSR car around the 3/8-mile track in August by setting a new track record. However, he had to wait until Thursday night to unleash the full potential of his ride due to rain postponing the August event.

While he wasn’t able to match his track record, qualifying sixth, Schatz did outrun NASCAR-star Christopher Bell in their Drydene Heat Race to claim his ninth Heat win of the season. He then finished second in the DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash, behind winner Gio Scelzi, to lineup on the outside pole for the 35-lap Feature.

Sheldon Haudenschild spoiled Schatz and Scelzi’s hopes of leading the first lap of the Feature, though. Hooked around the bottom, Haudenschild passed Schatz for second in the first corner and then snuck by Scelzi for the lead the next. His moment of glory lasted for three more turns before Scelzi pulled the trigger on a slide job entered Turn 3 and cleared Haudenschild for the lead before the exit of the corner.

For the next half of the race, Scelzi held Haudenschild at about a car length’s distance back, while Haudenschild did the same to Schatz. Lap traffic changed that. The slower car of Brinton Marvel blocked Scelzi’s line around the bottom for two laps, allowing Haudenschild to close in and plan his attack.

With 17 laps to go, Marvel nearly chopped Scelzi’s nose on the exit of Turn 4. Scelzi had to go from throttle to brake, while Haudenschild was all throttle off the corner and rocketed by the Logan Contractors Supply #18 car to take the lead.

Schatz worked his way by Scelzi for second a lap later. Perfect timing.

After holding the runner-up spot for a lap, Haudenschild handed Schatz the lead. The NOS Energy Drink #17 suffered a broken shock with 15 laps to go. Haudenschild’s time in the work area for repairs expired before the field resumed racing, forcing him to remain there and eventually end the night 23rd.

On the final restart of the night, Schatz powered ahead of the field to lead his first laps of Feature. Reigning champion and current points leader Brad Sweet slid by Scelzi for second on the restart but didn’t have the speed to challenge Schatz.

“Donny was definitely a little better there,” said Sweet, of Grass Valley, CA. “He could get through the lap cars. We caught the first lap car and couldn’t pass them. I just need to be a little better. Obviously, we missed the setup. I think we were better in the Heat Race and made our car worse in the Dash. But they reworked the track. We made some not so great decisions. But we win as a team. Lose as a team.”

Looking like the dominant Schatz of races past, the multi-time champion cruised to a two-second victory over Sweet.

“It feels good to finally get a win here,” Schatz said with a chuckle. “I can’t remember the last time. It’s been a while.”

The victory is Schatz’s fourth of the year and 298th of his career.

Kasey Kahne Racing ended the night with two podium finishes. Sweet finished second and James McFadden finished third in the Karavan #9 car. Jacob Allen nearly edged McFadden for third at the line but had to settle for fourth. Behind him, Tyler Courtney had an impressive fifth-place run – his first top-five finish with the World of Outlaws.

Sweet was able to extend his points lead with 11 races remaining. He entered the night with an eight-point lead over Logan Schuchart and, with Schuchart finishing eighth, ended it 20-points ahead.

Schatz’s win helped him cut his points deficit to 88 points behind Sweet.

Haudenschild took a points hit. He remains fourth in points but is now 148 points behind Sweet. Carson Macedo, who earned the KSE Racing Hard Charger by racing from 22nd to ninth, is fifth in points, only four points behind Haudenschild now.

For the time being, there’s one number Schatz is most happy to about. Zero. His new winless streak.

UP NEXT

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, on Fri., Sept. 25, returns to Wayne County Speedway for a $15,000-to-win event presented by Slick Woody’s Cornhole Co. Click here for tickets.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all of the action live on DIRTVision.

