Tanner English Eyes Jackson 100 Weekend at Brownstown Speedway

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) The #81e team was busy from September 15-19 in the states of Illinois and Nebraska, as a total of four special events were held at Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois and I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska. Things started last Tuesday night at FALS in a DIRTcar Racing showdown dubbed as ‘One for the Road,’ which paid out $15,000 to the winner. Tanner English stopped the clock sixth fastest in Group B during the qualifying session before finishing second in his heat race. Despite getting caught up in a tangle during the 50-lap feature event, Tanner was still able to bring home a steady eleventh place performance.

Next up was a trip west to I-80 Speedway for a trio of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series programs that made up the ‘I-80 Nationals.’ On Thursday in the Cornhusker State, Tanner unfortunately missed out on the $7,000 to win main event after running eighth in his heat race and sixth in his B-Main. Another $7,000 top prize was on the line on Friday, as Tanner placed seventh in his heat race, second in his B-Main, and eleventh in the 30-lapper. In the $30,000 to win ‘I-80 Nationals’ finale on Saturday evening, the young Benton, Kentucky wheelman utilized a series provisional to gain access into the 80-lap affair and eventually salvaged a sixteenth place effort in the mega-event. Full results from the lucrative four-race week can be viewed by clicking on www.fairburyspeedway.com and www.lucasdirt.com.

The Riggs Motorsports team will roll into the legendary Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana on September 25-26 to compete in the 41st Annual ‘Jackson 100’ weekend. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will once again preside over the action at the 1/4-mile, fairgrounds oval this weekend. A $10,000 winner’s check will be up for grabs later tonight at Brownstown Speedway, while Saturday’s 100-lap showdown will boast a $15,000 payday. Tanner, who picked up a $10,000 triumph earlier in the year at the Hoosier State facility, comes into the doubleheader weekend tenth in the latest version of the LOLMDS point standings. More information concerning the ‘Jackson 100’ weekend can be obtained by logging onto www.lucasdirt.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.



