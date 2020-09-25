Will Krup takes opening night of Mod Mania at Tri-City Speedway!

MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|5
|19K
|Will Krup
|Mt. Carmel, IL
|4
|2
|6
|7
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|4
|3
|4
|22H
|Josh Harris
|Utica, KY
|1
|4
|2
|77
|Rick Stevenson
|O’fallon, MO
|-2
|5
|13
|24H
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|8
|6
|3
|96M
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|-3
|7
|14
|128
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|7
|8
|8
|95
|Michael Altobelli
|Saxton, PA
|–
|9
|11
|59R
|Jacob Rexing
|Brighton, IL
|2
|10
|17
|14
|Rick Conoyer
|Wentzville, MO
|7
|11
|12
|8S
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|1
|12
|20
|43A
|Larry Anderson
|Clay City, IL
|8
|13
|19
|80
|Rich Dawson
|Lowell, IN
|6
|14
|16
|87Z
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|2
|15
|9
|22
|Wade Wenthe
|Effingham, IL
|-6
|16
|22
|25S
|Tim Nash
|Farmington, MO
|6
|17
|24
|54
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|7
|18
|18
|11D
|Brian Diveley
|Springfield, IL
|–
|19
|15
|45
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|-4
|20
|10
|51
|Timmy Hill
|House Springs, MO
|-10
|21
|21
|94
|Austin Rettig
|Sikeston, MO
|–
|22
|1
|3L
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|-21
|23
|25
|63
|Dustin King
|Charleston, IL
|2
|24
|7
|25W
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|-17
|25
|23
|1Z
|Zach Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|-2
|26
|26
|21M
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|–
MODIFIEDSB FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|7
|24H
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|6
|2
|4
|45
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|2
|3
|1
|14
|Rick Conoyer
|Wentzville, MO
|-2
|4
|8
|80
|Rich Dawson
|Lowell, IN
|4
|5
|2
|94
|Austin Rettig
|Sikeston, MO
|-3
|6
|6
|1Z
|Zach Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|–
|Top 6 transfer
|7
|3
|21M
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|-4
|8
|9
|117
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|1
|9
|13
|28
|Kevin Morrow
|Pekin, IL
|4
|10
|17
|88
|Adam Wright
|Castilian Springs, TN
|7
|11
|12
|63E
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|1
|12
|11
|9W
|Ryan Walker
|Wilton, IA
|-1
|13
|15
|84G
|Gary Gross
|Farmington, MO
|2
|14
|16
|13R
|John Rathgeber
|Fulton, MO
|2
|15
|14
|20W
|Shane Wilson
|Mascoutah, IL
|-1
|DNS
|5
|72A
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|–
|DNS
|10
|1A
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|–
|DNS
|18
|M1
|Mike Savage
|–
MODIFIEDSB FEATURE 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|128
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|–
|2
|3
|87Z
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|1
|3
|2
|11D
|Brian Diveley
|Springfield, IL
|-1
|4
|5
|43A
|Larry Anderson
|Clay City, IL
|1
|5
|8
|25S
|Tim Nash
|Farmington, MO
|3
|6
|12
|54
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|6
|Top 6 transfer
|7
|9
|24S
|Jacob Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|2
|8
|15
|70
|Josh Russell
|Festus, MO
|7
|9
|11
|0
|Tim Hancock Sr
|Mount Olive, IL
|2
|10
|4
|63
|Dustin King
|Charleston, IL
|-6
|11
|7
|29C
|Joey Cotterman
|Cookeville, TN
|-4
|12
|6
|327
|Dustin Bruce
|Bloomington, IN
|-6
|13
|10
|18J
|Jarrett Stryker
|Millstadt, IL
|-3
|DNS
|17
|118
|Dustin Atchison
|–
|DNS
|14
|40
|Brian Bielong
|Summerfield, IL
|–
|DNS
|13
|1D
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|–
|DNS
|16
|18S
|Jake Seets III
|Brighton, IL
|–
|DNS
|18
|4A
|Craig Spegal
|New London, MO
|–
MODIFIEDSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|96M
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|–
|2
|2
|25W
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|–
|Top 2 transfer
|3
|6
|14
|Rick Conoyer
|Wentzville, MO
|3
|4
|3
|45
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|-1
|5
|4
|24H
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|-1
|6
|5
|1A
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|-1
|7
|7
|28
|Kevin Morrow
|Pekin, IL
|–
|8
|8
|13R
|John Rathgeber
|Fulton, MO
|–
MODIFIEDSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|3L
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|–
|2
|2
|95
|Michael Altobelli
|Saxton, PA
|–
|Top 2 transfer
|3
|4
|94
|Austin Rettig
|Sikeston, MO
|1
|4
|6
|72A
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|2
|5
|3
|80
|Rich Dawson
|Lowell, IN
|-2
|6
|5
|9W
|Ryan Walker
|Wilton, IA
|-1
|7
|8
|20W
|Shane Wilson
|Mascoutah, IL
|1
|8
|7
|88
|Adam Wright
|Castilian Springs, TN