RESULTS

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps) – 1. 15-Donny Schatz [2][$10,000]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet [5][$5,500]; 3. 9-James McFadden [8][$3,200]; 4. 1A-Jacob Allen [9][$2,800]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [6][$2,500]; 6. 18-Gio Scelzi [1][$2,300]; 7. 21-Christopher Bell [4][$2,200]; 8. 1S-Logan Schuchart [12][$2,100]; 9. 2-Carson Macedo [22][$2,050]; 10. 14-Parker Price-Miller [7][$2,000]; 11. 41-David Gravel [15][$1,500]; 12. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [16][$1,200]; 13. 11K-Kraig Kinser [10][$1,100]; 14. 72-Daryn Pittman [14][$1,050]; 15. 7S-Jason Sides [20][$1,000]; 16. 83-Spencer Bayston [13][$900]; 17. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [11][$800]; 18. 2C-Wayne Johnson [18][$800]; 19. 99-Skylar Gee [17][$800]; 20. 27Z-Zane Devault [23][$800]; 21. 21X-Brinton Marvel [19][$800]; 22. 87-Aaron Reutzel [21][$800]; 23. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [3][$800]; 24. 64-Scotty Thiel [24][$800]; Lap Leaders: Sheldon Haudenschild 1, 18-20; Gio Scelzi 2-17; Donny Schatz 21-35; KSE Hard Charger Award: 2-Carson Macedo[+13]

Qualifying  – 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 11.195; 2. 21-Christopher Bell, 11.361; 3. 49-Brad Sweet, 11.37; 4. 9-James McFadden, 11.388; 5. 14-Parker Price-Miller, 11.392; 6. 15-Donny Schatz, 11.417; 7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 11.467; 8. 18-Gio Scelzi, 11.493; 9. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 11.52; 10. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 11.579; 11. 41-David Gravel, 11.59; 12. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 11.607; 13. 83-Spencer Bayston, 11.625; 14. 72-Daryn Pittman, 11.643; 15. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 11.657; 16. 7S-Jason Sides, 11.713; 17. 1A-Jacob Allen, 11.716; 18. 39-Tyler Rankin, 11.754; 19. 97-Max Stambaugh, 11.76; 20. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 11.78; 21. 2-Carson Macedo, 11.785; 22. 16A-Justin Sanders, 11.815; 23. 21X-Brinton Marvel, 11.838; 24. 33M-Mason Daniel, 11.849; 25. 99-Skylar Gee, 11.952; 26. 27Z-Zane Devault, 11.969; 27. 64-Scotty Thiel, 11.987; 28. 16C-Chase Ridenour, 12.007; 29. 23-Cole Macedo, 12.035; 30. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 12.16; 31. 49D-Shawn Dancer, 12.19; 32. 5R-Ryan Ruhl, 12.216; 33. 6-Bill Rose, 12.409

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Donny Schatz Wins Knight Before Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway
  2. Donny Schatz gets 250th career WoO win at DIRTcar Nationals
  3. Donny Schatz Nets $51,000 with Tuscarora 50 Triumph at Port Royal Speedway
  4. Donny Schatz Wins Silver Cup At Lernerville In Thrilling Fashion
  5. Eckert Ends World of Outlaws Late Model Series Winless Streak With Victory In Ponderosa Speedways First-Ever Series Event
  6. Donny Schatz Wins Third Consecutive Kings Royal to Become King Donny the 35th
jdearing

Latest articles

Chris Simpson takes Tri-City Speedway win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
NAPA LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 3 32C Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 2 2 2 25 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL - 3 8 11 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 5 4 4 6K Michael Kloos Trenton, IL - 5 5 91 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH - 6 9 82 Billy Laycock Marine, IL 3 7 6 33F Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL -1 8 11 11T Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 3 9 23 33 Tim...
Read more

Will Krup takes opening night of Mod Mania at Tri-City Speedway!

