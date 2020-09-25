Home Race Track News Illinois Will Krup takes opening night of Mod Mania at Tri-City Speedway!

Will Krup takes opening night of Mod Mania at Tri-City Speedway!

Will Krup

MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 5 19K Will Krup Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 4
2 6 7 Nick Hoffman Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 4
3 4 22H Josh Harris Josh Harris Utica, KY 1
4 2 77 Rick Stevenson Rick Stevenson O’fallon, MO -2
5 13 24H Mike Harrison Mike Harrison Highland, IL 8
6 3 96M Mike McKinney Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL -3
7 14 128 Zach Schantz Zach Schantz Highland, IL 7
8 8 95 Michael Altobelli Michael Altobelli Saxton, PA
9 11 59R Jacob Rexing Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 2
10 17 14 Rick Conoyer Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO 7
11 12 8S Kyle Steffens Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 1
12 20 43A Larry Anderson Larry Anderson Clay City, IL 8
13 19 80 Rich Dawson Rich Dawson Lowell, IN 6
14 16 87Z Zeb Moake Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 2
15 9 22 Wade Wenthe Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL -6
16 22 25S Tim Nash Tim Nash Farmington, MO 6
17 24 54 Shaun Horstmann Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL 7
18 18 11D Brian Diveley Brian Diveley Springfield, IL
19 15 45 Kyle Hammer Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL -4
20 10 51 Timmy Hill Timmy Hill House Springs, MO -10
21 21 94 Austin Rettig Austin Rettig Sikeston, MO
22 1 3L Jeff Leka Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL -21
23 25 63 Dustin King Dustin King Charleston, IL 2
24 7 25W Allen Weisser Allen Weisser Peoria, IL -17
25 23 1Z Zach Hoffman Zach Hoffman Troy, IL -2
26 26 21M Willy Myers Willy Myers Collinsville, IL
12 Laps

MODIFIEDSB FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 7 24H Mike Harrison Mike Harrison Highland, IL 6
2 4 45 Kyle Hammer Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 2
3 1 14 Rick Conoyer Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO -2
4 8 80 Rich Dawson Rich Dawson Lowell, IN 4
5 2 94 Austin Rettig Austin Rettig Sikeston, MO -3
6 6 1Z Zach Hoffman Zach Hoffman Troy, IL
Top 6 transfer
7 3 21M Willy Myers Willy Myers Collinsville, IL -4
8 9 117 Mark Enk Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 1
9 13 28 Kevin Morrow Kevin Morrow Pekin, IL 4
10 17 88 Adam Wright Adam Wright Castilian Springs, TN 7
11 12 63E Bret Eilerman Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 1
12 11 9W Ryan Walker Ryan Walker Wilton, IA -1
13 15 84G Gary Gross Gary Gross Farmington, MO 2
14 16 13R John Rathgeber John Rathgeber Fulton, MO 2
15 14 20W Shane Wilson Shane Wilson Mascoutah, IL -1
DNS 5 72A Austin Lynn Austin Lynn Mason City, IL
DNS 10 1A Steve Meyer Jr Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL
DNS 18 M1 Mike Savage Mike Savage
12 Laps

MODIFIEDSB FEATURE 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 128 Zach Schantz Zach Schantz Highland, IL
2 3 87Z Zeb Moake Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 1
3 2 11D Brian Diveley Brian Diveley Springfield, IL -1
4 5 43A Larry Anderson Larry Anderson Clay City, IL 1
5 8 25S Tim Nash Tim Nash Farmington, MO 3
6 12 54 Shaun Horstmann Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL 6
Top 6 transfer
7 9 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Jacob Steinkoenig Highland, IL 2
8 15 70 Josh Russell Josh Russell Festus, MO 7
9 11 0 Tim Hancock Sr Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 2
10 4 63 Dustin King Dustin King Charleston, IL -6
11 7 29C Joey Cotterman Joey Cotterman Cookeville, TN -4
12 6 327 Dustin Bruce Dustin Bruce Bloomington, IN -6
13 10 18J Jarrett Stryker Jarrett Stryker Millstadt, IL -3
DNS 17 118 Dustin Atchison Dustin Atchison
DNS 14 40 Brian Bielong Brian Bielong Summerfield, IL
DNS 13 1D Dean Hoffman Dean Hoffman Troy, IL
DNS 16 18S Jake Seets III Jake Seets III Brighton, IL
DNS 18 4A Craig Spegal Craig Spegal New London, MO
10 Laps

MODIFIEDSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 96M Mike McKinney Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL
2 2 25W Allen Weisser Allen Weisser Peoria, IL
Top 2 transfer
3 6 14 Rick Conoyer Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO 3
4 3 45 Kyle Hammer Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL -1
5 4 24H Mike Harrison Mike Harrison Highland, IL -1
6 5 1A Steve Meyer Jr Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL -1
7 7 28 Kevin Morrow Kevin Morrow Pekin, IL
8 8 13R John Rathgeber John Rathgeber Fulton, MO
10 Laps

MODIFIEDSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 3L Jeff Leka Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL
2 2 95 Michael Altobelli Michael Altobelli Saxton, PA
Top 2 transfer
3 4 94 Austin Rettig Austin Rettig Sikeston, MO 1
4 6 72A Austin Lynn Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 2
5 3 80 Rich Dawson Rich Dawson Lowell, IN -2
6 5 9W Ryan Walker Ryan Walker Wilton, IA -1
7 8 20W Shane Wilson Shane Wilson Mascoutah, IL 1
8 7 88 Adam Wright Adam Wright Castilian Springs, TN -1
10 Laps

MODIFIEDSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 77 Rick Stevenson Rick Stevenson O’fallon, MO 1
2 1 22 Wade Wenthe Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL -1
Top 2 transfer
3 4 21M Willy Myers Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 1
4 3 1Z Zach Hoffman Zach Hoffman Troy, IL -1
5 7 117 Mark Enk Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 2
6 5 63E Bret Eilerman Bret Eilerman Highland, IL -1
7 6 84G Gary Gross Gary Gross Farmington, MO -1
DNS 8 M1 Mike Savage Mike Savage
10 Laps

MODIFIEDSHEAT 4

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 22H Josh Harris Josh Harris Utica, KY
2 4 51 Timmy Hill Timmy Hill House Springs, MO 2
Top 2 transfer
3 5 128 Zach Schantz Zach Schantz Highland, IL 2
4 2 63 Dustin King Dustin King Charleston, IL -2
5 6 29C Joey Cotterman Joey Cotterman Cookeville, TN 1
6 8 18J Jarrett Stryker Jarrett Stryker Millstadt, IL 2
7 3 1D Dean Hoffman Dean Hoffman Troy, IL -4
8 7 18S Jake Seets III Jake Seets III Brighton, IL -1
10 Laps

MODIFIEDSHEAT 5

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 19K Will Krup Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL
2 2 59R Jacob Rexing Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL
Top 2 transfer
3 3 11D Brian Diveley Brian Diveley Springfield, IL
4 5 43A Larry Anderson Larry Anderson Clay City, IL 1
5 4 25S Tim Nash Tim Nash Farmington, MO -1
6 7 0 Tim Hancock Sr Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 1
7 8 40 Brian Bielong Brian Bielong Summerfield, IL 1
8 6 118 Dustin Atchison Dustin Atchison -2
10 Laps

MODIFIEDSHEAT 6

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 7 Nick Hoffman Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 1
2 1 8S Kyle Steffens Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO -1
Top 2 transfer
3 4 87Z Zeb Moake Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 1
4 3 327 Dustin Bruce Dustin Bruce Bloomington, IN -1
5 5 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Jacob Steinkoenig Highland, IL
6 6 54 Shaun Horstmann Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL
7 7 70 Josh Russell Josh Russell Festus, MO
DNS 8 4A Craig Spegal Craig Spegal New London, MO
0 Laps

MODIFIEDSQUALIFYING 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown Time
1 19 96M Mike McKinney Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 16.035
2 13 3L Jeff Leka Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 16.143
3 16 22 Wade Wenthe Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL 16.150
4 21 25W Allen Weisser Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 16.249
5 14 95 Michael Altobelli Michael Altobelli Saxton, PA 16.315
6 11 77 Rick Stevenson Rick Stevenson O’fallon, MO 16.327
7 20 45 Kyle Hammer Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 16.331
8 22 80 Rich Dawson Rich Dawson Lowell, IN 16.375
9 17 1Z Zach Hoffman Zach Hoffman Troy, IL 16.429
10 5 24H Mike Harrison Mike Harrison Highland, IL 16.484
11 1 94 Austin Rettig Austin Rettig Sikeston, MO 16.494
12 23 21M Willy Myers Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 16.548
13 12 1A Steve Meyer Jr Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 16.550
14 4 9W Ryan Walker Ryan Walker Wilton, IA 16.631
15 7 63E Bret Eilerman Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 16.741
16 2 14 Rick Conoyer Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO 16.744
17 18 72A Austin Lynn Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 16.992
18 8 84G Gary Gross Gary Gross Farmington, MO 17.345
19 24 28 Kevin Morrow Kevin Morrow Pekin, IL 17.586
20 3 88 Adam Wright Adam Wright Castilian Springs, TN 17.662
21 6 117 Mark Enk Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 17.671
22 15 13R John Rathgeber John Rathgeber Fulton, MO 18.057
23 9 20W Shane Wilson Shane Wilson Mascoutah, IL 18.856
24 10 M1 Mike Savage Mike Savage 00.000
0 Laps

MODIFIEDSQUALIFYING 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown Time
1 20 22H Josh Harris Josh Harris Utica, KY 15.942
2 22 19K Will Krup Will Krup Mt. Carmel, IL 15.990
3 17 8S Kyle Steffens Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 16.075
4 2 63 Dustin King Dustin King Charleston, IL 16.076
5 12 59R Jacob Rexing Jacob Rexing Brighton, IL 16.086
6 23 7 Nick Hoffman Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 16.196
7 5 1D Dean Hoffman Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 16.227
8 21 11D Brian Diveley Brian Diveley Springfield, IL 16.385
9 19 327 Dustin Bruce Dustin Bruce Bloomington, IN 16.444
10 24 51 Timmy Hill Timmy Hill House Springs, MO 16.464
11 10 25S Tim Nash Tim Nash Farmington, MO 16.474
12 16 87Z Zeb Moake Zeb Moake Freeburg, IL 16.476
13 18 128 Zach Schantz Zach Schantz Highland, IL 16.526
14 14 43A Larry Anderson Larry Anderson Clay City, IL 16.575
15 13 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Jacob Steinkoenig Highland, IL 16.690
16 1 29C Joey Cotterman Joey Cotterman Cookeville, TN 16.702
17 9 118 Dustin Atchison Dustin Atchison 16.744
18 4 54 Shaun Horstmann Shaun Horstmann Highland, IL 16.895
19 7 18S Jake Seets III Jake Seets III Brighton, IL 16.986
20 6 0 Tim Hancock Sr Tim Hancock Sr Mount Olive, IL 17.007
21 15 70 Josh Russell Josh Russell Festus, MO 17.178
22 8 18J Jarrett Stryker Jarrett Stryker Millstadt, IL 18.573
23 11 40 Brian Bielong Brian Bielong Summerfield, IL 20.000
24 3 4A Craig Spegal Craig Spegal New London, MO 00.000