|-1
MODIFIEDSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|77
|Rick Stevenson
|O’fallon, MO
|1
|2
|1
|22
|Wade Wenthe
|Effingham, IL
|-1
|Top 2 transfer
|3
|4
|21M
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|1
|4
|3
|1Z
|Zach Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|-1
|5
|7
|117
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|2
|6
|5
|63E
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|-1
|7
|6
|84G
|Gary Gross
|Farmington, MO
|-1
|DNS
|8
|M1
|Mike Savage
|–
MODIFIEDSHEAT 4
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|22H
|Josh Harris
|Utica, KY
|–
|2
|4
|51
|Timmy Hill
|House Springs, MO
|2
|Top 2 transfer
|3
|5
|128
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|2
|4
|2
|63
|Dustin King
|Charleston, IL
|-2
|5
|6
|29C
|Joey Cotterman
|Cookeville, TN
|1
|6
|8
|18J
|Jarrett Stryker
|Millstadt, IL
|2
|7
|3
|1D
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|-4
|8
|7
|18S
|Jake Seets III
|Brighton, IL
|-1
MODIFIEDSHEAT 5
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|19K
|Will Krup
|Mt. Carmel, IL
|–
|2
|2
|59R
|Jacob Rexing
|Brighton, IL
|–
|Top 2 transfer
|3
|3
|11D
|Brian Diveley
|Springfield, IL
|–
|4
|5
|43A
|Larry Anderson
|Clay City, IL
|1
|5
|4
|25S
|Tim Nash
|Farmington, MO
|-1
|6
|7
|0
|Tim Hancock Sr
|Mount Olive, IL
|1
|7
|8
|40
|Brian Bielong
|Summerfield, IL
|1
|8
|6
|118
|Dustin Atchison
|-2
MODIFIEDSHEAT 6
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|7
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|1
|2
|1
|8S
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|-1
|Top 2 transfer
|3
|4
|87Z
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|1
|4
|3
|327
|Dustin Bruce
|Bloomington, IN
|-1
|5
|5
|24S
|Jacob Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|–
|6
|6
|54
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|–
|7
|7
|70
|Josh Russell
|Festus, MO
|–
|DNS
|8
|4A
|Craig Spegal
|New London, MO
|–
MODIFIEDSQUALIFYING 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Time
|1
|19
|96M
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|16.035
|2
|13
|3L
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|16.143
|3
|16
|22
|Wade Wenthe
|Effingham, IL
|16.150
|4
|21
|25W
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|16.249
|5
|14
|95
|Michael Altobelli
|Saxton, PA
|16.315
|6
|11
|77
|Rick Stevenson
|O’fallon, MO
|16.327
|7
|20
|45
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|16.331
|8
|22
|80
|Rich Dawson
|Lowell, IN
|16.375
|9
|17
|1Z
|Zach Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|16.429
|10
|5
|24H
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|16.484
|11
|1
|94
|Austin Rettig
|Sikeston, MO
|16.494
|12
|23
|21M
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|16.548
|13
|12
|1A
|Steve Meyer Jr
|Stanton, IL
|16.550
|14
|4
|9W
|Ryan Walker
|Wilton, IA
|16.631
|15
|7
|63E
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|16.741
|16
|2
|14
|Rick Conoyer
|Wentzville, MO
|16.744
|17
|18
|72A
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|16.992
|18
|8
|84G
|Gary Gross
|Farmington, MO
|17.345
|19
|24
|28
|Kevin Morrow
|Pekin, IL
|17.586
|20
|3
|88
|Adam Wright
|Castilian Springs, TN
|17.662
|21
|6
|117
|Mark Enk
|St. Ann, MO
|17.671
|22
|15
|13R
|John Rathgeber
|Fulton, MO
|18.057
|23
|9
|20W
|Shane Wilson
|Mascoutah, IL
|18.856
|24
|10
|M1
|Mike Savage
|00.000
MODIFIEDSQUALIFYING 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Time
|1
|20
|22H
|Josh Harris
|Utica, KY
|15.942
|2
|22
|19K
|Will Krup
|Mt. Carmel, IL
|15.990
|3
|17
|8S
|Kyle Steffens
|St. Charles, MO
|16.075
|4
|2
|63
|Dustin King
|Charleston, IL
|16.076
|5
|12
|59R
|Jacob Rexing
|Brighton, IL
|16.086
|6
|23
|7
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|16.196
|7
|5
|1D
|Dean Hoffman
|Troy, IL
|16.227
|8
|21
|11D
|Brian Diveley
|Springfield, IL
|16.385
|9
|19
|327
|Dustin Bruce
|Bloomington, IN
|16.444
|10
|24
|51
|Timmy Hill
|House Springs, MO
|16.464
|11
|10
|25S
|Tim Nash
|Farmington, MO
|16.474
|12
|16
|87Z
|Zeb Moake
|Freeburg, IL
|16.476
|13
|18
|128
|Zach Schantz
|Highland, IL
|16.526
|14
|14
|43A
|Larry Anderson
|Clay City, IL
|16.575
|15
|13
|24S
|Jacob Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|16.690
|16
|1
|29C
|Joey Cotterman
|Cookeville, TN
|16.702
|17
|9
|118
|Dustin Atchison
|16.744
|18
|4
|54
|Shaun Horstmann
|Highland, IL
|16.895
|19
|7
|18S
|Jake Seets III
|Brighton, IL
|16.986
|20
|6
|0
|Tim Hancock Sr
|Mount Olive, IL
|17.007
|21
|15
|70
|Josh Russell
|Festus, MO
|17.178
|22
|8
|18J
|Jarrett Stryker
|Millstadt, IL
|18.573
|23
|11
|40
|Brian Bielong
|Summerfield, IL
|20.000
|24
|3
|4A
|Craig Spegal
|New London, MO
|00.000