Illinois jdearing - 0
MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 5 19K Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 4 2 6 7 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 4 3 4 22H Josh Harris Utica, KY 1 4 2 77 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO -2 5 13 24H Mike Harrison Highland, IL 8 6 3 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -3 7 14 128 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 7 8 8 95 Michael Altobelli Saxton, PA - 9 11 59R Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 2 10 17 14 Rick Conoyer Wentzville,...
Read more

Donny Schatz Ends Winless Streak At Plymouth Speedway

Indiana jdearing - 0
THE WAY BACK: Donny Schatz Returns To Victory Lane At Plymouth Speedway Brad Sweet extends his points lead while Schatz cuts into his points deficit PLYMOUTH,...
Read more

Drydene Performance Products to Sponsor World Short Track Championship

Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
Drydene continues support of grassroots racing with a multiyear title sponsorship Warminster, PA – Sept. 24, 2020 – Drydene Performance Products will be the title sponsor...
Read more
Previous articleDrydene Performance Products to Sponsor World Short Track Championship
Next articleWill Krup takes opening night of Mod Mania at Tri-City Speedway!

Related articles

The Gold Crown Midget Nationals Returns to Tri-City Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
Belleville, IL. (09/22/2020) Always trying to offer the best racing action in open-wheel the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and Tri-City Speedway, in...
Read more

GRAVEL HOLDS OFF LARSON IN GOVERNORS REIGN

All Star Sprint Series News jdearing - 0
Lincoln Electirc Qualifying: 1. 41-David Gravel, 00:12.816; 2. 14P-Parker Price Miller, 00:12.916; 3. 21-Brian Brown, 00:12.946; 4. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:12.959; 5. 57-Kyle Larson, 00:12.967; 6....
Read more

MARKS REIGNS SUPREME AT THE BIG E

Eldora Speedway jdearing - 0
ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 22, 2020) – The first-ever Governors Reign at Eldora Speedway may lack live spectators, but open wheel fans from around the...
Read more
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Donny Schatz Wins Knight Before Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway
  2. Donny Schatz gets 250th career WoO win at DIRTcar Nationals
  3. Donny Schatz Nets $51,000 with Tuscarora 50 Triumph at Port Royal Speedway
  4. Donny Schatz Wins Silver Cup At Lernerville In Thrilling Fashion
  5. Eckert Ends World of Outlaws Late Model Series Winless Streak With Victory In Ponderosa Speedways First-Ever Series Event
  6. Donny Schatz Wins Third Consecutive Kings Royal to Become King Donny the 35th

Popular articles

Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
Read more

Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

Missouri jdearing - 0
(Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
Read more

Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
  St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
Read more

305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
Read more

Featured

Rickey Frankel, Timmy Hill, Ryan Hamilton, Joel Ortberg & Joshua Hawkins take Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 wins!

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 33F Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL - 2 3 11H Jeff Herzog Herculaneum, MO 1 3 2 78 Chad Zobrist Highland, IL -1 4 5 52 Matt Bailey Highland, IL 1 5 11 26 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 6 6 7 5 Greg Williams Haubstadt, IN 1 7 8 11T Trevor Gundaker St. Charles, MO 1 8 4 50 Kaeden Cornell Willard, MO -4 9 6 11K Shannon Kuhn Highland,...
Read more

Racers Honor Kerby Damery with KerbyStrong at Macon Speedway

Illinois jdearing - 0
By BZ (Macon, IL) The 6th Annual KerbyStrong event was a successful one despite the fact that COVID-19 and the Coronavirus pandemic nearly ruined it....
Read more

Mike McKinney wins thriller over Nick Hoffman at Fairbury Speedway!

Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1 Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/- 1 1 96M Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL - 2 5 7H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 3 3 2 25W Allen Weisser Peoria, IL -1 4 10 45K Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 6 5 6 3L Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 1 6 14 7 Brad Deyoung Wheatfield, IN 8 7 7 7R Dan Rork Pontiac, IL - 8 12 5B Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 4 9 18 3W Dylan Woodling Warsaw, IN 9 10 8 24 Zeke...
Read more

Brandon Sheppard takes $15,000 Fairbury Speedway win!

Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
Sheppard Wins Thriller at FALS By Rocky Ragusa - Fairbury, Ill. (9/15/20) Although race teams,fans, and track staff were denied their showcase event, the Prairie...
Read more

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: