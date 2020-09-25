Macon IL Speedway Season Finale Race Preview

(Macon, IL) The final night of the 75th season of racing is set for this Saturday, September 26 at Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL. Six divisions of racing will be on track with drivers racing for the BRANDT Season Championship Cup trophies in addition to the final night bragging rights. The event is also presented by Caterpillar and Phoenix Tile.

The top battle to watch will be in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class. Pocahontas, IL driver Billy Knebel leads the standings by just four points over New Berlin, IL’s Tommy Sheppard. Sheppard is looking for his third straight Modified championship at the track, while Knebel is trying to pull off the double with both the Modified and Pro Mod championships. Sheppard will need to finish ahead of Knebel by two spots or more in the feature to take the top spot away.

The next closest battle is in the Micros By Bailey Chassis division, where Sherman, IL’s John Barnard leads by four points over Jacob Tipton. Much like the Modifieds, the difference is a matter of two feature positions. Barnard has claimed one feature win this year, while Tipton is still looking for his first.

36 points currently separate Archers Alley Street Stock point leader Bobby Beiler, of Blue Mound, IL, and Maroa, IL’s Jaret Duff. Beiler has won five features this season, while Duff has claimed one. The class has had outstanding car counts and racing all year long.

The DIRTcar Pro Mod championship is all but wrapped up for Billy Knebel. All the Pocahontas, IL driver will have to do is be on property with his car and enter the event, as he has a 56 point lead on Dalton Ewing. Knebel has claimed seven feature wins, while Ewing has taken a feature win and nine top fives in his impressive rookie season.

Another driver just needing to show up and enter the car is Springfield, IL driver Jake Little. With six feature wins in the Pro Late Model class, Little has a 58 point lead on Brady Lynch. The Pro Late Models are coming off of one of their better races of the year, with 14 cars racing 30-laps in last week’s KerbyStrong event.

Rounding out Saturday’s action, Brady Reed of Decatur, IL already has the Hornet championship locked up. Reed leads by 80 points, which is insurmountable for the rest of the field. Athens, IL’s Bill Basso is second, while Billy Mason is third.

Pits to the Macon Speedway 75th season finale will open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 570 0 2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 566 4 3 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 438 132 4 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 390 180 5 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 390 180 6 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 374 196 7 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 352 218 8 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 338 232 9 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 328 242 10 11D Brian Diveley Springfield IL 302 268



Micros By Bailey Chassis

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 8B John Barnard Sherman IL 350 0 2 10 Jacob Tipton Decatur IL 346 4 3 27 Kyle Barker Cooksville IL 286 64 4 55 Hayden Harvey Warrensburg IL 282 68 5 17 Molly Day Allerton IL 262 88 6 44 Trevin Littleton Jacksonville IL 210 140 7 00 Joe Taft Dawson IL 208 142 8 55S Daryn Stark Springfield IL 200 150 9 97D Larry Drake Terre Haute IN 190 160 10 83 Jeff Beasley Urbana IL 188 162



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 578 0 2 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 542 36 3 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 504 74 4 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 488 90 5 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 486 92 6 80 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 448 130 7 4 Zach Clark Illiopolis IL 424 154 8 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 410 168 9 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 378 200 10 13 Ryan Blankenship Harristown IL 352 226



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 628 0 2 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 572 56 3 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 564 64 4 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 540 88 5 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 512 116 6 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 498 130 7 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 480 148 8 25 Jeff Wallace Decatur IL 390 238 9 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 384 244 10 43 Billy Justice Cerro Gordo IL 364 264



DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 570 0 2 14B Brady Lynch Hillsboro IL 512 58 3 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 412 158 4 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 402 168 5 10 Blake Damery Blue Mound IL 378 192 6 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 342 228 7 75 Chuck Mitchell Jacksonville IL 274 296 8 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 254 316 9 21 Jarod Shasteen Macon IL 240 330 10 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 210 360



DIRTcar Hornets